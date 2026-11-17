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For roughly a quarter of Americans, the internet is where they found friends who are part of their life today. And for many of them, these friendships don’t just stay online – they’ve met in person, too.

About 1 in 4 U.S. adults – and higher shares who are under 30 or LGBTQ – have friends they met online % of U.S. adults who say they first met at least one of their friends online Note: Those who gave other responses or did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About 1 in 4 U.S. adults – and higher shares who are under 30 or LGBTQ – have friends they met online % of U.S. adults who say they first met at least one of their friends online Percentage U.S. adults 24 Ages 18-29 43 30-49 30 50-64 16 65+ 8 Among those who… Are LGBTQ 45 Are not LGBTQ 22 Download data as .csv Note: Those who gave other responses or did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Share

Young adults are more likely than older Americans to find friendship online, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative. Today, 43% of adults under age 30 say they first met at least one of their friends online.

Three-in-ten Americans in their 30s and 40s also say they have one or more friends they met online. The share drops further for older age groups. Still, about one-in-ten adults ages 65 and older say this is the case.

LGBTQ adults stand out for having friends they met online, too: 45% of adults who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer say they met at least one of their friends this way. By comparison, 22% of those who are not LGBTQ say this. (This difference holds up even when accounting for factors like age.)

But not everyone is going online to make friends. Most Americans met all their friends without the internet’s help.

Online friendships often move offline

Meeting friends on the internet doesn’t always end there. Friendships that start online often lead to in-person meetups.

Most with friendships that started online say they’ve since met in person Among the 24% of U.S. adults who have friends they met online, % who say … Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most with friendships that started online say they’ve since met in person Among the 24% of U.S. adults who have friends they met online, % who say … Response % They’ve since met at least one of them in person 85 They haven’t met any in person 15 Download data as .csv Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Among those who have friends they first met online, the vast majority (85%) say they’ve met at least one of them in person.

This is widely true across demographic groups. For example, eight-in-ten or more in each age group say they’ve gotten together with at least one of the friends they met online.

Though our broader survey found that about half of Americans doubt the value of relationships people form online, those who have found friendship on the internet feel differently.

Among those with at least one friend they first met online, 62% think these kinds of relationships can be just as meaningful as in-person connections. Even for those who haven’t met those friends in person, a majority say this.

For those who met all their friends off the internet, that share falls to 25%.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the methodology.