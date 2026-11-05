LGBTQ Americans Stand Out for Being Part of Online Communities, Finding Value in Them

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About half of LGBTQ Americans (49%) say they are part of an online community, according to a Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults from the Pew-Knight Initiative. This drops to 35% among those who are not LGBTQ.

LGBTQ Americans stand out for being part of online communities % of U.S. adults who say they are part of online communities Note: For details on how we asked about being part of online communities, refer to the topline. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook LGBTQ Americans stand out for being part of online communities % of U.S. adults who say they are part of online communities % U.S. adults 36 Among those who … Are LGBTQ 49 Are not LGBTQ 35 Download data as .csv Note: For details on how we asked about being part of online communities, refer to the topline. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

How did we study online communities? Our questions asked about feeling part of a community online. We wanted to capture a wide range of spaces and experiences that someone might consider as online community. Here’s how we explained the topic further: By this, we mean people connecting with others online, such as by joining or feeling part of a group or doing things together. This could happen in places like social media, online discussion forums, by emailing or messaging with a group, or in video games online. Follow-up questions focused on the community people spend the most time in – we call this their most-visited online community.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative focuses on online community and connection among LGBTQ Americans. We looked at how the experiences of LGBTQ adults in online communities differ from those who aren’t LGBTQ. Why we did this The Center conducts research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. We’ve long studied what online connection looks like for Americans and have explored the relationship LGBTQ Americans have with their communities broadly. It’s important to also understand the role online communities play in their lives. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How we did this We surveyed 9,750 U.S. adults from May 26 to June 1, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the methodology. This is a Pew Research Center analysis from the Pew-Knight Initiative, a research program funded jointly by The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Find related publications online at https://www.pewresearch.org/pew-knight/.

Since the early days of the internet, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people have carved out spaces for themselves in the digital world. In our survey, these Americans are also more likely than those who aren’t LGBTQ to describe online communities as valuable and to say they turn to the ones they visit most for acceptance.

Online communities are especially valuable in the lives of LGBTQ adults Among U.S. adults in online communities, % who say online communities bring __ value to their life Note: For details on how we asked about being part of online communities, refer to the topline. Those who did not answer or who gave other answers are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Online communities are especially valuable in the lives of LGBTQ adults Among U.S. adults in online communities, % who say online communities bring __ value to their life A great deal Quite a bit NET U.S. adults 6 21 27 Among those who … Are LGBTQ 13 29 42 Are not LGBTQ 5 20 25 Download data as .csv Note: For details on how we asked about being part of online communities, refer to the topline. Those who did not answer or who gave other answers are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

Among those in online communities:

About four-in-ten LGBTQ Americans say these spaces bring a great deal or quite a bit of value to their lives, compared with a quarter of those who are not LGBTQ.

compared with a quarter of those who are not LGBTQ. 73% of LGBTQ adults say a reason they visit their go-to community is because they feel accepted there. This drops to about half for adults who aren’t LGBTQ.

LGBTQ adults in online communities are also more likely than those who aren’t LGBTQ to cite several other reasons for being involved in the spaces they visit most, like sharing thoughts and seeing if there’s drama. (The differences discussed hold up even when we take other factors into consideration, like age.)

Most LGBTQ adults in online communities go there for acceptance, versus about half who aren’t LGBTQ Among U.S. adults in online communities, % who say each of the following is a reason they go to their most-visited community Note: For details on how we asked about being part of online communities, refer to the topline. Major/minor reason are combined. Statistically significant differences in bold. Difference values shown are based on subtracting the rounded numbers in the chart. Those who did not answer or said “not a reason” are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most LGBTQ adults in online communities go there for acceptance, versus about half who aren’t LGBTQ Among U.S. adults in online communities, % who say each of the following is a reason they go to their most-visited community Are LGBTQ Are not LGBTQ DIFF They feel accepted there 73 51 22 To meet new people 58 40 18 To share their thoughts 83 66 17 To see if there’s drama 47 30 17 For fun 94 81 13 To get support 74 62 12 To get advice or recommendations 80 78 2 To stay informed 87 86 1 Download data as .csv Note: For details on how we asked about being part of online communities, refer to the topline. Major/minor reason are combined. Statistically significant differences in bold. Difference values shown are based on subtracting the rounded numbers in the chart. Those who did not answer or said “not a reason” are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

The importance of online connection for LGBTQ adults extends beyond the communities they participate in. LGBTQ Americans are more likely than those who aren’t LGBTQ to say relationships that form online can be just as meaningful as in-person ones (59% vs. 31%).

LGBTQ adults are more likely than those who aren’t LGBTQ to think online relationships can be just as meaningful as in-person % U.S. adults who say that in general, they think personal relationships people form online __ as in-person relationships. Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook LGBTQ adults are more likely than those who aren’t LGBTQ to think online relationships can be just as meaningful as in-person % U.S. adults who say that in general, they think personal relationships people form online __ as in-person relationships. Are not as meaningful Can be just as meaningful Not sure U.S. adults 47 34 20 Among those who … Are LGBTQ 29 59 12 Are not LGBTQ 49 31 20 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW-KNIGHT INITIATIVE Chart Data Download Image Share

The online communities people visit most cover a vast range of topics. LGBTQ adults also differ from those who are not LGBTQ in what kinds of online communities they’re part of overall. For example, they’re more likely to be part of spaces about movies, books or TV shows, hobbies, video games, and for people of their gender.

Chart: What kinds of online communities do LGBTQ adults stand out for being part of?

Even as online communities can offer connection and value, these spaces can have their downsides. LGBTQ adults who have left an online community are more likely than those who aren’t LGBTQ to say a reason for leaving was people being harassed (57% vs. 41%) or not feeling they belonged (57% vs. 44%).

Chart: Why do LGBTQ Americans leave online communities?

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the methodology.