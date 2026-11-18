Two-thirds of Americans now say they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the war between Russia and Ukraine, while three-in-ten say they approve, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 10,247 adults conducted Nov. 9-15.
% who say Donald Trump is…
|Disapprove
|Approve
|67
|30
|% who say Donald Trump is …
|Favoring Ukraine too much
|Striking about the right balance
|Favoring Russia too much
|Not sure
|7
|21
|39
|33
These findings come as Trump prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in China on Thursday.
Around four-in-ten Americans say Trump is favoring Russia too much in the conflict, while a much smaller share (7%) say he is favoring Ukraine too much. Another 21% say Trump is striking the right balance, and 33% say they are not sure.
There continues to be a wide partisan gap over whether the United States has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself. Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, 65% say the U.S. does have this responsibility, while 34% of Republicans and Republican leaners say the same.
The survey also finds that:
- 33% of Americans say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major threat to U.S. interests – little changed over the past two years. Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to call this a major threat (44% vs. 21%).
- 59% of Republicans approve of Trump’s approach to the war, while 91% of Democrats disapprove.
Fewer Republicans now say Trump is ‘striking the right balance’ in the war
The share of Americans saying Trump is favoring Russia too much (39%) is 6 percentage points higher than in August 2025. But it is slightly lower than it was in March 2025 (43%).
|Date
|Group
|Favoring Russia too much
|Striking the right balance
|Favoring Ukraine too much
|Not sure
|Mar ’25
|Total
|43
|31
|3
|22
|Aug ’25
|Total
|33
|28
|6
|32
|Nov ’26
|Total
|39
|21
|7
|33
|Mar ’25
|Rep/Lean Rep
|16
|57
|3
|23
|Aug ’25
|Rep/Lean Rep
|10
|50
|7
|31
|Nov ’26
|Rep/Lean Rep
|14
|39
|9
|39
|Mar ’25
|Dem/Lean Dem
|72
|7
|2
|18
|Aug ’25
|Dem/Lean Dem
|59
|7
|5
|29
|Nov ’26
|Dem/Lean Dem
|65
|6
|4
|25
Among Republicans
A smaller share of Republicans now say Trump is striking the right balance between the two sides (39% today vs. 50% in August 2025). A larger share also now say they are not sure (39% vs. 31%).
The shares of Republicans who see Trump as favoring Russia or Ukraine too much too much remain small but have ticked up modestly.
Among Democrats
A majority of Democrats continue to say Trump is favoring Russia too much: 65% hold this view this today, up from 59% in August 2025 but down from 72% in March 2025.
Half of Americans say U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine
|Date
|Total
|Rep/Lean Rep
|Dem/Lean Dem
|2024-07
|48
|36
|63
|2024-11
|50
|36
|65
|2025-03
|44
|23
|67
|2025-08
|50
|35
|66
|2026-11
|49
|34
|65
As has been the case for most of the last few years, about half of adults (49%) say the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia.
- 34% of Republicans continue to say the U.S. has this responsibility. That’s similar to the share who said this in August 2025 but higher than the share in March 2025.
- 65% of Democrats say the U.S. has this responsibility, essentially unchanged in recent years.
Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.