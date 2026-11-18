U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladmir Putin on Nov. 18, 2026, as Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on ahead of their trilateral talks in Shenzhen, China. (Pew Research Center illustration; Iori Sagisawa/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Two-thirds of Americans now say they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s handling of the war between Russia and Ukraine, while three-in-ten say they approve, according to a Pew Research Center survey of 10,247 adults conducted Nov. 9-15.

Most Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of Russia-Ukraine war, 39% say he’s favoring Russia too much % who ___ of how Donald Trump is handling the war between Russia and Ukraine % who say Donald Trump is… Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026 PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of Russia-Ukraine war, 39% say he’s favoring Russia too much % who ___ of how Donald Trump is handling the war between Russia and Ukraine Disapprove Approve 67 30 % who say Donald Trump is … Favoring Ukraine too much Striking about the right balance Favoring Russia too much Not sure 7 21 39 33 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026 PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

These findings come as Trump prepares to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in China on Thursday.

Around four-in-ten Americans say Trump is favoring Russia too much in the conflict, while a much smaller share (7%) say he is favoring Ukraine too much. Another 21% say Trump is striking the right balance, and 33% say they are not sure.

There continues to be a wide partisan gap over whether the United States has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself. Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, 65% say the U.S. does have this responsibility, while 34% of Republicans and Republican leaners say the same.

The survey also finds that:

33% of Americans say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a major threat to U.S. interests – little changed over the past two years. Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to call this a major threat (44% vs. 21%).

59% of Republicans approve of Trump’s approach to the war, while 91% of Democrats disapprove.

About this research We did this survey to understand how Americans are feeling about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics for decades, and we’ve asked about their views of the Russia-Ukraine war since 2022.



Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research. How did we do this? We surveyed 10,247 U.S. adults from Nov. 9 to 15, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Fewer Republicans now say Trump is ‘striking the right balance’ in the war

The share of Americans saying Trump is favoring Russia too much (39%) is 6 percentage points higher than in August 2025. But it is slightly lower than it was in March 2025 (43%).

About 4 in 10 adults now say Trump is favoring Russia too much in the war with Ukraine % who say, in the war between Russia and Ukraine, Donald Trump is … Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026 PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About 4 in 10 adults now say Trump is favoring Russia too much in the war with Ukraine % who say, in the war between Russia and Ukraine, Donald Trump is … Date Group Favoring Russia too much Striking the right balance Favoring Ukraine too much Not sure Mar ’25 Total 43 31 3 22 Aug ’25 Total 33 28 6 32 Nov ’26 Total 39 21 7 33 Mar ’25 Rep/Lean Rep 16 57 3 23 Aug ’25 Rep/Lean Rep 10 50 7 31 Nov ’26 Rep/Lean Rep 14 39 9 39 Mar ’25 Dem/Lean Dem 72 7 2 18 Aug ’25 Dem/Lean Dem 59 7 5 29 Nov ’26 Dem/Lean Dem 65 6 4 25 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026 PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Among Republicans

A smaller share of Republicans now say Trump is striking the right balance between the two sides (39% today vs. 50% in August 2025). A larger share also now say they are not sure (39% vs. 31%).

The shares of Republicans who see Trump as favoring Russia or Ukraine too much too much remain small but have ticked up modestly.

Among Democrats

A majority of Democrats continue to say Trump is favoring Russia too much: 65% hold this view this today, up from 59% in August 2025 but down from 72% in March 2025.

Half of Americans say U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine

Democrats continue to be more likely than Republicans to say the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine % who say the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats continue to be more likely than Republicans to say the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine % who say the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia Date Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem 2024-07 48 36 63 2024-11 50 36 65 2025-03 44 23 67 2025-08 50 35 66 2026-11 49 34 65 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

As has been the case for most of the last few years, about half of adults (49%) say the U.S. has a responsibility to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia.

34% of Republicans continue to say the U.S. has this responsibility. That’s similar to the share who said this in August 2025 but higher than the share in March 2025.

65% of Democrats say the U.S. has this responsibility, essentially unchanged in recent years.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.