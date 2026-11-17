Pew Research Center illustration.

As Americans begin to buy gifts for the holidays, many of them will likely pay with a credit or debit card. But some Americans may prefer to pay in cash – and in some places, businesses are required by law to accommodate them.

At least 10 states and 10 municipalities require in-person businesses to accept cash, with some exceptions, according to a Pew Research Center analysis.

About this research This analysis looks at how many U.S. states and localities require in-person businesses to accept cash. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. This research builds on our past work studying the cashless economy and how Americans pay for things. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our other research on personal finances. How did we do this? We researched which states and municipalities have cash-acceptance laws, informed by data from two trade associations: the ATM Industry Association and the Payment Choice Coalition. The former has data (last updated in May 2026) on states that require in-person businesses to accept cash payments. The latter has data (last updated in January 2026) on states and municipalities with such policies. The laws in each place can differ in several ways, including which businesses are subject to cash-acceptance requirements and whether businesses can require consumers who want to pay cash to load it onto a prepaid card first. We exclude Tennessee from the count of states with a cash-acceptance law because its law only applies to parking payments and in narrow circumstances. Additional data in this analysis comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s 2025 Survey and Diary of Consumer Payment Choice, which asks U.S. adults to report on every transaction they made over a three-day period.

This analysis is based on data from two trade associations that advocate for consumers’ right to use cash: the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) and the Payment Choice Coalition (PCC).

Massachusetts was the first of at least 10 states to require in-person businesses to accept cash Places that have passed laws requiring in-person businesses to accept cash State Law approved Law effective Massachusetts Jul 1978 Oct 1978 New Jersey Mar 2019 Mar 2019 Rhode Island Jun 2019 Jun 2019 Colorado May 2021 Sep 2021 Connecticut Jun 2021 Oct 2021 Oregon Mar 2022 Jun 2022 Delaware Oct 2022 Apr 2023 Montana May 2023 May 2023 New York Nov 2025 Mar 2026 Maryland May 2026 Oct 2026 Illinois Jul 2026 Jan 2028 City or county Law approved Law effective San Francisco May 2019 Aug 2019 Philadelphia Feb 2019 Oct 2019 West Hollywood, Calif. Oct 2019 Oct 2019 Berkeley, Calif. Dec 2019 Dec 2019 New York Feb 2020 Nov 2020 Miami-Dade County, Fla. May 2022 May 2022 Detroit Jun 2023 Sep 2023 Snohomish County, Was. Oct 2023 Jan 2025 District of Columbia Jan 2021 Jan 2025 King County, Wash. Jun 2023 Jul 2025 Note: The laws in each place can differ in several ways, including which businesses are subject to cash-acceptance requirements. The District of Columbia’s law initially went into effect in October 2023 but was paused in March 2024. It retook effect in January 2025. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of state and local statutes; ATM Industry Association; Payment Choice Coalition. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Chart Download Image Share

Places that currently require certain in-person businesses to accept cash include:

States: Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island

Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island Municipalities: Berkeley, San Francisco and West Hollywood in California; Miami-Dade County in Florida; and King County and Snohomish County in Washington; Detroit; New York City; Philadelphia; and the District of Columbia

Massachusetts has the oldest law requiring businesses to take cash, dating back to 1978. It took over 40 years for any other state to adopt a similar policy.

In 2026, statewide cash-acceptance laws took effect in Maryland and New York (though New York City had its own local law starting in 2020). Illinois legislators also enacted a cash-acceptance law this year that will take effect in January 2028. Lawmakers in many other states have introduced similar legislation that failed to pass.

At the local level, Philadelphia was the first major U.S. city to pass a cash-acceptance law, in February 2019. Four cities in total passed such laws that year; San Francisco’s was the first to take effect, in August 2019.

Related: From cash to credit, how Americans’ payment methods have changed in the past decade

These laws generally apply to restaurants and retail stores, but some have exceptions for specific types of businesses. For example, Oregon exempts farmers markets, roadside stands and some vending machines from its cash-acceptance requirement. Connecticut exempts wholesale clubs that use a membership model, such as Costco. And in some places, the law allows businesses to go cashless if they provide a way for customers to convert cash to prepaid cards.

At the federal level, legislators have introduced the Payment Choice Act in each of the last four Congresses, but it has not become law. The most recent version of the bill would have required in-person businesses to accept cash for payments of $500 or less.

Internationally, voters in Switzerland recently approved a constitutional amendment giving people the right to use cash, and Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia have similar provisions in their constitutions. Additionally, the European Union’s governing body issued proposals in 2023 to “safeguard the continued and widespread acceptance of cash” throughout much of the EU and potentially create a digital euro as another option for consumers.

What about businesses offering cash discounts?

Some U.S. businesses give discounts for using certain payment methods – or add surcharges for using others.

In 2025, 5% of cash payments, 4% of credit card payments and 2% of debit card payments in the U.S. were discounted, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Survey and Diary of Consumer Payment Choice. Cash discounts were most common in the service industries, including at sit-down restaurants and bars (8% of these cash payments were discounted) and at gas stations and car charging stations (6%).

On the other hand, 3% each of credit and debit card payments had a surcharge added in 2025. Some states, including Delaware and New York, prohibit businesses from adding surcharges to cash payments.