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Today, 42% of U.S. adults say they don’t use cash for any purchases in a typical week. This is up from 24% in 2015.

Fewer – 12% – say they use cash to pay for all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week. Another 46% say they use cash sometimes, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted from May 26 to June 1, 2026.

Going cashless is more common now than a decade ago % of U.S. adults who say they make __ of their purchases in a typical week using cash Note: Go to the topline for full question wording. Those who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Going cashless is more common now than a decade ago % of U.S. adults who say they make __ of their purchases in a typical week using cash All or almost all Some None 2026 12 46 42 2022 14 44 41 2018 18 52 29 2015 24 51 24 Download data as .csv Note: Go to the topline for full question wording. Those who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at how often Americans are using and carrying cash. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. This research builds on our past work studying the cashless economy. How did we do this? We surveyed 9,750 U.S. adults from May 26 to June 1, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.

Higher-income Americans continue to be far more likely than those with lower incomes to go cashless. Today, 58% of those in households earning $100,000 or more a year say they make none of their purchases with cash in a typical week. This is higher than the 43% of those in households earning $50,000 to $99,999 who say the same. This continues to drop steadily by income, to 24% of those making less than $30,000.

Higher-income Americans remain much more likely to go cashless for purchases % of U.S. adults who say they make __ of their purchases in a typical week using cash, by annual household income Note: Go to the topline for full question wording. Those who said “Some” or did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Higher-income Americans remain much more likely to go cashless for purchases % of U.S. adults who say they make __ of their purchases in a typical week using cash, by annual household income Amount Year <$30K $30K-$49,999 $50K-$99,999 $100K+ All or almost all 2026 26 16 10 4 All or almost all 2022 30 20 8 4 All or almost all 2018 31 20 11 6 All or almost all 2015 38 24 14 8 None 2026 24 33 43 58 None 2022 24 35 45 59 None 2018 18 27 35 43 None 2015 15 24 30 36 Download data as .csv Note: Go to the topline for full question wording. Those who said “Some” or did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

On the other hand, those in lower-income households are more likely than other groups to rely on cash. About a quarter of those who make less than $30,000 annually use it for all or almost all purchases.

Younger adults stand out for never using cash. About half of adults under 30 (51%) say they don’t use cash for any of their purchases in a typical week. This drops to 46% of those 30 to 49 years old and further to 37% of those 50 to 64. Those 65 and older are the least likely to say they never use cash.

Adults under 50 are still more likely than older adults to go cashless % of U.S. adults who say they make none of their purchases in a typical week using cash Note: Go to the topline for full question wording. Those who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Adults under 50 are still more likely than older adults to go cashless % of U.S. adults who say they make none of their purchases in a typical week using cash Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ 2015 29 28 20 19 2018 34 35 22 25 2022 46 49 34 33 2026 51 46 37 33 Download data as .csv Note: Go to the topline for full question wording. Those who did not give an answer or gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

How common is carrying cash today?

Even as Americans overall move toward cashless payments, nearly half of Americans (46%) say they carry cash on them always or most of the time.

About one-in-five U.S. adults say they have cash on them sometimes. And 32% say they rarely or never do.

Nearly half of U.S. adults say they carry cash always or most of the time, but young adults are far less likely % of U.S. adults who say they carry physical cash with them … Note: Those who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Nearly half of U.S. adults say they carry cash always or most of the time, but young adults are far less likely % of U.S. adults who say they carry physical cash with them … Group Always/Most of the time Sometimes Rarely/Never U.S. adults All 46 22 32 Ages 18-29 Ages 29 26 45 30-49 Ages 35 25 40 50-64 Ages 53 20 27 65+ Ages 69 16 14 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 26-June 1, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

But having cash on hand doesn’t always mean it’s being used. Indeed, 26% of Americans who carry cash always or most of the time say they don’t use it for any of their typical purchases.

Older adults are far more likely to say they frequently have cash on them. While a large majority of those 65 and older say this, that drops to about three-in-ten adults under 30.

While a large majority of those 65 and older say this, that drops to about three-in-ten adults under 30. The shares who often carry cash are fairly similar across household incomes, even though lower-income Americans are more likely to use it. Half of Americans in households that make $100,000 or more say they carry cash all or most of the time. For those in households who earn less, this figure is between 41% and 44%.

Note: Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.