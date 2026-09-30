From cash to credit, how Americans’ payment methods have changed in the past decade

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Since 2015, the share of Americans who say they use cash for all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week has fallen by half, from 24% to 12%. And 42% now say they don’t use cash for any purchases in a typical week, up from 24% in 2015, according to a 2026 Pew Research Center survey.

As cash has declined in popularity, which payment methods have taken its place?

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta tracks the use of many payment methods in its annual Survey and Diary of Consumer Payment Choice. The survey asks U.S. adults to report on every transaction they made over a three-day period, including details about which payment method they used and how much they paid.

About this research This analysis looks at how Americans’ use of various payment methods has changed since 2015. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. This research builds on our past work studying economic issues and the cashless economy. How did we do this? Most of the data for this analysis comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s 2025 Survey and Diary of Consumer Payment Choice. Some additional data comes from a 2026 Pew Research Center survey. Methodological information about these surveys can be found at the links in the text.

Terminology In this analysis, “credit cards” includes both credit and charge cards. Respondents were asked about credit and debit cards separately. “Online banking” includes paying using a bank account number or through a bank’s website or mobile app. EBT cards are electronic benefits transfer cards, used to distribute government food and cash assistance.

Use of credit cards is on the rise

Since 2015, Americans have overwhelmingly used three payment methods for their purchases: cash, credit cards and debit cards. But as cash has become a less common option, credit cards have gotten more popular. Debit card payments have stayed relatively steady.

Americans use cash for a smaller share of payments now than in 2015 % of payments made with __ Note: “Other” includes money orders, prepaid/gift/EBT cards, payments using a bank account number, online banking bill payments, payments made with money stored in a mobile payment app, account-to-account transfers, income deductions, multiple payment methods for a single payment, unreported payment methods and other responses that the Federal Reserve could not categorize. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Survey and Diary of Consumer Payment Choice. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans use cash for a smaller share of payments now than in 2015 % of payments made with __ Year Cash Debit card Credit or charge card Other 2015 33 29 18 19 2016 31 27 18 23 2017 30 26 21 22 2018 26 28 23 23 2019 26 31 24 20 2020 19 28 27 26 2021 19 29 28 23 2022 17 29 31 22 2023 16 30 32 22 2024 14 30 35 22 2025 14 31 34 21 Download data as .csv Note: “Other” includes money orders, prepaid/gift/EBT cards, payments using a bank account number, online banking bill payments, payments made with money stored in a mobile payment app, account-to-account transfers, income deductions, multiple payment methods for a single payment, unreported payment methods and other responses that the Federal Reserve could not categorize. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Survey and Diary of Consumer Payment Choice. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In 2015, cash was the most used payment type of any that the Federal Reserve asked about. A third of payments that year were in cash, followed by debit cards (29%) and credit cards (18%). All other payment options the survey asked about – including checks, mobile payment apps and online banking – combined for another 19%.

In 2018, Americans used debit cards for a larger share of payments than cash for the first time. And starting in 2022, they used credit cards more often than debit cards.

In 2025, credit cards made up the highest share of payments at 34%. Debit cards followed at 31%, meaning that credit and debit cards together accounted for nearly two-thirds of all payments. The share of payments made in cash fell to 14%, the third-most common method in the survey.

How people pay for purchases can vary by transaction amount

The average value of a cash purchase was $58 in 2025, compared with $74 for debit card purchases and $80 for credit card purchases, according to the Federal Reserve survey.

The purchases people make with prepaid, gift or EBT cards tend to be the smallest, averaging $35 in 2025. Purchases made with checks, account transfers and online banking tend to be the largest, averaging between $400 and $700. And purchases made with money stored in mobile payment apps fall in between, averaging $98.

How do Americans want to pay for things?

The Federal Reserve survey also asks Americans how they would prefer to make different types of payments.

Majorities of Americans prefer to pay for in-person and online purchases with credit or debit cards, but they’re more divided on bill payments % of Americans who prefer to make each type of payment with … Note: “Online banking or direct transfers” includes payments using a bank account number, online banking bill payments and account-to-account transfers. “Other” includes money orders, prepaid/gift/EBT cards, payments made with money stored in a mobile payment app, multiple payment methods for a single payment, unreported payment methods and other responses that the Federal Reserve could not categorize. Respondents were asked about credit and debit cards separately. Credit cards include credit and charge cards. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Survey and Diary of Consumer Payment Choice. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Majorities of Americans prefer to pay for in-person and online purchases with credit or debit cards, but they’re more divided on bill payments % of Americans who prefer to make each type of payment with … In-person payments Online payments Bill payments Cash 16 <1 5 Check 2 <1 5 Credit or debit card 78 92 47 Online banking or direct transfers 1 2 40 Other 3 5 3 Download data as .csv Note: “Online banking or direct transfers” includes payments using a bank account number, online banking bill payments and account-to-account transfers. “Other” includes money orders, prepaid/gift/EBT cards, payments made with money stored in a mobile payment app, multiple payment methods for a single payment, unreported payment methods and other responses that the Federal Reserve could not categorize. Respondents were asked about credit and debit cards separately. Credit cards include credit and charge cards. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Survey and Diary of Consumer Payment Choice. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

For in-person payments, a combined 78% of people said in 2025 that they would prefer to pay with a credit or debit card, while 16% would prefer to pay in cash. Fewer than 3% each said they’d prefer any of the other methods the survey asked about, such as checks, money orders or prepaid cards.

Those preferences have changed somewhat since 2015, when a combined 73% preferred credit or debit cards for in-person payments and 23% preferred cash.

Americans are even more likely to prefer credit or debit cards for online purchases than for in-person payments. But for bill payments, 47% prefer credit or debit cards, while 40% prefer online banking or direct transfers. Another 5% prefer to pay bills in cash, and 5% prefer check.

When people pay with credit or debit cards, most of the time that’s their preferred payment method. Nine-in-ten in-person credit and debit card payments are made by people who want to pay that way. In contrast, 70% of cash payments are made by people who prefer to pay some other way – mainly with credit or debit cards.