25 Years After 9/11,

a Portrait of Muslim Americans

The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, have had a lasting impact on Muslims in the United States. Muslim Americans shared in the nation’s grief and fear that day, and in the months and years that followed, they carried the additional burden of being singled out for suspicion.

Twenty-five years later, some Americans still see Islam and Muslims through the lens of 9/11. Yet Muslims are a growing, vibrant part of America’s religious tapestry, one that has become more politically visible in recent years.

Related: 9/11 memories remain vivid in the U.S. 25 years later

Public perceptions about Islam and Muslims

President George W. Bush talks with hosts during his visit to the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C., on Sept. 17, 2001. “The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam,” the president said. “Islam is peace.” (White House photo by Eric Draper)

In a Pew Research Center survey this spring, 43% of U.S. adults said Muslims are less patriotic than other Americans, and 42% said Muslim Americans are having a negative impact on the country.

Many Americans express negative views on U.S. Muslims % of U.S. adults who say that … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The “none/neutral” category includes those who said they are unsure. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Many Americans express negative views on U.S. Muslims % of U.S. adults who say that … Very/Somewhat negative Very/Somewhat positive None/Neutral Muslims have a __ impact on the country 42 17 40 Less patriotic More patriotic Neither more nor less Compared with other Americans, Muslims are … 43 4 51 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. The “none/neutral” category includes those who said they are unsure. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

When asked to explain those views in their own words, some survey respondents referred explicitly to the events of 2001 with answers such as “Due to 9/11,” “Remember the twin towers?” and “Fear of another 911 terrorist attack.”

By some measures, public attitudes toward Islam have become more negative than they were immediately after the 9/11 attacks. In March 2002, just six months after the al-Qaida attacks, 25% of U.S. adults said the Islamic religion is more likely than other religions to encourage violence. In 11 subsequent polls, that figure has never been lower than 38%, and in the past decade it has hovered between 45% and 52%. Early this year, about half of U.S. adults surveyed (51%) said Islam encourages violence more than other religions do.

Views on Islam have also become more politically polarized. In this year’s poll, Republicans and independents who lean toward the GOP were far more likely than Democrats and Democratic leaners to say Islam encourages violence (76% vs. 29%). In the immediate aftermath of 9/11, the partisan gap was much smaller (32% vs. 23%), perhaps reflecting a messaging campaign by then-President George W. Bush, who called Islam a religion of peace.

Views on Islam are now more negative and more partisan than in 2002 % of U.S. adults saying Islam is more likely than other religions to encourage violence Note: The August 2021 survey item was phrased “Islam is more likely than others to encourage violence among its believers.” Source: Surveys for 2016-2026 data conducted via Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). Prior year surveys were conducted by telephone. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Views on Islam are now more negative and more partisan than in 2002 % of U.S. adults saying Islam is more likely than other religions to encourage violence Date Total Dem/Lean Dem Rep/Lean Rep Group Jan 2026 51 29 76 1 Oct 2022 45 29 65 1 Aug 2021 50 32 72 1 Jul 2020 45 25 68 1 Sep 2019 48 28 72 1 Apr 2016 52 34 75 1 Dec 2015 46 30 67 2 May 2013 42 30 59 2 Aug 2009 38 32 49 2 Aug 2007 45 38 58 2 Jul 2004 46 42 56 2 Mar 2002 25 23 32 2 Download data as .csv Note: The August 2021 survey item was phrased “Islam is more likely than others to encourage violence among its believers.” Source: Surveys for 2016-2026 data conducted via Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). Prior year surveys were conducted by telephone. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The FBI’s annual tally of hate crimes against Muslims spiked in 2001, rising to 481 that year, up from 28 in 2000. Since then, it has fluctuated widely, from a low of 95 in 2021 to a high of 307 in 2016. But it has never returned to pre-9/11 levels.

Reported anti-Muslim hate crimes spiked to record levels in 2001 Number of anti-Islamic incidents reported to the FBI Note: “Anti-Islamic” is the FBI’s category for crimes motivated by bias against Islam or Muslims. Counts do not include incidents motivated by two or more biases or crimes motivated by bias against ethnic groups (such as Arabs or South Asians), which also increased dramatically in 2001. Counts reflect crimes reported by participating law enforcement agencies; participation and collection systems changed over time, including the transition to NIBRS in 2021. Source: FBI, Uniform Crime Reporting Program, Hate Crime Statistics, 1999-2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Reported anti-Muslim hate crimes spiked to record levels in 2001 Number of anti-Islamic incidents reported to the FBI Year Incidents 1999 32 2000 28 2001 481 2002 155 2003 149 2004 156 2005 128 2006 156 2007 115 2008 105 2009 107 2010 160 2011 157 2012 130 2013 135 2014 154 2015 257 2016 307 2017 273 2018 188 2019 176 2020 110 2021 95 2022 158 2023 236 2024 228 2025 205 Download data as .csv Note: “Anti-Islamic” is the FBI’s category for crimes motivated by bias against Islam or Muslims. Counts do not include incidents motivated by two or more biases or crimes motivated by bias against ethnic groups (such as Arabs or South Asians), which also increased dramatically in 2001. Counts reflect crimes reported by participating law enforcement agencies; participation and collection systems changed over time, including the transition to NIBRS in 2021. Source: FBI, Uniform Crime Reporting Program, Hate Crime Statistics, 1999-2025. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

The experiences of Muslim Americans

A man hangs an American flag from the roof of the Mosque Foundation in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview, Illinois, on Sept. 13, 2001. (John Zich/AFP via Getty Images)

Pew Research Center has conducted three in-depth studies of U.S. Muslims – in 2007, 2011 and 2017 – and has found some consistent patterns. Many Muslim Americans say they have personally experienced discrimination, and they express frustrations with media coverage of Muslims. But they also say they have received support from some friends and neighbors.

Muslims have felt both discrimination and support from other Americans % of U.S. Muslims who say … * Includes respondents who said they experienced at least one of the following: being treated with suspicion, singled out by airport security, called offensive names, singled out by other law enforcement, or physically threatened or attacked.

** Includes people who said either that “Americans have been respectful and tolerant of Muslims” or that “Americans have been respectful and tolerant of Muslims, but American society overall is disrespectful and intolerant of Muslims.”

Note: Refer to topline for full question wording for the 2026 questions. Source: Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (2026). Pew Research Center telephone surveys (2007, 2011 and 2017). Project MAPS telephone survey conducted by Zogby International (2001). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Muslims have felt both discrimination and support from other Americans % of U.S. Muslims who say … Someone expressed support in the past year because of your religion There’s a lot of discrimination against Muslims Unfair portrayal of Muslims in TV and movies 2026 34 59 59 Someone expressed support for them in the past year because they are Muslim Experienced discrimination in the past year* Unfair coverage of Islam and Muslims by news 2017 49 48 60 2011 37 43 55 2007 32 40 57 People have been respectful & tolerant toward Muslims** Their community has experienced anti-Muslim discrimination since 9/11 Unfair portrayal of Muslims and Islam by the media 2001 75 52 68 Download data as .csv * Includes respondents who said they experienced at least one of the following: being treated with suspicion, singled out by airport security, called offensive names, singled out by other law enforcement, or physically threatened or attacked.

** Includes people who said either that “Americans have been respectful and tolerant of Muslims” or that “Americans have been respectful and tolerant of Muslims, but American society overall is disrespectful and intolerant of Muslims.”

Note: Refer to topline for full question wording for the 2026 questions. Source: Pew Research Center’s American Trends Panel (2026). Pew Research Center telephone surveys (2007, 2011 and 2017). Project MAPS telephone survey conducted by Zogby International (2001). PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Both acceptance and discrimination were visible even in the immediate aftermath of the attacks. In late 2001, more than half (52%) of Muslims surveyed said their community had experienced anti-Muslim discrimination since the attacks, and 68% said media portrayals of Muslims and Islam were unfair. At the same time, 75% said Americans had been respectful and tolerant of Muslims. The poll was conducted by Zogby International on behalf of Project MAPS and The Pew Charitable Trusts.

To a certain degree, the same pattern exists today. As of May 2026, most Muslims say there is “a lot” of discrimination against Muslims in the U.S. and that media portrayals of Muslims are often unfair. Still, 34% of U.S. Muslims say that someone has expressed support for them in the past year because they are Muslim.

Differing perspectives

(Leo Patrizi via Getty Images)

Not all Muslims’ experiences are alike. For example, younger Muslims tend to be less likely than older ones to say the American people are generally friendly toward Muslim Americans.

Our 2017 survey also found that Muslims born in the U.S. were significantly less likely than Muslim immigrants to say the American people are generally friendly toward Muslim Americans. U.S.-born Muslims are more likely than immigrants to say they experienced at least one of five types of discrimination in the previous year.

Younger Muslims have been less likely to see other Americans as friendly toward Muslims % of U.S. Muslims who say … Note: “They experienced discrimination in the past year” includes respondents who said they experienced at least one of the following: being treated with suspicion, singled out by airport security, called offensive names, singled out by other law enforcement, or physically threatened or attacked. Source: Survey of U.S. Muslims conducted Jan. 23-May 2, 2017. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Younger Muslims have been less likely to see other Americans as friendly toward Muslims % of U.S. Muslims who say … Ages 18-40 41+ They experienced discrimination in the past year 53 40 American people are generally friendly to Muslims 50 63 U.S. born Foreign born Coverage of Islam and Muslims by news is unfair 74 49 They experienced discrimination in the past year 61 39 American people are generally friendly to Muslims 30 73 Download data as .csv Note: “They experienced discrimination in the past year” includes respondents who said they experienced at least one of the following: being treated with suspicion, singled out by airport security, called offensive names, singled out by other law enforcement, or physically threatened or attacked. Source: Survey of U.S. Muslims conducted Jan. 23-May 2, 2017. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Past surveys have also found that Americans who were visibly identifiable as Muslims (including women wearing headscarves) were especially likely to say they had faced discrimination.

What explains these differences? One theory that emerged from our 2017 study is that younger Muslims and those born in the U.S. are more impatient for social change – and perhaps also more confident in their ability to effect it.

Here’s how one interviewee, a U.S.-born Muslim named Yasmin, described these differing outlooks: “I think the older generation of immigrants … are definitely more quiet on these issues … versus me, I’ve been here, I was born here, I’m here to change it and to make it better.”

Growing numbers and political visibility

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani celebrates his win as the city’s first Muslim mayor during an election night watch party at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in New York on Nov. 4, 2025. (Angelina Katsanis/AFP via Getty Images)

The number of Muslims in the United States has risen substantially in recent decades. There are about 5.5 million Muslims of all ages in the country today, up from 2.4 million in 2007, the first time we estimated the size of this population.

U.S. Muslim community has grown Source: Mosque counts drawn from Cooperative Congregational Studies Partnership. Population size estimates based on analysis of Pew Research Center surveys and U.S. Census data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook U.S. Muslim community has grown 2000 2020 U.S. mosques 1,200 2,800 2007 2026 U.S. Muslims 2,400,000 5,500,000 Download data as .csv Source: Mosque counts drawn from Cooperative Congregational Studies Partnership. Population size estimates based on analysis of Pew Research Center surveys and U.S. Census data. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In the wake of 9/11, controversies erupted around the country over plans to build more mosques and Muslim community centers. Nevertheless, the number of U.S. mosques has steadily risen from roughly 1,200 in 2000 to nearly 2,800 in 2020, according to data collected by the Faith Communities Today project, a multi-faith coalition affiliated with the Hartford Institute for Religion Research.

While Muslims have a growing presence in some parts of the country, political appeals to anti-Muslim sentiment are prominent in some circles. In March of this year, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, co-founder of the Sharia-Free America Caucus, posted “No more Muslims…” on X. In August, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina posted, “Every single Muslim holding public office in America is a trojan horse, and a threat to both national security and our republic.”

Yet Muslim candidates have won nominations in both parties. Dr. Mehmet Oz’s 2022 victory in the Republican primary in Pennsylvania made him the first Muslim nominated by a major party for a Senate seat, despite his eventual loss in the general election. Voters in Michigan’s Democratic primary recently selected Abdul El-Sayed as their nominee for U.S. Senate in 2026. There are now four Muslim members of Congress, with a fifth about to join, compared with zero in 2001. And in New York, where the twin towers fell on 9/11, Zohran Mamdani was inaugurated this year as the city’s first Muslim mayor.

(Feature photo: Leo Patrizi via Getty Images)

Acknowledgments

Pew Research Center is a subsidiary of The Pew Charitable Trusts, its primary funder. This essay includes research that was made possible with support from the Trusts, the John Templeton Foundation, Templeton Religion Trust, the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations and the El-Hibri Foundation.

The analysis was conducted by Besheer Mohamed, principal researcher, who also wrote this essay. The estimates of the size of the U.S. Muslim population were generated by Jeffrey S. Passel, senior demographer, and checked by Stephanie Kramer, senior researcher. Bill Webster, senior information graphics designer, created the graphics. Beshay Sakla, associate digital producer, produced the report for the web. It was edited by Alan Cooperman, director of religion research, and Jeff Diamant, senior writer/editor. The essay was checked by Becka Alper, senior researcher. The copy editor was David Kent, senior editorial specialist.

In addition, the Center is grateful to Ihsan Bagby, Professor Emeritus at the University of Kentucky, for his assistance with analyzing the mosque census data, and Dennis Gilbert, Professor Emeritus at Hamilton College, for sharing his 2002 survey of U.S. Muslims.