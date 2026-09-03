9/11 memories remain vivid in the U.S. 25 years later

The Tribute in Light illuminates the skyline of New York City on the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

It’s been 25 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Many Americans remember the day with clarity: 83% of adults who were born before 2001 – including 93% of those who were 10 or older at the time – say they recall exactly where they were or what they were doing when they heard the news.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Americans’ memories of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We first surveyed American’s reactions to the 9/11 attacks in the immediate aftermath of those attacks and have regularly measured Americans’ views of the events of 9/11 and their attitudes on related topics throughout the past 25 years.



Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,166 U.S. adults from August 24 to 30, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

A quarter century later, 9/11 remains a powerful memory for Americans old enough to remember % who say they remember exactly where they were or what they were doing the moment they heard the news about the Sept. 11 attacks Note: Data shown for individual ages based on rolling five-year average by age. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook A quarter century later, 9/11 remains a powerful memory for Americans old enough to remember % who say they remember exactly where they were or what they were doing the moment they heard the news about the Sept. 11 attacks Age Share 30 54 31 66 32 75 33 78 34 84 35 87 36 89 37 91 38 93 39 92 40 93 41 90 42 90 43 92 44 92 45 92 46 93 47 93 48 93 49 94 50 94 51 96 52 97 53 97 54 97 55 97 56 96 57 95 58 94 59 94 60 94 61 94 62 96 63 96 64 97 65 96 66 97 67 96 68 95 69 93 70 94 71 94 72 94 73 94 74 95 75 95 76 94 77 95 78 91 79 91 80 90 Download data as .csv Note: Data shown for individual ages based on rolling five-year average by age. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

But as the attacks grow more distant, the share of American adults who did not experience that day continues to rise: 10% of adults today were born after 2001 and know about the attacks only through what they have learned from others.

Related: 25 Years After 9/11, a Portrait of Muslim Americans

A majority of these young adults – people who are 18 to 24 today – say they first learned about the attacks in class or through schoolwork (60%), according to a new Pew Research Center survey of 5,166 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30. Smaller shares say they first heard about them from family or friends (16%), through reading or watching something on their own (8%) or some other way (1%). Another 14% aren’t sure how they first learned about the attacks.

The attacks had profound effects on the country. Polls conducted in their wake found widespread fear, anger and sadness, along with overwhelming public support for military action against those responsible.

Two Decades Later, the Enduring Legacy of 9/11 Twenty years ago, Americans came together – bonded by sadness and patriotism – after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But a review of public opinion in the two decades since finds that unity was fleeting.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.