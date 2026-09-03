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9/11 memories remain vivid in the U.S. 25 years later

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Mia Hennen · Yesterday at 3:36pm Caption: The Tribute in Light illuminates the skyline of New York City on the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
The Tribute in Light illuminates the skyline of New York City on the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

It’s been 25 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Many Americans remember the day with clarity: 83% of adults who were born before 2001 – including 93% of those who were 10 or older at the time – say they recall exactly where they were or what they were doing when they heard the news.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at Americans’ memories of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Why did we do this? 

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We first surveyed American’s reactions to the 9/11 attacks in the immediate aftermath of those attacks and have regularly measured Americans’ views of the events of 9/11 and their attitudes on related topics throughout the past 25 years.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research.   

How did we do this? 

We surveyed 5,166 U.S. adults from August 24 to 30, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

A quarter century later, 9/11 remains a powerful memory for Americans old enough to remember
% who say they remember exactly where they were or what they were doing the moment they heard the news about the Sept. 11 attacks
Chart
Note: Data shown for individual ages based on rolling five-year average by age.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
A quarter century later, 9/11 remains a powerful memory for Americans old enough to remember
% who say they remember exactly where they were or what they were doing the moment they heard the news about the Sept. 11 attacks
AgeShare
3054
3166
3275
3378
3484
3587
3689
3791
3893
3992
4093
4190
4290
4392
4492
4592
4693
4793
4893
4994
5094
5196
5297
5397
5497
5597
5696
5795
5894
5994
6094
6194
6296
6396
6497
6596
6697
6796
6895
6993
7094
7194
7294
7394
7495
7595
7694
7795
7891
7991
8090
Download data as .csv
Note: Data shown for individual ages based on rolling five-year average by age.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

But as the attacks grow more distant, the share of American adults who did not experience that day continues to rise: 10% of adults today were born after 2001 and know about the attacks only through what they have learned from others.

Related: 25 Years After 9/11, a Portrait of Muslim Americans

A majority of these young adults – people who are 18 to 24 today – say they first learned about the attacks in class or through schoolwork (60%), according to a new Pew Research Center survey of 5,166 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 24-30. Smaller shares say they first heard about them from family or friends (16%), through reading or watching something on their own (8%) or some other way (1%). Another 14% aren’t sure how they first learned about the attacks.

The attacks had profound effects on the country. Polls conducted in their wake found widespread fear, anger and sadness, along with overwhelming public support for military action against those responsible.

data essay

Two Decades Later, the Enduring Legacy of 9/11

Twenty years ago, Americans came together – bonded by sadness and patriotism – after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But a review of public opinion in the two decades since finds that unity was fleeting.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

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Jocelyn Kiley is director of politics research at Pew Research Center.