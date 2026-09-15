Quiz: How much do you know about the First Amendment?
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The first 10 amendments to the United States Constitution make up the Bill of Rights, which lays out Americans’ rights in relation to their government. How well do you know the First Amendment and some of the rights it guarantees?
Test your knowledge by taking our eight-question quiz. These questions come from a Pew Research Center survey of 3,507 U.S. adults conducted in March 2026 as part of the Pew-Knight Initiative.
When you finish, you can compare your results with Americans’ overall.
Take this quiz with friends, family or classmates
Question 1 of 8
Which of the following is guaranteed by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution?
The right to bear arms
Freedom to own property
The right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness
Freedom of the press
Not sure
Question 2 of 8
Is it legal for social media companies to restrict content posted on their sites or apps?
Yes
No
Not sure
Question 3 of 8
Can the U.S. government legally force social media companies to remove false information posted on their sites?
Yes
No
Not sure
Question 4 of 8
Does the U.S. Constitution protect the press from interference by the U.S. government?
Yes
No
Not sure
Question 5 of 8
Does the U.S. Constitution protect the press from interference by private companies?
Yes
No
Not sure
Question 6 of 8
Does the First Amendment protect information or opinions published by news organizations ?
Yes
No
Not sure
Question 7 of 8
Does the First Amendment protect information or opinions expressed by influencers or creators?
Yes
No
Not sure
Question 8 of 8
Does the First Amendment protect information or opinions expressed by ordinary people?
Yes
No
Not sure
Your rating is: Student
Keep studying to learn your rights!
Your rating is: Constitutionally curious
Nice work! You have a good understanding of
the First Amendment.
Your rating is: Wonk
Congratulations, you are a First Amendment expert!
You answered out of 8 questions correctly
These questions are part of our broader look at how Americans think about the freedom of the press in the United States today. Read key findings from the full study or take a closer look at the survey results for these questions.
Want to improve your score? Try taking this quiz again:
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