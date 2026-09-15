Quiz: How much do you know about the First Amendment?

Pew Research Center is a nonpartisan, nonadvocacy fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world. Knight Foundation is a social investor committed to supporting informed and engaged communities. Learn more >>>>

The Pew-Knight Initiative supports new research on how Americans absorb civic information, form beliefs and identities, and engage in their communities.

The first 10 amendments to the United States Constitution make up the Bill of Rights, which lays out Americans’ rights in relation to their government. How well do you know the First Amendment and some of the rights it guarantees?

Test your knowledge by taking our eight-question quiz. These questions come from a Pew Research Center survey of 3,507 U.S. adults conducted in March 2026 as part of the Pew-Knight Initiative.

When you finish, you can compare your results with Americans’ overall.