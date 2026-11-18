About this research This Pew Research Center study tries to answer two broad questions: First, how do the world’s major religious groups differ in their age profiles, fertility, migration patterns, and rates of attracting and losing followers?

Second, how will these differences shape the future of religion around the world? We project future changes in the size and geographic distribution of seven religious groups – Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, followers of all other religions and religiously unaffiliated people – between 2020 and 2070. The projections cover 201 countries and territories, which collectively account for 99.98% of the world’s population. The results are not intended to predict all the ways the world could change. There are many events that could affect religious group populations (including wars, natural disasters, epidemics, and changes in economic or social circumstances) that are not analyzed here. Why we did this This research is part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. It builds on our recently published work measuring the world’s recent religious makeup. How we did this Many countries make demographic projections to try to forecast how their populations may change. The most common projection method – used by researchers for more than a century – starts by estimating the size of a country’s population in groups (“cohorts”) divided by age and sex, such as the number of girls ages 0 to 4, 5 to 9, 10 to 14, etc. Each cohort is then projected into the future, modeling how its size will change every five years with the addition of expected births (based on fertility rates) and the subtraction of expected deaths (based on mortality rates). Demographers also often attempt to forecast future levels of immigration and emigration. Our projections use an advanced version of this method. We pulled data from national censuses and surveys around the world to estimate the size and age distribution of each religious group in the baseline year, 2020. We incorporated data on differences in fertility rates between religious groups and on past patterns of movement into and out of each group, known as “religious switching.” Our projections also drew on data from the United Nations’ 2024 revision of its World Population Prospects, global migration flow estimates from University of Hong Kong professor Guy Abel, and the Center’s previous research on the religious composition of the world’s migrants. Read more in the methodology. Here is the complete list of sources used for each country and territory. Our projection model was developed in collaboration with researchers in the Center for Advanced Studies of Population and Religion (CASPAR) at Krakow University of Economics. You can explore the findings using our data explorer and sortable table. The custom software developed for these projections, which includes our input data, is available online.

Muslims are the world’s fastest-growing religious group – a trend that’s expected to continue in the coming decades. According to Pew Research Center’s projections, the global Muslim population will grow in number by 80% between 2020 and 2070, while the global non-Muslim population will increase by 11%. Muslims’ population growth will be fueled by their dual demographic advantages of relative youth and high fertility.

If current demographic trends continue, Muslims will total 3.6 billion people worldwide and make up 36% of the global population by 2070. They are expected to surpass Christians as the world’s largest religious group by 2035.

Muslims are projected to outpace the population gains of non-Muslims in every major geographic region. Sub-Saharan Africa is forecast to see some of the most significant growth, with Muslims projected to more than double in number in that region over the coming decades.

By 2070, sub-Saharan Africa will be home to about a quarter of the world’s Muslims. The share of all Muslims living in the Asia-Pacific region, where about six-in-ten Muslims currently live, is projected to slip to about half.

Our demographic projections point to several additional changes in the Muslim population in the decades ahead. By 2070, we project …

Pakistan will replace Indonesia as the country with the largest number of Muslims.

Muslims will more than triple in number in North America – from about 6 million to 20 million – with migration into the region playing a large role.

The Muslim population will grow by 9 million in the United States but will still account for a relatively small percentage of the country’s total population (4%).

54 countries and territories will have Muslim majorities, including 35 places where Muslims will make up at least 90% of the population.

These findings are part of a broader Pew Research Center study examining how the size of seven religious groups will change globally between 2020 and 2070 if recent demographic trends continue. Our projections take into account the differences between religious groups’ age profiles, fertility rates, and patterns of religious switching and migration. (Religious switching and migration are assumed to continue at the same levels that have been recently observed.) We also incorporate mortality rates, applying the same rate to each religious group within a country. Read the methodology for more details about these projections and their limitations.

Read more about our projections for Muslims:

Which regions of the world will have the most Muslims?

Roughly six-in-ten Muslims lived in Asia and the Pacific in 2020. The Middle East and North Africa (20%) and sub-Saharan Africa (18%) were home to the next-largest shares of the world’s Muslims.

Together, these three regions will still hold the vast majority of the world’s Muslims over the coming decades. But by 2070, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to hold a smaller share of the global Muslim population (50%) than in 2020 (59%). Meanwhile, the portion of the world’s Muslims living in sub-Saharan Africa is expected to grow by 9 percentage points, to 27%.

About 2% of the world’s Muslims are expected to reside in Europe in 2070, the same percentage as in 2020.

Projected change in the Muslim population within regions

Muslims are set to grow as a percentage of the population in nearly all regions between 2020 and 2070. For example, if current demographic trends continue, the share of Europeans who are Muslim will roughly double, from 6% to 13%.

Latin America and the Caribbean is the only region where the Muslim share of the population is expected to remain stable, but relatively few Muslims currently live there.

North America, meanwhile, is projected to see the fastest Muslim growth. The number of Muslims living in that region is expected to more than triple, from 6 million to 20 million, by 2070.

The Muslim population in sub-Saharan Africa will grow the second-fastest, with Muslims projected to more than double in number, from 369 million to 980 million, across the African continent south of the Sahara Desert and its nearby islands.

Although in the coming decades the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a smaller percentage of all the world’s Muslims, the Muslim population within that region is projected to grow significantly. Muslims are projected to make up 37% of the Asia-Pacific region’s overall population in 2070, up from 26% in 2020.

Which countries will have the most Muslims?

Nearly half of the world’s Muslims lived in just five countries in 2020. Indonesia had the largest Muslim population (239 million), followed by Pakistan (227 million), India (213 million), Bangladesh (151 million) and Nigeria (120 million).

By 2070, Pakistan is projected to surpass Indonesia as the country with the most Muslims (461 million, or 13% of the global total). India will follow with 334 million Muslims, while Nigeria is expected to climb to third place. Another country in sub-Saharan Africa, Ethiopia, is projected to join the list of places with the 10 largest Muslim populations, as is Afghanistan.

No countries in North America, Europe or the Latin America-Caribbean region ranked in the top 10 Muslim populations worldwide in 2020, and none are expected to make the top 10 in 2070.

Refer to our sortable table to see how 201 countries and territories rank in the size of their Muslim populations.

Where will the Muslim share of the population change the most?

In 32 countries, the percentage of the population that is Muslim is expected to change substantially (by at least 5 percentage points) by 2070. In nearly all these places, the Muslim population share is projected to grow, ranging from a 5-point rise in Ivory Coast to a 16-point gain in Albania. Suriname is the only country projected to see the portion of its population that is Muslim decline substantially (by 6 points).

Most countries that are projected to experience substantial growth are in Europe (21 of 31). Within that region, Sweden and France are expected to see some of the largest gains (+11 points each).

Lebanon is the only predominantly Arabic-speaking country that is expected to experience substantial growth in the share of its residents who are Muslim. (Muslims already make up 95% or more of the population in most other Arabic-speaking countries.)

Countries where Islam will be the majority religion

All 53 countries and territories that were majority-Muslim in 2020 are projected to remain so in 2070. In one country – Ivory Coast – Muslims are expected to become a majority over this time span.

Muslims will make up 90% or more of the population in most of these places. Yet there are many countries where Muslims are expected to remain a relatively small minority. In 2070, Muslims are projected to make up less than 5% of the population in 92 countries and territories.

And the countries that are majority-Muslim tend to have small or midsize populations. Just seven of the 54 countries that are projected to have Muslim majorities in 2070 will have 100 million or more residents: Pakistan, Nigeria, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Sudan and Turkey. (In 2070, 20 countries overall are expected to have populations this large.)

Key factors driving change in the Muslim population

Several dynamics determine whether a religious group grows or shrinks in size. Demographic factors – such as age structure, fertility and mortality – shape populations through births and deaths. International migration also plays a role, as does “religious switching,” or people moving into and out of religious groups (including disaffiliation from religion altogether).

Muslims are projected to grow mainly through natural increase (i.e., the number of births exceeding the number of deaths) between 2020 and 2070, given their young age profile and high fertility.

But migration also is expected to play a role in shaping future Muslim populations, particularly in Europe and North America. If current trends continue, these two regions will gain more than twice as many Muslims through migration as they will gain through natural increase.

For example, by 2070 North America’s population is projected to include roughly 5 million additional Muslims via natural increase and 10 million through migration into the region. Together, these increases far outnumber the projected decreases among North American Muslims from religious switching (-460,000).

Religious switching generally has little impact on the global Muslim population, because almost all Muslims identify with the religion for life. Based on recent surveys, we estimate that 99% of people who were raised Muslim still identify with Islam as adults. That is much higher than the retention rates of Christians or Buddhists, but on par with that of Hindus.

What is religious switching? Throughout this study, religious switching refers to a change between the religious group in which a person was raised (during their childhood) and their religious identity now (in adulthood). We use the term “switching” rather than “conversion” because many people have changed their religious identity by leaving their childhood religion and becoming religiously unaffiliated. In this study, our definition of switching includes changes between broad religious categories (such as from Buddhist to Christian, or from Hindu to religiously unaffiliated) but does not include changes within the same category (such as from Protestant to Catholic, both of which are Christian subgroups).

Muslim retention rates do vary somewhat by region, however. They are lower in Europe (93%) and North America (85%). If the overall retention rate for Muslims were to drop from its exceptionally high level in the coming decades, moving closer to the levels measured in Europe and North America, the global Muslim population could experience slower growth.

Natural population change

The youthfulness of a population is an important factor in future growth. All else being equal, a population that begins with a relatively large percentage of people who are in – or soon will enter – their prime childbearing years will grow faster than a population that is older.

Muslims have a very young age profile (or “age structure”). Six-in-ten Muslims worldwide are under 30, according to our 2020 estimates. By comparison, fewer than half of non-Muslims are this young.

Still, the age profile of Muslims varies considerably around the world. Muslims living in sub-Saharan Africa have the lowest median age (17), according to our 2020 demographic estimates. In other regions, the median age of Muslims is 24 or older. European Muslims are far older than Muslims living elsewhere, with a median age of 34.

Refer to our accompanying data explorer to see how Muslims’ age structure is projected to change over time.

Muslims also have a much higher total fertility rate than other religious groups, at 3.1 children per woman globally, according to our demographic estimates for the 2020-2025 period. (The total fertility rate is the average number of children a hypothetical woman would have over her lifetime if she experienced the birth rates that were estimated for women of reproductive age during a particular period, such as 2020 to 2025.)

This fertility rate is well above the rate among non-Muslims (2.0) and above the replacement level, which is generally estimated at 2.1 children per woman in countries with low mortality rates for infants and children.

Muslims’ high global fertility is driven by sub-Saharan Africa. With a total fertility rate of 5.1 children per woman, Muslims in sub-Saharan Africa far surpass Muslims elsewhere in fertility.

Of the 119 countries and territories for which Muslim fertility data is available, 74 have fertility rates of at least 2.1 children per woman. This includes four countries with exceptionally high total fertility rates of 6.0 children or more per Muslim woman, all of which are in sub-Saharan Africa: the Democratic Republic of the Congo (7.1), Somalia (6.2), Chad (6.2) and Niger (6.1).

Migration

While migration doesn’t have much effect on the size of the global Muslim population, it does impact regional populations. More than 112 million Muslims are expected to move between regions by 2070.

The Asia-Pacific and Middle East-North Africa regions are expected to see both the largest inflows and the largest outflows. But the number of immigrants leaving those regions is projected to outnumber those entering, leading to net migration declines of 27 million Muslims in the Asia-Pacific region and 1 million Muslims in the Middle East-North Africa region.

Europe, meanwhile, is projected to see the largest net increase in Muslims from migration, with more Muslim migrants entering (27 million) than leaving (2 million) the region between 2020 and 2070.

One way to determine the relative impact of migration on the future size of regional Muslim populations is to compare the main projection scenario with a hypothetical scenario in which there is no international migration.

In 2070, Muslims would make up a slightly smaller share of the population in North America if there were no migration after 2020 (2%) than under the main projection scenario (5%). This is because North America is expected to gain a relatively large number of Muslims through migration over the projection period (10 million). The majority of Muslim immigrants to North America are projected to come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Egypt.

The situation is similar in Europe, where Muslims are projected to make up 9% of the European population in 2070 without migration, compared with 13% in the main projection scenario. The region is expected to continue receiving many Muslim migrants from Morocco, Pakistan and Afghanistan.