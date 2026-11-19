Incoming members of the 120th Congress pose in front of the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 12, 2026, during their orientation in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis examines how Americans feel about the outcome of the midterm elections and the resulting changes for the U.S. government, as well as how voters in the election view the voting process and results. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues for decades. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 10,247 U.S. adults, including 7,692 U.S. citizens who reported having voted in the November elections, from November 9 to 15, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Americans are greeting the wave of Democratic election victories this month with generally positive feelings, approval of what they think the incoming congressional majority plans to do, and a desire from many to have the Democratic Congress take some of the reins of government away from President Donald Trump.

Majority of Americans have positive reactions to Democrats’ midterm victories, approve of party’s policies and plans % who say they feel __ about the Democratic Party gaining control of Congress % who say __ should take the lead in solving the nation’s problems % who __ of Democratic congressional leaders’ policies and plans for the future Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Majority of Americans have positive reactions to Democrats’ midterm victories, approve of party’s policies and plans % who say they feel __ about the Democratic Party gaining control of Congress How do you feel about the Democratic Party gaining control of Congress? Excited Relieved Disappointed Angry 19 38 32 7 % who say __ should take the lead in solving the nation’s problems Donald Trump Both Democratic congressional leaders 15 47 36 % who __ of Democratic congressional leaders’ policies and plans for the future NET Disapprove Strongly disapprove Somewhat disapprove Somewhat approve Strongly approve NET Approve 41 23 18 38 17 55 Download data as .csv Note: No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

A 57% majority of Americans say they are either excited (19%) or relieved (38%) that Democrats won control of Congress in the midterm elections. A similar share (55%) approve of Democratic congressional leaders’ policies and plans for the country, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

The survey, conducted Nov. 9-15 among 10,247 adults, also finds that 36% of Americans say they would like to see Democratic congressional leaders take the lead in solving the nation’s problems. Far fewer (15%) say they want to see Trump take the lead. Nearly half (47%) say both Trump and congressional Democrats should lead.

Across several issues facing the country, more Americans say Democratic congressional leaders will have the better approach than say Trump will – by double-digit margins.

Americans are also more likely to say potential investigations by the Democratic majority into how the government has acted during the Trump administration are the right thing to do (32%) than the wrong thing to do (19%). But they also express more concern that the party will focus too much on investigating Trump and his administration (67%) than that it will not focus enough (31%).

Prospects of policy success for Trump, Democrats

Most Americans expect Trump will not be successful in getting his programs passed into law over the next two years, while the public is split on Democrats’ prospects.

80% say Trump will be unsuccessful getting his policies passed, including 72% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents.

52% of Americans say Democratic leaders in Congress will be successful in their policy aims.

This gap in expectations is wider than it was following the 2022 and 2018 midterm elections – in which the party not in the White House won control of the House of Representatives but not the Senate.

In 2018, 35% of Americans said Trump would be successful getting his programs passed into law over the next few years. A similar share (33%) said this about Joe Biden in 2022.

And in both years, 36% said the party in control of the House (congressional Democrats in 2018 and congressional Republicans in 2022) would be successful.

Who has the better approach to issues?

By substantial margins, more Americans say congressional Democrats will have the better approach than Trump in six issue areas facing the nation.

The economy

By an 18-point margin, more Americans say congressional Democrats will have the better approach to the economy (45%) than say Trump will (27%). Roughly a quarter say there isn’t much difference between the two (26%).

Other issues

Democrats in Congress also hold double-digit advantages on who will have the better approach to other issues, including immigration policy (+13 percentage points), the military conflict with Iran (+22), trade and tariffs (+23), ethics in government (+29), and healthcare (+32).

Related: Two-Thirds of Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Handling of the Russia-Ukraine War

Should Trump and congressional Democrats work together?

Republicans’ views

Compared with earlier in Trump’s current term, more Republicans now say Trump should try as best he can to work with Democratic leaders to accomplish things, even if it means disappointing his own voters: 53% hold this view, while 45% say Trump should stand up to Democratic leaders on issues important to his voters, even if it means it’s harder to address critical problems.

Republican opinion on this question has shifted since January of this year, when 61% of Republicans said Trump should stand up to Democratic leaders and 37% said he should try to work with them.

Democrats’ views

Roughly seven-in-ten Democrats (72%) say the party’s leaders should stand up to Trump, while 26% say Democratic leaders should try to work with Trump.

Potential investigations and oversight of the Trump administration

As Democrats consider investigations into how government has operated during the Trump administration, more Americans say investigating the administration is the right thing to do (32%) than the wrong thing to do (19%). About half either say it’s too early to tell (23%) or that they have not heard about plans for such investigations (25%).

At the same time, by a more than two-to-one margin, the public is more concerned congressional Democrats will focus too much on investigating the Trump administration (67%) than that they will focus too little on this (31%).

Republicans are overwhelmingly more concerned congressional Democrats will focus too much on investigating the Trump administration (89% vs. 10%). Democrats are split: 49% are more concerned they will focus too much on investigating, and 50% are more concerned they will not focus on this enough.

Other key findings

Voters largely express confidence in the way the midterm elections were conducted. More than eight-in-ten voters say elections across the U.S. were conducted very or somewhat well (83%). Voters who supported the Democratic candidate in their congressional district (97%) were more likely to say this than those who supported the Republican candidate (63%).

For more on voters’ views of the election process, read “Broad Satisfaction With 2026 Midterm Election Administration.”

Majorities of Americans have unfavorable views of Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Americans also view other key administration officials – Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth – more unfavorably than favorably. Opinions of Democrats’ congressional leaders – Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Chuck Schumer – are also more negative than positive.

For more on views of key officials, read “How Americans View Trump, Key Administration Officials and Democratic Congressional Leaders.”