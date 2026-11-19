About this research This Pew Research Center analysis examines how Americans feel about the outcome of the midterm elections and the resulting changes for the U.S. government, as well as how voters in the election view the voting process and results. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues for decades. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 10,247 U.S. adults, including 7,692 U.S. citizens who reported having voted in the November elections, from November 9 to 15, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Majorities of Americans express unfavorable opinions of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The public also views key members of Trump’s administration and Democratic congressional leaders more unfavorably than favorably.

This is part of a larger Pew Research Center report on postelection attitudes, based on a survey of 10,247 adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

Trump and Vance

Nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) say they have an unfavorable view of Trump, while 34% say they have a favorable view. The share expressing an unfavorable view of Trump has increased 6 percentage points since February of this year.

A 54% majority also express an unfavorable view of Vance, while 35% have a favorable opinion of him. Another 8% say they have not heard of Vance.

Cabinet secretaries: Kennedy, Rubio and Hegseth

Americans also view three other key administration officials more unfavorably than favorably.

50% say they have an unfavorable view of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Four-in-ten have a favorable view of him, and 9% have not heard of him.

Four-in-ten have a favorable view of him, and 9% have not heard of him. 44% have an unfavorable view of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. About a third (35%) view him favorably, and 19% say they have not heard of him.

About a third (35%) view him favorably, and 19% say they have not heard of him. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is also viewed more unfavorably (47%) than favorably (23%), although more than a quarter of adults (28%) say they have not heard of Hegseth.

The share of Americans who view Hegseth unfavorably is up 6 points since January. (While the survey was being fielded, the House of Representatives set aside an attempt to impeach Hegseth.)

Democratic congressional leaders: Schumer and Jeffries

The Democratic Party’s two current congressional leaders are also viewed more unfavorably than favorably, though sizable shares of the public have not heard of them.

More Americans have a negative (49%) than positive (22%) view of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who is vying to become the chamber’s majority leader when the new Congress convenes in January. About a quarter (26%) say they have not heard of him. (Most of the interviews for this survey were completed before Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland announced he would challenge Schumer for the position of majority leader.)

More than a third (37%) have not heard of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, also of New York, whom Democrats have formally nominated to be House speaker in the new Congress. The same share (37%) view him unfavorably, while 23% view him favorably.

Partisan views of Trump and administration officials

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents generally view Trump and other members of his administration positively, while Democrats and Democratic leaners generally view them negatively.

For instance, 67% of Republicans have a favorable view of Trump, while only 7% of Democrats say the same. The partisan gap is similar on views of Vance: 71% of Republicans view him favorably, compared with 7% of Democrats.

Partisan views of Democratic congressional leaders

Among Democrats, Jeffries gets more positive ratings than Schumer, as was the case last year.

38% of Democrats say they have a positive view of Jeffries, while 26% have a negative view. About a third (35%) say they have never heard of him.

More Democrats have a negative view (40%) than a positive view (33%) of Schumer. About a quarter (26%) say they have never heard of him.

Majorities of Republicans view both Jeffries (52%) and Schumer (63%) negatively, while only about one-in-ten rate either positively.