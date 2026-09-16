2026 primary season yields greatest preelection House turnover in over 3 decades

Then-incoming members of the 119th Congress stand for the Pledge of Allegiance in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

With primary season in the United States now over, control of the House of Representatives is still very much up for grabs. But before a single general-election vote has been tallied, 74 House members are already heading out the door – more than before any general election since 1992.

Near-record number of House members already on their way out the door Number of House members who lost or gave up their seats Note: 2006 figure for Democrats includes one independent who caucused with them. 2026 figures are as of Sept. 14. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of election results. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Near-record number of House members already on their way out the door Number of House members who lost or gave up their seats Year Democrat Republican Libertarian 1992 57 29 — 1994 30 22 — 1996 30 23 — 1998 17 17 — 2000 9 26 — 2002 22 24 — 2004 14 19 — 2006 12 21 — 2008 7 29 — 2010 20 22 — 2012 31 26 — 2014 19 29 — 2016 19 29 — 2018 22 41 — 2020 13 35 1 2022 37 29 — 2024 29 24 — 2026 32 42 — Download data as .csv Note: 2006 figure for Democrats includes one independent who caucused with them. 2026 figures are as of Sept. 14. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of election results. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

As of now, 42 Republicans and 32 Democrats won’t be returning to the House next year. That’s because they ran or are running for some other office instead; failed to win their primaries; resigned and haven’t been replaced via special election; or simply decided to retire from the House.

In 1992, 86 members were on their way out before the general election – more than in any election since. That election year was the first after House districts were redrawn following the 1990 census, which on its own created churn as states gained or lost seats and many incumbents found themselves in unfamiliar territory. In addition, the House banking scandal fueled widespread public outrage. In the end, 110 members either gave up or lost their seats, including 24 losses in the general election.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at how many U.S. House members have lost or given up their seats during primary season and how that compares with previous election cycles. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, the media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on prior work we’ve done on House reelection decisions, as well as long-term trends in House elections. How did we do this? We looked at the outcomes of every individual House race for each election year since 1992 (the modern record for House turnover). For each year, we determined whether each incumbent sought reelection; ran for some other office instead; won or lost their primary; and won or lost the general election. We treated representatives elected in special elections before the general election the same as other incumbents. We counted House members who resigned, died, or were expelled and whose seats had not been filled by special election before the general election as non-returning incumbents.

A notable driver of this year’s departures is the 28 members who chose to run for other offices rather than seek reelection. That’s the most in any election cycle we studied. By comparison, only 15 House members ran for other offices in the record-turnover year of 1992.

Most departing House members are retiring or running for another office House members whose departure was determined before each year’s general election, by type of departure Note: “Retired” means the incumbent neither sought reelection to the House nor ran for any other elective office. “Vacant” includes incumbents who resigned or died before their terms ended and were not replaced via a special election, and incumbents who sought office in a different district. 2026 figures are as of Sept. 14. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of election results. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most departing House members are retiring or running for another office House members whose departure was determined before each year’s general election, by type of departure Year Retired Ran for another office Lost primary Vacant 1992 50 15 19 2 1994 26 21 4 1 1996 34 16 2 1 1998 19 14 1 0 2000 20 10 3 2 2002 18 17 8 3 2004 17 12 2 2 2006 11 16 2 4 2008 24 8 3 1 2010 19 17 4 2 2012 24 15 13 5 2014 24 17 4 3 2016 27 14 5 2 2018 31 21 4 7 2020 26 10 8 5 2022 33 16 14 3 2024 28 18 4 3 2026 33 28 11 2 Download data as .csv Note: “Retired” means the incumbent neither sought reelection to the House nor ran for any other elective office. “Vacant” includes incumbents who resigned or died before their terms ended and were not replaced via a special election, and incumbents who sought office in a different district. 2026 figures are as of Sept. 14. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of election results. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

This year, 16 House members have gone after Senate seats, 10 have aimed for governorships and two have sought other offices. Only 13, though, will be on general election ballots; the other 15 didn’t make it past their primaries.

The only state yet to hold its House primary is Louisiana, whose unique “jungle primary” is on Nov. 3, the same day as the general election nationally. Across all other states, 11 representatives who had sought reelection have lost their primaries, the fourth-most since 1992.

Another 33 representatives have decided to retire from the House. This is well below the 50 retirements in 1992, but it’s still more than in most other years we studied.

Texas has by far the most departing incumbents of any state. When the 120th Congress takes office in January, at least 13 of Texas’ 38 representatives will be new. That’s due in no small part to the redrawn congressional map Texas adopted last year, which prompted several House members to retire or seek other offices and ultimately could flip as many as five seats from Democratic to Republican. Texas’ move set off an unusual wave of mid-decade redistricting, prompting multiple members from other states not to seek reelection.

What does this mean for control of the House?

As we barrel toward Election Day, bear in mind that a lot of incumbents giving up or losing their seats doesn’t always mean a major shift in party control. Departing incumbents can be replaced by new members from the same party, and this often happens when they retire from “safe” seats or lose a primary.

In 1992, for instance, that 110-member turnover led to a net shift of just nine seats from Democrat to Republican. It was the next election, in 1994, that swung control of the House to the GOP: Though “only” 86 incumbents left Congress that year, Republicans picked up 54 seats – enough to end the Democrats’ four-decade lock on the House.