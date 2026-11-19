Americans who say they voted in this year’s midterm elections largely express confidence in the way those elections were conducted across the country, though – as in the past – voters are more confident in in-person balloting than in votes cast by mail.
|Response
|Not at all well
|Not too well
|NET Not too/Not at all well
|Somewhat well
|Very well
|NET Very/Somewhat well
|Their community
|2
|4
|6
|26
|68
|94
|The United States
|5
|12
|17
|36
|47
|83
Roughly eight-in-ten voters (83%) say the elections across the United States this November were run and administered very or somewhat well. And as is typically the case, an even larger share of voters (94%) say the elections in their own community were run at least somewhat well.
This is part of a larger Pew Research Center report on postelection attitudes, based on a survey of 10,247 adults (including 7,692 self-reported voters) conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.
The 2026 midterm elections earned high marks from voters overall:
- 63% of voters are very confident that their own vote was accurately counted.
- 79% say voting was very easy this year.
- Just 4% of in-person voters report having waited more than 30 minutes to vote.
An overwhelming majority of voters who backed their district’s Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives (97%) say the elections around the country were run and administered at least somewhat well, as do a 63% majority of voters who supported Republican candidates.
Historically, voters who backed candidates of the party that loses an election tend to express less confidence in that election compared with those who voted for a winning party. This year’s results are consistent with that pattern.
Similarly, large majorities of both Democratic (97%) and Republican voters (76%) say they are very or somewhat confident that votes cast in person at polling places across the U.S. were counted as voters intended.
When it comes to confidence about votes cast by absentee or mail-in ballot, this partisan gap widens. Most Democratic voters (94%) say they are very or somewhat confident that these ballots were counted accurately, while far fewer Republican voters (44%) say the same – similar to the 41% of Republican voters who expressed confidence in mail ballots following the 2022 midterm elections.
Refer to our additional charts to see the full trend on confidence by vote method.
Voters across demographic groups are confident their vote was counted accurately
Nine-in-ten voters say they are very or somewhat confident that their own vote was counted accurately, including 63% who are very confident. Nearly all voters who backed Democratic candidates (98%) say they are confident their own vote was counted accurately, as do 81% of those who supported Republican candidates.
Large majorities of voters across demographic groups express confidence that their own vote was counted accurately. This includes voters who cast their ballots in person (90%), as well as those who cast their ballots by mail (91%).