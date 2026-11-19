About this research This Pew Research Center analysis examines how Americans feel about the outcome of the midterm elections and the resulting changes for the U.S. government, as well as how voters in the election view the voting process and results. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center conducts research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics and major policy issues for decades. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 10,247 U.S. adults, including 7,692 U.S. citizens who reported having voted in the November elections, from November 9 to 15, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Americans who say they voted in this year’s midterm elections largely express confidence in the way those elections were conducted across the country, though – as in the past – voters are more confident in in-person balloting than in votes cast by mail.

Large majorities of voters say the midterm elections this November were run and administered well % of voters who say the elections this November in __ were run and administered … Note: Based on voters. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Large majorities of voters say the midterm elections this November were run and administered well % of voters who say the elections this November in __ were run and administered … Response Not at all well Not too well NET Not too/Not at all well Somewhat well Very well NET Very/Somewhat well Their community 2 4 6 26 68 94 The United States 5 12 17 36 47 83 Download data as .csv Note: Based on voters. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Roughly eight-in-ten voters (83%) say the elections across the United States this November were run and administered very or somewhat well. And as is typically the case, an even larger share of voters (94%) say the elections in their own community were run at least somewhat well.

This is part of a larger Pew Research Center report on postelection attitudes, based on a survey of 10,247 adults (including 7,692 self-reported voters) conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026.

The 2026 midterm elections earned high marks from voters overall:

63% of voters are very confident that their own vote was accurately counted.

79% say voting was very easy this year.

Just 4% of in-person voters report having waited more than 30 minutes to vote.

An overwhelming majority of voters who backed their district’s Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives (97%) say the elections around the country were run and administered at least somewhat well, as do a 63% majority of voters who supported Republican candidates.

Historically, voters who backed candidates of the party that loses an election tend to express less confidence in that election compared with those who voted for a winning party. This year’s results are consistent with that pattern.

Similarly, large majorities of both Democratic (97%) and Republican voters (76%) say they are very or somewhat confident that votes cast in person at polling places across the U.S. were counted as voters intended.

When it comes to confidence about votes cast by absentee or mail-in ballot, this partisan gap widens. Most Democratic voters (94%) say they are very or somewhat confident that these ballots were counted accurately, while far fewer Republican voters (44%) say the same – similar to the 41% of Republican voters who expressed confidence in mail ballots following the 2022 midterm elections.

Refer to our additional charts to see the full trend on confidence by vote method.

Voters across demographic groups are confident their vote was counted accurately

Nine-in-ten voters say they are very or somewhat confident that their own vote was counted accurately, including 63% who are very confident. Nearly all voters who backed Democratic candidates (98%) say they are confident their own vote was counted accurately, as do 81% of those who supported Republican candidates.

Large majorities of voters across demographic groups express confidence that their own vote was counted accurately. This includes voters who cast their ballots in person (90%), as well as those who cast their ballots by mail (91%).

Additional charts