Spectators react during a midterm election watch party in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 3. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Following big victories in this year’s midterm elections, Democrats’ optimism about their party’s future has rebounded from a decade low in 2024.

By contrast, Republicans’ optimism about their party’s future is at its lowest point in the last decade.

About this research We asked these questions to understand how Americans who identify with or lean toward the Republican or Democratic parties are feeling about the futures of the party after the 2026 congressional elections. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have studied Americans’ views of politics for decades, and we’ve tracked Republicans’ and Democrats’ optimism about their party’s future after each presidential and midterm election since 2016. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our politics research. How did we do this? We surveyed 10,247 U.S. adults from Nov. 9 to 15, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, 85% say they are optimistic about their party’s future.

Just 14% are pessimistic, down from 49% who said this two years ago after Donald Trump’s reelection.

Large majorities of Democrats across key demographic factors such as age, education and political ideology say they are optimistic about the party’s future.

As Republican optimism about the GOP falls, Democrats’ optimism rises Note: Data from postelection surveys. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook As Republican optimism about the GOP falls, Democrats’ optimism rises Group Year Pessimistic Optimistic Pessimistic to chart Dem/Lean Dem 2026 14 85 -14 Dem/Lean Dem 2024 49 51 -49 Dem/Lean Dem 2022 28 72 -28 Dem/Lean Dem 2020 17 83 -17 Dem/Lean Dem 2018 17 81 -17 Dem/Lean Dem 2016 38 61 -38 Rep/Lean Rep 2026 41 57 -41 Rep/Lean Rep 2024 13 86 -13 Rep/Lean Rep 2022 33 65 -33 Rep/Lean Rep 2020 25 74 -25 Rep/Lean Rep 2018 16 83 -16 Rep/Lean Rep 2016 20 79 -20 Download data as .csv Note: Data from postelection surveys. No answer responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Nov. 9-15, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 57% say they are optimistic about the GOP’s future – down from 86% two years ago. This is lower than after any midterm or presidential election in the last 10 years.

Still, Republicans are more optimistic today than Democrats were two years ago after Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris.

Within the GOP, conservative Republicans (60%) are somewhat more optimistic about the party’s future than moderates and liberals (53%). And Republicans ages 65 and older (70%) are much more optimistic than younger Republicans (56% of those 50 to 64 and 51% of those under 50).