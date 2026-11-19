Following big victories in this year’s midterm elections, Democrats’ optimism about their party’s future has rebounded from a decade low in 2024.
By contrast, Republicans’ optimism about their party’s future is at its lowest point in the last decade.
Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, 85% say they are optimistic about their party’s future.
Just 14% are pessimistic, down from 49% who said this two years ago after Donald Trump’s reelection.
Large majorities of Democrats across key demographic factors such as age, education and political ideology say they are optimistic about the party’s future.
|Group
|Year
|Pessimistic
|Optimistic
|Pessimistic to chart
|Dem/Lean Dem
|2026
|14
|85
|-14
|Dem/Lean Dem
|2024
|49
|51
|-49
|Dem/Lean Dem
|2022
|28
|72
|-28
|Dem/Lean Dem
|2020
|17
|83
|-17
|Dem/Lean Dem
|2018
|17
|81
|-17
|Dem/Lean Dem
|2016
|38
|61
|-38
|Rep/Lean Rep
|2026
|41
|57
|-41
|Rep/Lean Rep
|2024
|13
|86
|-13
|Rep/Lean Rep
|2022
|33
|65
|-33
|Rep/Lean Rep
|2020
|25
|74
|-25
|Rep/Lean Rep
|2018
|16
|83
|-16
|Rep/Lean Rep
|2016
|20
|79
|-20
Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents, 57% say they are optimistic about the GOP’s future – down from 86% two years ago. This is lower than after any midterm or presidential election in the last 10 years.
Still, Republicans are more optimistic today than Democrats were two years ago after Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris.
Within the GOP, conservative Republicans (60%) are somewhat more optimistic about the party’s future than moderates and liberals (53%). And Republicans ages 65 and older (70%) are much more optimistic than younger Republicans (56% of those 50 to 64 and 51% of those under 50).