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Prediction markets saw $2.7 billion in trading related to this year’s midterm elections in the United States, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of data from The Block, a digital assets media and information firm.

Presidential races dominate election-related trading on prediction markets Combined election trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket by election cycle, in U.S. dollars Note: Other state/local trading volume includes referendums. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from The Block, July 1, 2024-Nov. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Presidential races dominate election-related trading on prediction markets Combined election trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket by election cycle, in U.S. dollars Office Congress Governor Other President Other state/local Total 2024 379,350,641 4,374,370 109,715,663 7,962,133,368 2,251,039 8,457,825,082 2025 9,699,483 76,144,420 5,284,477 0 798,752,760 889,881,141 2026 1,872,436,491 638,327,807 6,906,717 0 174,058,383 2,691,729,399 2028 470,483 51,314 15,412 3,138,465,449 7,430 3,139,010,088 Download data as .csv Note: Other state/local trading volume includes referendums. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from The Block, July 1, 2024-Nov. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Trading volume on this year’s elections pales in comparison to the $8.5 billion traded on the 2024 elections, the majority of which was on the presidential race. It’s also below the amount traded so far on the upcoming 2028 presidential election. Questions like who will win each party’s nomination and which candidate will win the general election in 2028 have already drawn $3 billion in trading volume.

The two major prediction markets included in this analysis, Kalshi and Polymarket, have promoted their election event contracts as tools for accurately forecasting the races. They’ve also reported that many users visit their sites for information without placing trades. Some news sites have used prediction market odds in their election reporting.

Critics of election-related trading have raised concerns about election integrity, including insider trading and manipulating the odds on low-volume markets. More than half of states restrict betting on elections, but prediction markets are not currently regulated as gambling operators.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at political and election-related trading volume on the two major prediction markets, Kalshi and Polymarket, from July 2024 through early November 2026. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our recent work on gambling and the broader prediction economy – including public attitudes toward sports betting and views of the morality of gambling in countries around the world. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? Data on Kalshi and Polymarket comes from The Block, a digital assets media and information firm. Throughout this analysis, Polymarket refers to both Polymarket International and Polymarket US unless otherwise specified. The data is current as of Nov. 4, 2026, when some midterm elections had not yet been called and midterm trading was ongoing. There are different ways to measure the volume of trading on prediction markets. In this analysis, trading volume refers to notional taker volume in U.S. dollars, which is the number of contracts traded by takers. Each contract is counted at its $1 notional value, or the value of the contract if it is correct, rather than the price at the time of the trade. For this analysis, The Block provided every market tagged as “Politics” or “Elections” on Kalshi and Polymarket and its total cumulative volume since July 2024. In cases where the time the market was created and full question wording were not provided by The Block, we used the platforms’ APIs to collect this information. We used GPT-5.6 Luna to determine whether each market referred to a U.S. election or mentioned a U.S. state. For those that referred to a U.S. election, we also determined which election cycle and office it referred to. Across all these categories, the model achieved an average F1 score of .98 and 99% accuracy on a validation set of 500 markets coded by a trained human coder. Refer to the full model prompt we used to classify these markets.

What are prediction markets? To trade on the outcome of events, prediction market users buy and sell event contracts with binary outcomes valued between $0 and $1. The price of the contract is meant to represent the likelihood of the outcome happening. For example, a “yes” contract valued at 40 cents is meant to represent a 40% chance that an outcome will happen. Once a market is resolved, a winning contract is worth $1. In other words, a user pays 40 cents to buy the contract and receives $1 if the outcome happens.

How has election-related trading evolved in recent years?

In 2024, nearly all election-related trading was focused on the presidential election. The markets on whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris would win the election still rank as two of the three highest-volume markets of all time, political or otherwise, on both Kalshi and Polymarket. (On Kalshi, the first is related to who would win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.)

In 2025, off-cycle trading was similarly dominated by a single campaign: the New York City mayoral election. Three-quarters of election trading volume in 2025 pertained to that race, with more than a quarter of it spent on markets that mentioned Zohran Mamdani, the winning candidate, by name.

In 2026, trading volume was more dispersed across a range of races: 70% of trading volume focused on control of Congress or individual congressional elections, and nearly a quarter was devoted to gubernatorial elections. Other state and local races made up the rest.

Which races were traded most heavily in 2026?

Competitive Senate races drew significant trading on prediction markets in 2026 Combined election trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket by race, in U.S. dollars Note: Chart shows top 10 2026 races by trading volume. “Congress (no specific race)” includes any House, Senate or Congress-related markets that do not mention specific races, including questions about the balance of power, the number of seats each party would win in each chamber and more. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from The Block, July 1, 2024-Nov. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Competitive Senate races drew significant trading on prediction markets in 2026 Combined election trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket by race, in U.S. dollars Race Volume (in millions) Congress (no specific race) 806 Texas Senate 460 Michigan Senate 227 Maine Senate 215 California Governor 170 Iowa Senate 161 Florida Governor 152 Kansas Senate 147 Alaska Senate 146 Ohio Senate 142 Download data as .csv Note: Chart shows top 10 2026 races by trading volume. “Congress (no specific race)” includes any House, Senate or Congress-related markets that do not mention specific races, including questions about the balance of power, the number of seats each party would win in each chamber and more. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from The Block, July 1, 2024-Nov. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In 2026, two-thirds of election trading volume was on markets that mentioned individual states, up from just 15% in 2024.

Statewide races for Senate and governor are usually the marquee elections in midterm years. Many of the races with the highest trading volume this year were high-profile, competitive Senate contests like those in Texas, Michigan and Maine.

Notably, 42% of total election-related trading volume in 2026 — over $1 billion — was on races in states where election betting is illegal in at least some instances. Some states warned voters that prediction markets’ election contracts violate those laws.

How many election-related markets existed in 2026?

Although the amount of money traded on election markets was lower this year than in 2024, the number of markets available to trade was far higher. In 2026, users traded on around 34,000 election-related markets on Kalshi and Polymarket, up from about 2,300 in 2024.

Many of the markets related to the 2026 midterms were “thinly traded” – that is, low-volume ones where relatively small amounts of money could meaningfully change the odds. Nearly half of all election markets in 2026 had less than $1,000 in trading volume, compared with just 4% in 2024.

Conversely, a small number of popular markets saw the vast majority of trading volume in 2026. Some 90% of election-related trading volume in 2026 went to 1,087 markets – only around 3% of the total number of available markets.

Markets with no trading volume are excluded from all calculations in this section, such as the number and share of available markets.

How does political trading differ between Kalshi and Polymarket?

Politics makes up a relatively small share of overall trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket, which have come to be dominated by sports.

While both platforms saw a marked increase in political trading the week of the midterms, politics remains a much higher-volume trading topic on Polymarket than on Kalshi.

Polymarket has far more trading on political issues, but Kalshi is more concentrated on U.S. elections Political trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket since 2024, in U.S. dollars Note: Polymarket includes Polymarket US. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from The Block, July 1, 2024-Nov. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Polymarket has far more trading on political issues, but Kalshi is more concentrated on U.S. elections Political trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket since 2024, in U.S. dollars Platform Total political trading volume U.S. election trading volume U.S. election share Kalshi 5.7 billion 4.1 billion 72% Polymarket 31 billion 11 billion 35% Download data as .csv Note: Polymarket includes Polymarket US. Source: Pew Research Center analysis of data from The Block, July 1, 2024-Nov. 4, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The two platforms also differ in the type of political questions that traders focus on: