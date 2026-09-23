Prediction markets’ trading volume doubled between May and July, largely driven by sports

The combined monthly global trading volume on Kalshi and Polymarket – the two leading prediction markets – more than doubled in the span of two months. It rose from $26 billion in May to $53 billion in July, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of data from The Block, a digital assets media and information firm.
|Date
|Monthly volume (in billions)
|date
|Monthly volume
|July 2024
|0.8
|2024-07-01
|$810,231,927.05
|August 2024
|0.9
|2024-08-01
|$889,690,193.93
|September 2024
|0.9
|2024-09-01
|$886,548,758.99
|October 2024
|4.5
|2024-10-01
|$4,546,131,855.57
|November 2024
|4.7
|2024-11-01
|$4,736,833,877.29
|December 2024
|3.5
|2024-12-01
|$3,472,097,795.44
|January 2025
|2.8
|2025-01-01
|$2,825,966,293.83
|February 2025
|1.7
|2025-02-01
|$1,717,326,486.88
|March 2025
|1.7
|2025-03-01
|$1,740,704,351.76
|April 2025
|1.8
|2025-04-01
|$1,773,182,461.50
|May 2025
|1.9
|2025-05-01
|$1,937,092,835.73
|June 2025
|2.1
|2025-06-01
|$2,113,137,094.95
|July 2025
|2.0
|2025-07-01
|$2,015,772,965.99
|August 2025
|2.0
|2025-08-01
|$1,977,744,667.34
|September 2025
|4.5
|2025-09-01
|$4,509,324,555.78
|October 2025
|8.5
|2025-10-01
|$8,501,556,797.53
|November 2025
|10.1
|2025-11-01
|$10,140,548,557.42
|December 2025
|12.0
|2025-12-01
|$11,982,489,242.53
|January 2026
|17.5
|2026-01-01
|$17,494,802,139.39
|February 2026
|18.6
|2026-02-01
|$18,642,066,732.01
|March 2026
|24.3
|2026-03-01
|$24,269,021,557.79
|April 2026
|25.1
|2026-04-01
|$25,077,603,914.82
|May 2026
|25.7
|2026-05-01
|$25,660,233,390.29
|June 2026
|47.7
|2026-06-01
|$47,745,711,033.65
|July 2026
|53.0
|2026-07-01
|$52,993,451,895.61
This increase was mostly due to a large uptick in sports trading. Sports is now the most traded topic on both platforms by a large margin. Previously, the Center has found that sports traders tend to place more trades than those who focus on other topics.
In June and July, coinciding with the FIFA World Cup, sports trading topped $58 billion on Kalshi and neared $22 billion on Polymarket.
For comparison, Americans wagered around $40 billion on legal sportsbooks in the first quarter of 2026 – about on par with the combined prediction market trading volume on sports over the same period of time. Some regulators have argued that these sports contracts amount to offering sports betting nationwide, in violation of state and local gambling regulations.
While our analysis ends in July due to category data limitations, the spike doesn’t appear to simply be a temporary World Cup boost. Despite both platforms seeing a slight decline in trading volume in August, they still closed out at a combined $47 billion. Early data for September suggests trading volume is ticking back up, alongside the start of football season.
|Kalshi monthly volume (in millions)
|Polymarket monthly volume (in millions)
|Date
|Sports
|Politics
|Cryptocurrency
|Other
|Sports
|Politics
|Cryptocurrency
|Other
|July 2024
|0.0
|0.9
|1.8
|26.2
|19.3
|733.8
|12.6
|15.5
|August 2024
|0.0
|0.8
|1.8
|21.6
|58.6
|742.5
|14.1
|50.3
|September 2024
|0.0
|1.0
|1.9
|18.5
|127.5
|629.8
|23.5
|84.3
|October 2024
|0.0
|263.5
|3.9
|12.7
|1074.7
|2960.3
|154.1
|76.9
|November 2024
|0.0
|1127.7
|68.6
|74.4
|1053.1
|2059.5
|157.9
|195.6
|December 2024
|0.1
|90.5
|65.9
|69.6
|1904.6
|934.8
|187.4
|219.2
|January 2025
|7.7
|82.3
|31.3
|53.6
|1552.1
|537.5
|165.8
|395.6
|February 2025
|37.5
|42.5
|36.9
|69.6
|953.8
|294.1
|163.4
|119.5
|March 2025
|405.9
|30.9
|31.0
|53.4
|439.5
|317.6
|129.4
|333.1
|April 2025
|296.8
|39.0
|31.4
|93.2
|339.2
|547.7
|155.4
|270.5
|May 2025
|509.3
|23.9
|29.7
|101.5
|302.1
|625.6
|175.6
|169.5
|June 2025
|619.8
|37.9
|37.4
|86.7
|290.6
|657.2
|256.6
|126.9
|July 2025
|541.7
|33.9
|61.2
|103.6
|326.0
|221.4
|290.6
|437.5
|August 2025
|657.6
|27.2
|97.5
|92.1
|384.0
|289.8
|319.3
|110.2
|September 2025
|2561.8
|40.5
|99.1
|162.2
|676.7
|528.9
|288.1
|151.9
|October 2025
|3953.7
|133.1
|125.0
|186.1
|1427.6
|1281.5
|799.6
|595.0
|November 2025
|5256.8
|234.7
|128.9
|189.5
|1749.5
|855.7
|1028.0
|697.3
|December 2025
|5995.1
|82.6
|184.7
|321.7
|2071.3
|1214.3
|1436.8
|676.1
|January 2026
|8519.7
|259.9
|340.2
|434.5
|3382.8
|2098.5
|1819.5
|639.7
|February 2026
|8522.6
|297.8
|793.3
|822.7
|3219.4
|1964.0
|2399.4
|622.9
|March 2026
|9962.9
|194.6
|1211.2
|1626.4
|5007.2
|2547.3
|2923.5
|796.0
|April 2026
|11519.2
|204.9
|1358.1
|1725.6
|4729.0
|2488.7
|1873.2
|1178.9
|May 2026
|12981.4
|213.1
|1882.2
|1737.1
|5037.4
|1435.0
|1333.2
|1040.9
|June 2026
|26610.4
|261.2
|4012.8
|2118.2
|11381.0
|1263.9
|1649.3
|448.8
|July 2026
|31395.7
|169.2
|6101.1
|2437.1
|10618.5
|726.8
|1154.1
|391.0
How are trading patterns different on Kalshi and Polymarket?
Sports is now the largest category on both Kalshi and Polymarket, but there are some differences in trading patterns between the two platforms.
Trading on Kalshi has accelerated more rapidly. As recently as March of this year, Kalshi and Polymarket each had around 50% of prediction markets’ total trading volume. Since then, trading has increased dramatically on Kalshi and more modestly on Polymarket.
Cryptocurrency has grown as a share of Kalshi’s trading volume. Cryptocurrency trading on Kalshi has been growing steadily in recent months and totaled $6 billion in July. That makes it the second-most traded topic on Kalshi, although it is dwarfed by sports trading.
Trading on politics is uncommon relative to other topics, but more prevalent on Polymarket. Monthly trading volume related to politics has averaged around $2 billion on Polymarket since the start of 2026. On Kalshi, it has consistently remained under $300 million. Politics was the largest category on both platforms during the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
Related: More than half of states restrict betting on elections
Polymarket US takes a more prominent role. Polymarket, which has faced legal trouble for allowing Americans to place trades on its unregulated international platform, introduced the CFTC-regulated Polymarket US in late 2025. Since then, Polymarket US has grown steadily: Its share of Polymarket’s total trading volume rose from 4% in January to 39% in July.