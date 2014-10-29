References

Blumberg, Stephen J. and Julian Luke. 2014. “Wireless Substitution: Early Release of Estimates from the National Health Interview Survey, July-December 2013.” Washington, D.C.: Division of Health Interview Statistics, National Center for Health Statistics. July.

Gonzalez-Barrera, Ana and Jens Manuel Krogstad. 2014. “U.S. deportations of immigrants reach record high in 2013.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. October.

Krogstad, Jens Manuel. 2014. “Hispanics punch below their weight in midterm elections.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. April.

Krogstad, Jens Manuel. 2014. “Top Issue for Hispanic? Hint: It’s not immigration.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. June.

Krogstad, Jens Manuel and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2014. “Number of Latino children caught trying to enter U.S. nearly doubles in less than a year.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. June.

Krogstad, Jens Manuel and Mark Hugo Lopez. 2014. “Hispanic immigrants more likely to lack health insurance than U.S. born.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. September.

Lopez, Mark Hugo. 2008. “The Hispanic Vote in the 2008 Election.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. November.

Lopez, Mark Hugo. 2010. “Latinos and the 2010 Elections: Strong Support for Democrats; Weak Voter Motivation.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. October. https://www.pewresearch.org/hispanic/2010/10/05/latinos-and-the-2010-elections-strong-support-for-democrats-weak-voter-motivation/

Lopez, Mark Hugo. 2011. “The Latino Electorate in 2010: More Voters, More Non-Voters.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. April.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2012. “Latino Voters Support Obama by 3-1 Ratio, But Are Less Certain than Others about Voting.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013. “Inside the 2012 Latino Electorate.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. June.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, Jens Manuel Krogstad, Eileen Patten and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2014. “Latino Voters and the 2014 Midterm Elections: Geography, Close Races and Views of Social Issues.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, Seth Motel and Eileen Patten. 2012. “A Record 24 Million Latinos Are Eligible to Vote, But Turnout Rate Has Lagged That of Whites, Blacks.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Seth Motel. 2012. “Latinos Express Growing Confidence in Personal Finances, Nation’s Direction.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. November.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, and Paul Taylor. 2012. “Latino Voters in the 2012 Election.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. November.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, Paul Taylor, Cary Funk and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013. “On Immigration Policy, Deportation Relief Seen as More Important Than Citizenship: A Survey of Hispanics and Asian Americans.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. December.

Passel, Jeffrey S., D’Vera Cohn, Jens Manuel Krogstad and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2014. “As Growth Stalls, Unauthorized Immigrant Population Becomes More Settled.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. September.

Pew Research Center. 2010a. “Independents Oppose Party in Power … Again; More Conservative, More Critical of National Conditions.” Washington, D.C. September.

Pew Research Center. 2010b. “Obama Viewed as Doing Better than GOP Leaders in Explaining Vision.” Washington, D.C. September.

Pew Research Center. 2010c. “Ground War More Intense Than 2006, Early Voting More Prevalent; Democrats Stirring But Are No Match for Energized Republicans.” Washington, D.C. October.

Pew Research Center. 2014a. “Public Divided Over Increased Deportation of Unauthorized Immigrants.” Washington, D.C. February.

Pew Research Center. 2014b. “Surge of Central American Children Roils U.S. Immigration Debate; Obama Job Rating Steady, No Change in Economic Views.” Washington, D.C. July.

Pew Research Center. 2014c. “GOP Has Midterm Engagement Advantage; But ‘Enthusiasm Gap’ Narrower than in 2010.” Washington, D.C. July.

Pew Research Center. 2014d. “More Prioritize Border Security in Immigration Debate; How to Accommodate Undocumented Central American Children in the U.S.?” Washington, D.C. September.

Pew Research Center. 2014e. “As Midterms Near, GOP Leads on Key Issues, Democrats Have a More Positive Image; Far Fewer Democrats See Vote as ‘For’ Obama than in 2010.” Washington, D.C. October.

Taylor, Paul, Mark Hugo Lopez, Gabriel Velasco and Seth Motel. 2012. “Hispanics Say They Have the Worst of a Bad Economy.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center. January.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 2014. “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Process (Through Fiscal Year 2014, 3rd Qtr).” Washington, D.C.

The White House. 2014. “The Obama Administration’s Government-Wide Response to Influx of Central American Migrants at the Southwest Border.” Washington, D.C. August.