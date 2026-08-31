Who Sees Themselves as Working Class? Photos, left to right: Al Drago, Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo, Katina Zentz, Jeffrey Greenberg, Paul Bersebach and Raquel Natalicchio all via Getty Images. Photo illustration by Pew Research Center.

Most Americans think of themselves as “working class” today: Overall, 60% of U.S. adults say the term describes them well. And the identity is widely adopted by people across all income and educational groups – including half of both Americans who have a bachelor’s degree and those who are upper income.

Many Americans say ‘working class’ describes them well, but some are more likely than others to adopt the term % of U.S. adults who say ‘working class’ describes them … * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Many Americans say ‘working class’ describes them well, but some are more likely than others to adopt the term % of U.S. adults who say ‘working class’ describes them … Group Extremely well Very well NET Extremely/very well grouping Total 28 32 60 total White 29 32 62 race Hispanic 28 32 59 race Black 28 26 54 race Asian* 19 33 52 race Ages 18-49 29 31 59 age 50+ 28 33 61 age College grad+ 20 30 50 edu No college degree 33 33 66 edu income Upper income 22 27 50 income Middle income 33 35 67 income Lower income 26 31 57 income Rep/Lean Rep 33 33 67 party Dem/Lean Dem 25 30 55 party Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Working-class identification does vary by education and income: It is highest among Americans without a four-year degree and those who are middle income. But an analysis of data from a Pew Research Center survey conducted earlier this year finds that seeing oneself as working class also has a heavy political tinge and differs by race and ethnicity.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to identify as working class – even after taking economics, occupation, education and other factors into account. Overall, 67% of Republicans and Republican leaners say “working class” describes them well, as do 55% of Democrats. And wide partisan gaps are evident across many demographic and economic groups.

Working-class identification differs by race and ethnicity. In particular, White adults are more likely than Black adults to identify as working class. About six-in-ten White (62%) and Hispanic adults (59%) overall view themselves as working class, as do roughly half of Black (54%) and Asian adults (52%).

Who identifies as working class? Many factors matter

Americans without a college degree and those who are middle income are most likely to identify as working class. But large shares of higher-income and more-educated adults also say they are part of the working class:

66% of adults without bachelor’s degrees say “working class” describes them extremely or very well – but half of those with degrees (50%) say this, too.

67% of middle-income Americans say “working class” describes them well – but so do plenty of lower- (57%) and upper-income adults (50%).

Looking at Americans’ self-reported financial stressors, rather than income, those with lower financial stress are less likely than others to describe themselves as working class.

Even so, 50% of Americans who consistently pay their bills in full, have several months of emergency savings and report being able to meet their expenses comfortably say they consider themselves to be working class.

And while those working in blue-collar occupations are particularly likely to identify as working class (77%), so do a majority of those working in other occupations (61%).

How we defined ‘blue-collar’ For the purposes of this analysis, we defined “blue-collar workers” as those who do manual or physical labor in their jobs and work in one of five specific industrial sectors: manufacturing, mining and construction; agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting; retail and trade; hospitality and service; and transportation. The data on occupation and physical labor was collected in an October 2024 Pew Research Center American Trends Panel survey and linked to the January 2026 survey analyzed here. For more details on the blue-collar analysis and the 2024 survey, read our 2025 analysis.

Working-class identification has ticked up from a few years ago: In 2024, 54% of Americans said the term described them well, and 60% do so today. The shift is seen across many demographic, socioeconomic and political groups.

Partisanship is associated with working-class identification

Majorities of Republicans across every educational, economic and occupational groups see themselves as working class. Democrats are generally less likely to do so – especially among higher-income and financially comfortable adults.

Education and party

While college graduates are less likely to identify as working class than those without a degree, the partisan gap is nearly identical among both those with and without a bachelor’s degree:

72% of Republicans without a bachelor’s degree describe themselves as working class, compared with 61% of Democrats without a degree – an 11 percentage point gap.

There is a 12-point gap among those with a four-year degree: 56% of Republican college grads say they’re working class vs. 44% of Democratic college grads.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to identify as ‘working class’ regardless of education, occupation or financial situation % of U.S. adults who say ‘working class’ describes them extremely/very well Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Read “About this research” for details on “financial stress” and “type of work.” Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans are more likely than Democrats to identify as ‘working class’ regardless of education, occupation or financial situation % of U.S. adults who say ‘working class’ describes them extremely/very well Group Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem Total grouping Total 67 55 60 total College grad+ 56 44 50 edu No college degree 72 61 66 edu Upper income 61 38 50 income Middle income 72 63 67 income Lower income 62 52 57 income Low 60 39 50 financial stress Medium 71 60 65 financial stress High 67 58 61 financial stress Blue-collar workers 82 72 77 type of work All other workers 68 55 61 type of work Download data as .csv Note: Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Read “About this research” for details on “financial stress” and “type of work.” Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Income and party

Among both low- and middle-income adults, Republicans are about 10 points more likely than Democrats to identify as working class. For instance, 72% of middle-income Republicans identify as working class, compared with 63% of Democrats.

The partisan gap is much wider – 23 points – among upper-income adults, reflecting that upper-income Democrats are much less likely than middle- or lower-income Democrats to see themselves as working class, while upper-income Republicans are about as likely as lower-income Republicans to say “working class” describes them well.

Financial stress and party

As with income, the partisan gap is widest among those who are the most financially comfortable: 60% of Republicans with few financial stresses say “working class” describes them well, compared with 39% of Democrats who are similarly financially comfortable.

In contrast, there is a relatively modest partisan gap among those under substantial financial stress: 67% of Republicans and 58% of Democrats who have substantial financial strain see themselves as working class.

Type of work and party

The partisan gap in self-identification as working class is also evident among both blue-collar workers and workers in other fields. Drawing upon occupational data collected in a 2024 Pew Research Center survey, we find:

82% of Republicans with blue-collar jobs identify as working class, compared with 72% of Democrats in these types of jobs.

Among all other workers, 68% of Republicans and 55% of Democrats identify with the term.

How identification as working class differs across racial and ethnic groups

Working-class identification varies by education and partisanship – particularly among White adults % who say ‘working class’ describes them extremely/very well … * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Relatively small sample sizes for Black Republicans (N=114, margin of error +/- 12.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level), Asian Republicans (N=181, margin of error +/- 10.2 percentage points) and Asian adults with no college degree (N=142, margin of error +/- 11.1 percentage points). Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Working-class identification varies by education and partisanship – particularly among White adults % who say ‘working class’ describes them extremely/very well … Group College grad+ No college degree Dem/Lean Dem Rep/Lean Rep Total grouping Total 50 66 55 67 60 total White 48 71 54 69 62 race Hispanic 61 59 58 64 59 race Black 58 53 54 53 54 race Asian* 45 59 49 55 52 race Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Relatively small sample sizes for Black Republicans (N=114, margin of error +/- 12.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level), Asian Republicans (N=181, margin of error +/- 10.2 percentage points) and Asian adults with no college degree (N=142, margin of error +/- 11.1 percentage points). Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Overall, 62% of White adults, 59% of Hispanic adults, 54% of Black adults and 52% of Asian adults identify as working class.

There are wide differences within educational and partisan groups.

Education

About seven-in-ten White adults without a college degree (71%) identify as working class, compared with smaller shares of Hispanic (59%), Asian (59%) and Black adults without bachelor’s degrees (53%).

In contrast, about six-in-ten Hispanic (61%) and Black adults with college degrees (58%) describe themselves as working class. Smaller shares of White (48%) and Asian college graduates (45%) also say this.

As a result, while there are wide differences between the share of college grads and non-college grads who say they are working class among White and Asian Americans, there is not a substantial educational gap in this identification among Hispanic and Black Americans.

Partisanship

The partisan gap in identification as working class is also particularly pronounced among White adults: 69% of White Republicans and 54% of White Democrats say this description applies to them. That is a larger partisan gap than among Black adults.