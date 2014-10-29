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Latino Support for Democrats Falls, but Democratic Advantage Remains

Appendix A: Additional Table

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Table of Contents
  1. Latino Support for Democrats Falls, but Democratic Advantage Remains
  2. Chapter 1: Latino Voter Interest, Engagement and the Congressional Vote
  3. Chapter 2: The Nation’s Direction, President Obama and the Situations of Latinos Today
  4. Chapter 3: Latinos and the Political Parties
  5. Chapter 4: Top Issues in this Year’s Election for Hispanic Voters
  6. Chapter 5: Hispanics and their Views of Immigration Reform
  7. References
  8. Appendix A: Additional Table
  9. Appendix B: National Survey of Latinos Methodology
Demographics of Hispanic Registered Voters
Next: Appendix B: National Survey of Latinos Methodology
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Table of Contents

  1. Latino Support for Democrats Falls, but Democratic Advantage Remains
  2. Chapter 1: Latino Voter Interest, Engagement and the Congressional Vote
  3. Chapter 2: The Nation’s Direction, President Obama and the Situations of Latinos Today
  4. Chapter 3: Latinos and the Political Parties
  5. Chapter 4: Top Issues in this Year’s Election for Hispanic Voters
  6. Chapter 5: Hispanics and their Views of Immigration Reform
  7. References
  8. Appendix A: Additional Table
  9. Appendix B: National Survey of Latinos Methodology