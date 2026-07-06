Video: How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding reflects key marriage trends in the U.S.

Transcript

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be the most famous newlyweds in America, but they’re actually in line with a few marriage trends.

Hi, I’m Jake Hays, and I study families and relationships at Pew Research Center. Here are three ways that marriage is changing in the United States.

1. People are marrying later in life.

In 1990, the median age at first marriage was 26 for men and 24 for women. But as of 2024, it’s 30 for men and about 29 for women.

Taylor and Travis are a little beyond the median. They’re both 36. But when we asked Americans the best age to get married, about half said there is no best age.

2. A growing share of wives are the main breadwinner in their marriage

In 1990, 10% of marriages with opposite-sex partners had a wife who earned significantly more than her husband. By 2025, that had risen to 16%.

Taylor & Travis also reflect this trend – she earns way more than him. But of course, very few married couples have both spouses earning well over $1 million a year.

3. In a rising share of marriages, both spouses are getting married for the first time

In 1990, 55% of new couples had both spouses in their first marriage. By 2024, this had risen to 68%. Taylor and Travis check this box as well. Neither of them has married before.