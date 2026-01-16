Seeking research using recent Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures datasets 

To encourage reuse of our data, Pew Research Center, with support from the John Templeton Foundation, invites researchers to submit proposals for new research publications that use one or more of the following datasets (collectively, Datasets) from the Global Religious Futures (GRF) project:

Global Restrictions on Religion 2007-2022 dataset. This cumulative dataset includes measures of government restrictions on religion and social hostilities involving religion in nearly 200 countries and territories.

Spring 2024 Survey. This dataset includes measures of religion and spirituality in 35 countries. (Comparable data was also collected in 2023 and 2024 for the United States. The downloadable materials which accompany the international dataset include additional information about U.S. data.)

Dataset of Global Religious Composition Estimates for 2010 and 2020. This dataset includes estimates of the size of seven major religious groups in more than 200 countries and territories.

We encourage researchers to analyze these datasets for studies to be presented at social science conferences in 2026 and for subsequent publication in academic journals and other media.

We will provide compensation in the amount of $3,000 each for up to 19 researchers to create publications using data from the Datasets. Researchers should submit proposals by March 2, 2026. We will notify selected applicants by March 31.

Compensation to researchers will be contingent on receipt of a paper draft of at least 3,000 words during the month of August 2026. Payment can be made directly to individual researchers. As between Pew Researcher Center and the researcher, the researcher will own all IP rights to their final research publication.

To apply, please send an email to rkielty2@pewresearch.org by 5:30pm EST on Monday, March 2, 2026 with two PDF attachments. The first PDF should contain your CV and be named YOURNAME_CV.pdf. The second PDF should be named YOURNAME_GRFproposal.pdf, and it should include:

The applicant’s name, position, institutional affiliation and email address.

A project description of no more than 1,500 words that states the research question(s) to be studied, how one or more of the Datasets will be used to answer the question(s) and how this study will advance existing knowledge.

A statement of no more than 250 words describing the expertise and resources that will enable the applicant to complete this study.

Optional: The conference and outlet where the applicant hopes to present and publish this research.

While we seek to encourage new research using one of these recent GRF datasets, we will consider proposals that use one of these GRF datasets in conjunction with other data sources, including other Pew Research Center datasets. We will favor applications that demonstrate familiarity with published Pew Research Center studies and other research relevant to the research question(s).

We welcome proposals from researchers around the world at all career stages, including doctoral students. Solo and joint applications are possible. If we choose a proposal submitted by multiple co-authors, the payment will be split evenly between all joint applicants.

When assessing proposals, we will look for studies that have the potential to significantly advance current knowledge/theory, and which are likely to result in publication. We hope to fund studies exploring a range of different research questions rather than multiple studies of the same topic.

Researchers should plan to conduct their research independently of the Pew Research Center. While the Center’s staff may be able to provide limited amounts of advice on technical issues, the goal is to foster independent reuse of the Datasets.

You may send questions about this opportunity to Conrad Hackett, Pew Research Center Associate Director of Research and Senior Demographer, at chackett@pewresearch.org.

*Disclaimer: By submitting your proposal, you acknowledge that Pew Research Center may be developing its own publications utilizing the Datasets and may publish research on the same topics as your proposal.