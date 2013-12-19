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On Immigration Policy, Deportation Relief Seen As More Important Than Citizenship

References

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Table of Contents
  1. On Immigration Policy, Deportation Relief Seen As More Important Than Citizenship
  2. 2. Views of the New Immigration Legislation Being Considered by Congress
  3. 3. Views about Unauthorized Immigrants and Deportation Worries
  4. 4. Legal Immigration in the U.S.
  5. 5. Politics, Personal Finances, Group Progress
  6. References
  7. Appendix A: Additional Charts
  8. Appendix B: Methodology of surveys

Gonzalez-Barrera, Ana, Mark Hugo Lopez, Jeffrey S. Passel and Paul Taylor. 2013. “The Path Not Taken: Two-thirds of Legal Mexican Immigrants are not U.S. Citizens.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, February.

Lopez, Mark Hugo. 2013. “Three-Fourths of Hispanics Say Their Community Needs a Leader; Most Latinos Cannot Name One.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo. 2010. “Latinos and the 2010 Elections: Strong Support for Democrats; Weak Voter Motivation.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013a. “Inside the 2012 Latino Electorate.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, June.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013b. “High Rate of Deportations Continue under Obama despite Latino Disapproval.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, September.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013c. “Latinos’ View Illegal Immigration’s Impact on Their Community Improve.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2012. “Latino Voters Support Obama by 3-1 Ratio, But Are Less Certain than Others about Voting.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, Ana Gonzalez-Barrera and Seth Motel. 2011. “As Deportations Rise to Record Levels, Most Latinos Oppose Obama’s Policy: President’s Approval Rating Drops, but He Leads 2012 Rivals.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, December.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Gretchen Livingston. 2009. “Hispanics and the New Administration; Immigration Slips as a Top Priority.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, January.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, Rich Morin and Paul Taylor. 2010. “Illegal Immigration Backlash Worries, Divides Latinos.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Susan Minushkin. 2008. “Hispanics See Their Situation in U.S. Deteriorating; Oppose Key Immigration Enforcement Measures.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, September.

Passel, Jeffrey S., D’Vera Cohn and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013. “Population Decline of Unauthorized Immigrants Stalls, May Have Reversed; New Estimate: 11.7 Million in 2012.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, September.

Pew Research Center for the People & the Press. 2013a. “Obama Job Approval Holds Steady, Economic Views Improve; Obama Rated Positively on Terrorism, Negatively on Civil Liberties.” Washington, D.C.: June.

Pew Research Center for the People & the Press. 2013b. “As Debt Limit Deadline Nears, Concern Ticks Up But Skepticism Persists; Despite Image Problems, GOP Holds Ground on Key Issues.” Washington, D.C.: October.

Pew Research Center for the People & the Press. 2013c. “Obama’s Second-Term Slide Continues; 65% Disapprove of His Handling of Economy.” Washington, D.C.: November.

Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project. 2007. “2007 National Survey of Latinos: As Illegal Immigration Issue Heats Up, Hispanics Feel a Chill.” Washington, D.C.: December.

Pew Research Center’s Social & Demographic Trends Project. 2013. “Second-Generation Americans: A Portrait of the Adult Children of Immigrants.” Washington, D.C.: February.

Pew Research Center’s Social & Demographic Trends Project. 2012. “The Rise of Asian Americans.” Washington, D.C.: June.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 2012. 2011 Yearbook of Immigration Statistics. Washington, D.C.: September.

Next: Appendix A: Additional Charts
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Table of Contents

  1. On Immigration Policy, Deportation Relief Seen As More Important Than Citizenship
  2. 2. Views of the New Immigration Legislation Being Considered by Congress
  3. 3. Views about Unauthorized Immigrants and Deportation Worries
  4. 4. Legal Immigration in the U.S.
  5. 5. Politics, Personal Finances, Group Progress
  6. References
  7. Appendix A: Additional Charts
  8. Appendix B: Methodology of surveys