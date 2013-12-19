References

Gonzalez-Barrera, Ana, Mark Hugo Lopez, Jeffrey S. Passel and Paul Taylor. 2013. “The Path Not Taken: Two-thirds of Legal Mexican Immigrants are not U.S. Citizens.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, February.

Lopez, Mark Hugo. 2013. “Three-Fourths of Hispanics Say Their Community Needs a Leader; Most Latinos Cannot Name One.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo. 2010. “Latinos and the 2010 Elections: Strong Support for Democrats; Weak Voter Motivation.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013a. “Inside the 2012 Latino Electorate.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, June.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013b. “High Rate of Deportations Continue under Obama despite Latino Disapproval.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center, September.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013c. “Latinos’ View Illegal Immigration’s Impact on Their Community Improve.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2012. “Latino Voters Support Obama by 3-1 Ratio, But Are Less Certain than Others about Voting.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, Ana Gonzalez-Barrera and Seth Motel. 2011. “As Deportations Rise to Record Levels, Most Latinos Oppose Obama’s Policy: President’s Approval Rating Drops, but He Leads 2012 Rivals.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, December.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Gretchen Livingston. 2009. “Hispanics and the New Administration; Immigration Slips as a Top Priority.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, January.

Lopez, Mark Hugo, Rich Morin and Paul Taylor. 2010. “Illegal Immigration Backlash Worries, Divides Latinos.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, October.

Lopez, Mark Hugo and Susan Minushkin. 2008. “Hispanics See Their Situation in U.S. Deteriorating; Oppose Key Immigration Enforcement Measures.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, September.

Passel, Jeffrey S., D’Vera Cohn and Ana Gonzalez-Barrera. 2013. “Population Decline of Unauthorized Immigrants Stalls, May Have Reversed; New Estimate: 11.7 Million in 2012.” Washington, D.C.: Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project, September.

Pew Research Center for the People & the Press. 2013a. “Obama Job Approval Holds Steady, Economic Views Improve; Obama Rated Positively on Terrorism, Negatively on Civil Liberties.” Washington, D.C.: June.

Pew Research Center for the People & the Press. 2013b. “As Debt Limit Deadline Nears, Concern Ticks Up But Skepticism Persists; Despite Image Problems, GOP Holds Ground on Key Issues.” Washington, D.C.: October.

Pew Research Center for the People & the Press. 2013c. “Obama’s Second-Term Slide Continues; 65% Disapprove of His Handling of Economy.” Washington, D.C.: November.

Pew Research Center’s Hispanic Trends Project. 2007. “2007 National Survey of Latinos: As Illegal Immigration Issue Heats Up, Hispanics Feel a Chill.” Washington, D.C.: December.

Pew Research Center’s Social & Demographic Trends Project. 2013. “Second-Generation Americans: A Portrait of the Adult Children of Immigrants.” Washington, D.C.: February.

Pew Research Center’s Social & Demographic Trends Project. 2012. “The Rise of Asian Americans.” Washington, D.C.: June.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security. 2012. 2011 Yearbook of Immigration Statistics. Washington, D.C.: September.