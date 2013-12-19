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On Immigration Policy, Deportation Relief Seen As More Important Than Citizenship

Appendix A: Additional Charts

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Table of Contents
  1. On Immigration Policy, Deportation Relief Seen As More Important Than Citizenship
  2. 2. Views of the New Immigration Legislation Being Considered by Congress
  3. 3. Views about Unauthorized Immigrants and Deportation Worries
  4. 4. Legal Immigration in the U.S.
  5. 5. Politics, Personal Finances, Group Progress
  6. References
  7. Appendix A: Additional Charts
  8. Appendix B: Methodology of surveys
Growth in U.S. Hispanic and U.S. Asian Population, 1990-2012
Share of U.S. Hispanics and U.S. Asians Who Are Foreign Born, 1990-2011
Nativity and Legal Status of Hispanics, 2012
Nativity and Legal Status of Asian Americans, 2012
Total Removals by U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 1997 to 2011
Next: Appendix B: Methodology of surveys
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Table of Contents

  1. On Immigration Policy, Deportation Relief Seen As More Important Than Citizenship
  2. 2. Views of the New Immigration Legislation Being Considered by Congress
  3. 3. Views about Unauthorized Immigrants and Deportation Worries
  4. 4. Legal Immigration in the U.S.
  5. 5. Politics, Personal Finances, Group Progress
  6. References
  7. Appendix A: Additional Charts
  8. Appendix B: Methodology of surveys