U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attend lunch during a G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on June 16, 2026. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The 10th annual joint survey of the American and German publics by Pew Research Center and Körber-Stiftung finds that views of the two countries’ relationship continue to cool among Americans, while Germans remain deeply pessimistic about the current state of bilateral affairs.

Views of the U.S.-Germany relationship % of U.S./German adults who say relations between the U.S. and Germany are … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Prior to 2022, U.S. surveys were conducted over the phone. All Germany surveys were conducted by phone. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

“Americans Increasingly See Strains in U.S.-Germany Ties as Germans Remain Pessimistic” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Views of the U.S.-Germany relationship % of U.S./German adults who say relations between the U.S. and Germany are … Year Country Good Bad 2017 United States 68 22 2018 United States 69 25 2019 United States 74 17 2020 United States 74 21 2021 United States 85 12 2022 United States 80 15 2023 United States 86 10 2024 United States 84 9 2025 United States 71 24 2026 United States 62 33 2017 Germany 42 56 2018 Germany 24 73 2019 Germany 34 64 2020 Germany 18 79 2021 Germany 71 24 2022 Germany 82 13 2023 Germany 77 19 2024 Germany 74 22 2025 Germany 27 73 2026 Germany 21 77 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Prior to 2022, U.S. surveys were conducted over the phone. All Germany surveys were conducted by phone. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

“Americans Increasingly See Strains in U.S.-Germany Ties as Germans Remain Pessimistic” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

One-third of Americans now say the relationship between the United States and Germany is bad, the highest such measure in a decade of surveys. Still, 62% of Americans say the relationship is good, though that’s down from 71% in 2025 and 84% in 2024.

Democrats and independents who lean toward the Democratic Party drive much of this decline. In 2024, during the Biden administration, 91% of Democrats said relations with Germany were good. But in 2025, that figure dropped to 65% and it stands at 51% today.

Among Republicans and Republican leaners, 76% now say relations are good, statistically similar to the share in 2025 (81%) but down since 2024 (84%).

Democrats are souring on the state of U.S.-Germany relations % of U.S. adults who say relations today between the U.S. and Germany are __, by party Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Trend data prior to 2023 is not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026.

“Americans Increasingly See Strains in U.S.-Germany Ties as Germans Remain Pessimistic” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats are souring on the state of U.S.-Germany relations % of U.S. adults who say relations today between the U.S. and Germany are __, by party Year Good Bad Dem/Lean Dem 2023 91 8 Dem/Lean Dem 2024 91 5 Dem/Lean Dem 2025 65 31 Dem/Lean Dem 2026 51 46 Rep/Lean Rep 2023 85 12 Rep/Lean Rep 2024 84 12 Rep/Lean Rep 2025 81 17 Rep/Lean Rep 2026 76 18 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Trend data prior to 2023 is not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026.

“Americans Increasingly See Strains in U.S.-Germany Ties as Germans Remain Pessimistic” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Germans, for their part, remain deeply skeptical of the countries’ current relations, with 21% saying they are good and 77% saying they are bad. These attitudes are similar to what they were early in the first Trump administration.

And while there are partisan divides in Germany on a variety of topics related to foreign policy – especially between Alternative for Germany (AfD) supporters and nonsupporters – Germans are relatively aligned in the view that relations with the U.S. are bad.

Are the U.S. and Germany seen as partners on global issues?

In the past few years, fewer Americans and Germans see their countries as partners on various international issues.

Free trade: 54% of Americans say Germany is a partner on promoting free trade, down from 72% in 2023. Around a quarter of Germans (23%) say the U.S. is a partner on free trade, similar to what we found last year but down from 65% in the Biden era.

54% of Americans say Germany is a partner on promoting free trade, down from 72% in 2023. Around a quarter of Germans (23%) say the U.S. is a partner on free trade, similar to what we found last year but down from 65% in the Biden era. War in Ukraine: 47% of Americans see Germany as a partner on this issue, down from 64% in 2023. About a third of Germans (35%) see the U.S. as a partner. As recently as 2023, about two-thirds of Americans and Germans said their nations were partners in dealing with the war Ukraine.

47% of Americans see Germany as a partner on this issue, down from 64% in 2023. About a third of Germans (35%) see the U.S. as a partner. As recently as 2023, about two-thirds of Americans and Germans said their nations were partners in dealing with the war Ukraine. China: 45% of Americans see Germany as a partner on China policy, down from 60% in 2023. A quarter of Germans see the U.S. as a partner in dealing with China, down from about half in 2024 (49%).

45% of Americans see Germany as a partner on China policy, down from 60% in 2023. A quarter of Germans see the U.S. as a partner in dealing with China, down from about half in 2024 (49%). Iran: 33% of Americans see Germany as a partner in dealing with Iran, down from 56% in 2020. The share of Germans who see the U.S. as a partner on Iran policy has shrunk as well, from 45% in 2020 to 15% today. (The 2026 surveys were conducted in September, following U.S.-Israeli military action in Iran that began in February.)

33% of Americans see Germany as a partner in dealing with Iran, down from 56% in 2020. The share of Germans who see the U.S. as a partner on Iran policy has shrunk as well, from 45% in 2020 to 15% today. (The 2026 surveys were conducted in September, following U.S.-Israeli military action in Iran that began in February.) Artificial intelligence: Newly asked this year, 43% of Americans and a quarter of Germans say the other nation is a partner in regulating AI.

Declining sense that Americans and Germans are partners on various issues % of U.S./German adults who say the other country is a partner on … Note: Prior to 2022, U.S. surveys were conducted over the phone. All Germany surveys were conducted by phone. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

“Americans Increasingly See Strains in U.S.-Germany Ties as Germans Remain Pessimistic” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Declining sense that Americans and Germans are partners on various issues % of U.S./German adults who say the other country is a partner on … Country Year Dealing with China Promoting free trade Dealing with Iran Dealing with the war in Ukraine Regulating AI United States 2026 45 54 33 47 43 Germany 2026 25 23 15 35 25 United States 2025 52 62 54 Germany 2025 31 21 38 United States 2024 55 67 59 Germany 2024 49 64 70 United States 2023 60 72 64 Germany 2023 47 65 69 United States 2022 52 Germany 2022 48 United States 2021 59 78 Germany 2021 41 64 United States 2020 60 76 56 Germany 2020 28 35 45 Download data as .csv Note: Prior to 2022, U.S. surveys were conducted over the phone. All Germany surveys were conducted by phone. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

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Which nation is their most important foreign policy partner?

Another longstanding question on this survey asks which country is the most important partner for U.S. and German foreign policy.

Views among Germans

Attitudes in Germany are similar to last year, with 40% of Germans naming France as their most important foreign policy partner and another 24% naming the U.S. China, the European Union and Russia sit at 4% each.

What countries do Americans and Germans say are their top foreign policy partners? % of U.S./German adults who say __ is currently the most important partner for their country’s foreign policy Note: Open-ended question. Responses given by fewer than 3% of respondents are not shown; 1% of U.S. adults named Germany. Those who answered “No country,” those whose responses were coded as “Other” and those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

“Americans Increasingly See Strains in U.S.-Germany Ties as Germans Remain Pessimistic” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook What countries do Americans and Germans say are their top foreign policy partners? % of U.S./German adults who say __ is currently the most important partner for their country’s foreign policy Country Most important partner for foreign policy % United States Canada 13 United States U.K. 12 United States Israel 11 United States China 8 United States Mexico 3 Germany France 40 Germany U.S. 24 Germany China 4 Germany EU 4 Germany Russia 4 Germany Canada 3 Download data as .csv Note: Open-ended question. Responses given by fewer than 3% of respondents are not shown; 1% of U.S. adults named Germany. Those who answered “No country,” those whose responses were coded as “Other” and those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

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Prior to the second Trump administration, most Germans said the U.S. was their most essential partner.

Most mainstream party supporters, including those who support the governing coalition – comprised of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Christian Social Union in Bavaria, or CDU/CSU, and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) – as well as supporters of the Greens and the Left Party (Die Linke) say France is Germany’s most important parter.

Supporters of Alternative for Germany (AfD), however, are more likely to name the U.S. as their most important partner, ranking France second. AfD supporters also have more positive views of Russia than supporters of other parties, and 10% name Russia as their top partner – a much higher share than other groups.

Views among Americans

In the U.S., 13% name Canada as their most important partner, nearly double the amount who said the same last year (7%) and approximately tripled from 3% in 2024.

Previously, the United Kingdom was typically seen as the United States’ top partner by a large margin. In this year’s survey, 12% name the U.K., 11% name Israel and 8% name China. Only 1% of Americans say Germany is their top partner.

Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to name Canada as their top partner, while Republicans are more likely than Democrats to name Israel. This pattern conforms with other recent Center research on partisans’ views toward those countries.

Related: How Do Americans Feel About G20 Countries?

Germans are down on the ‘West’ The Germany survey also included more hypothetical questions about Germany’s reliance on the U.S. for national security and the future of the “West.” Among these findings: 61% of Germans say they can’t rely on the U.S. nuclear umbrella to protect their country in event of a war; 69% instead want a French or British nuclear umbrella.

13% want Germany to acquire its own nuclear weapons, while 86% do not.

35% favor Germany taking on a military leadership role in Europe, while 64% oppose this.

61% say Western unity – the concept of political and cultural linkage between the U.S. and Europe – no longer exists. Around four-in-ten (37%) say this unity still exists.

Which nations are seen to pose security concerns?

Americans remain more concerned, on balance, than their German counterparts about security threats from other countries.

Views of threats to American and German security % of U.S. adults who say each of the following poses (a) __ to U.S. security Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

“Americans Increasingly See Strains in U.S.-Germany Ties as Germans Remain Pessimistic” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Views of threats to American and German security % of U.S. adults who say each of the following poses (a) __ to U.S. security Country that may or may not pose a military threat Country Major military threat Minor military threat No military threat Grouping China United States 58 24 12 1 Russia United States 53 31 10 1 Iran United States 42 36 16 1 EU United States 9 28 56 1 % of German adults who say each of the following poses (a) __ threat to German security 2 China Germany 7 39 52 2 Russia Germany 45 37 17 2 Iran Germany 10 41 48 2 U.S. Germany 7 30 62 2 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

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China: 58% of Americans say China is a major threat to their nation’s security, compared with 7% among Germans. Republicans are 10 percentage points more likely than Democrats to describe China this way (64% vs. 54%).

58% of Americans say China is a major threat to their nation’s security, compared with 7% among Germans. Republicans are 10 percentage points more likely than Democrats to describe China this way (64% vs. 54%). Russia: 53% of Americans say Russia is a major security threat, as do 45% of Germans. In Germany, CDU/CSU supporters are far more likely than AfD supporters to hold this view (67% vs. 21%). In the U.S., Democrats are 10 points more likely than Republicans to see Russia as a major security threat (59% vs. 49%).

53% of Americans say Russia is a major security threat, as do 45% of Germans. In Germany, CDU/CSU supporters are far more likely than AfD supporters to hold this view (67% vs. 21%). In the U.S., Democrats are 10 points more likely than Republicans to see Russia as a major security threat (59% vs. 49%). Iran: 42% in the U.S. see Iran as a major security threat, while 10% of Germans agree. In the U.S., Republicans are more likely to say this than Democrats (47% vs. 39%).

42% in the U.S. see Iran as a major security threat, while 10% of Germans agree. In the U.S., Republicans are more likely to say this than Democrats (47% vs. 39%). U.S. and European Union: 7% of Germans see the U.S. as major security threat. Similarly, 9% of Americans describe the countries of the European Union as such. Majorities in each country do not see the other as a military threat.

More specifically on China, 64% of Americans and 60% of Germans see the country as a major economic threat, mostly unchanged from previous years.

Additionally, six-in-ten Americans see China’s rising influence in the world as mostly a bad thing for their nation, while 43% of Germans feel the same.

In recent years, the share of Germans who feel neutral about China’s growing influence has increased steadily.

In 2023, 62% of Germans said its influence was bad and 31% said it did not make a difference for their country. Today, 43% see China’s rising influence as a negative and 46% are neutral. Meanwhile, the share of Germans who say it’s a good thing has shifted only slightly (from 6% in 2023 to 10% in 2026).

Views of American troops in Germany

This year, President Donald Trump pledged to withdraw 5,000 American troops from among the approximately 35,000 troops currently based in Germany.

Both Americans and Germans support U.S. troops in Germany, to varying degrees % of U.S. adults who say U.S. military bases with approximately 35,000 troops stationed in Germany are __ for U.S. national security % of German adults who say U.S. military bases with approximately 35,000 troops stationed in Germany are __ for German national security Notes: Those who did not answer are not shown. See topline for full question wording. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

“Americans Increasingly See Strains in U.S.-Germany Ties as Germans Remain Pessimistic” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Both Americans and Germans support U.S. troops in Germany, to varying degrees % of U.S. adults who say U.S. military bases with approximately 35,000 troops stationed in Germany are __ for U.S. national security Year Country Not important at all Not too important Somewhat important Very important Grouping 2026 United States 5 10 34 46 1 2019 United States 5 8 29 56 1 of German adults who say U.S. military bases with approximately 35,000 troops stationed in Germany are __ for German national security 2026 Germany 10 25 41 23 2 2019 Germany 15 30 37 15 2 Download data as .csv Notes: Those who did not answer are not shown. See topline for full question wording. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

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Eight-in-ten Americans say U.S. bases in Germany are somewhat or very important for U.S. national security.

By comparison, 64% of Germans say these U.S. bases are somewhat or very important for their own national security, but views vary by geography: 66% of those living in former West Germany see U.S. bases as important to their security, compared with 52% among those living in former East Germany.

Among Germans, there is an increasing sense that having American troops in their country is important for national security (up 12 percentage points since 2019).

Among Americans, 46% now see American deployments in Germany as very important to U.S. national security, compared with 56% in 2019.

Support for military assistance in Ukraine and elsewhere

More Americans support sending military assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia (42%) than Taiwan in its struggle with China (34%) or Israel in its war with Hamas (25%). Around a quarter to a third are not sure about whether the U.S. should provide military assistance in these cases.

Sharp partisan divides on military assistance to Ukraine in the U.S. and Germany % of U.S./German adults who say their country should provide military assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia, by party Note: Due to differing survey methodologies, the U.S. survey offered an explicit “Not sure,” while the Germany survey did not. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

“Americans Increasingly See Strains in U.S.-Germany Ties as Germans Remain Pessimistic” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Sharp partisan divides on military assistance to Ukraine in the U.S. and Germany % of U.S./German adults who say their country should provide military assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia, by party Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem SPD CDU/CSU Greens Die Linke AfD U.S. 30 54 Germany 64 67 73 61 11 Download data as .csv Note: Due to differing survey methodologies, the U.S. survey offered an explicit “Not sure,” while the Germany survey did not. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

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Germans, for their part, are strongly opposed to military assistance for Israel (83%) or Taiwan (78%). But they are more evenly divided on Ukraine: 46% support sending military assistance and 53% oppose.

Looking at the party differences on the Ukraine conflict, Democrats in the U.S. are much more likely than Republicans to support military assistance (54% vs. 30%).

And in Germany, there is a massive gap in support for military aid to Ukraine between AfD supporters and those of other political parties. Around six-in-ten or more among supporters of the Greens, CDU/CSU, SPD and Die Linke favor sending military assistance to Ukraine, compared with 11% of AfD supporters.

Is the UN important for resolving wars and conflicts?

Americans and Germans generally agree that the United Nations plays an important role in resolving wars and conflicts around the world. Around half in Germany (48%) and 45% in the U.S. say that it is extremely or very important in this way.

Americans and Germans agree that the UN is important for resolving conflicts around the world % of U.S./German adults who say the United Nations is __ for resolving wars and conflicts around the world Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

“Americans Increasingly See Strains in U.S.-Germany Ties as Germans Remain Pessimistic” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans and Germans agree that the UN is important for resolving conflicts around the world % of U.S./German adults who say the United Nations is __ for resolving wars and conflicts around the world Extremely important Very important Somewhat important Not too important Not important at all U.S. 19 26 26 11 13 Germany 15 33 29 13 9 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 18-24, 2026; Körber-Stiftung survey of German adults conducted Sept. 15-28, 2026.

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Mirroring to their general attitudes toward international organizations, Democrats in the U.S. are much more likely than Republicans to say that the UN is important for resolving conflicts. Nearly six-in-ten Democrats say it is extremely or very important (58%) compared with around a third of Republicans (32%).

Similarly, 34% of AfD supporters say the UN is not very or not at all important for resolving wars and conflicts around the world, while roughly two-or-ten or fewer among the mainstream party supporters say the same.

And on a new question asking whether the rise of artificial intelligence will increase or decrease conflict around the world, both Germans and Americans are more likely to say AI will increase conflict rather than decrease it. But in the U.S., nearly four-in-ten are not sure.