Many across 37 countries view the UN favorably, but opinions have become more negative in some places

The United Nations logo at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2025. (Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Ahead of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, which opens Sept. 8, people across 37 countries view the UN more favorably than unfavorably. However, views in some countries have turned more negative in recent years.

Views of the UN across 37 countries tend to be more positive than negative % who have a(n) __ opinion of the United Nations Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Views of the UN across 37 countries tend to be more positive than negative % who have a(n) __ opinion of the United Nations Country Region Unfavorable Favorable Canada North America 32 65 U.S. North America 43 54 Sweden Europe 24 74 Germany Europe 32 66 U.K. Europe 33 65 Poland Europe 29 60 Netherlands Europe 35 60 Italy Europe 38 60 Hungary Europe 29 59 France Europe 43 51 Spain Europe 48 47 Greece Europe 50 43 Indonesia Asia-Pacific 27 72 Thailand Asia-Pacific 28 67 Philippines Asia-Pacific 29 67 Sri Lanka Asia-Pacific 14 66 South Korea Asia-Pacific 35 61 Singapore Asia-Pacific 42 57 Malaysia Asia-Pacific 43 57 Australia Asia-Pacific 44 55 Bangladesh Asia-Pacific 35 53 India Asia-Pacific 18 40 Pakistan Asia-Pacific 48 38 Japan Asia-Pacific 59 36 Turkey Middle East 61 32 W. Bank/E. Jerusalem Middle East 69 20 Israel Middle East 79 18 Kenya Africa 26 72 Ghana Africa 22 64 Nigeria Africa 24 63 South Africa Africa 38 49 Colombia Latin America 31 55 Peru Latin America 37 48 Mexico Latin America 43 48 Brazil Latin America 37 47 Chile Latin America 45 38 Argentina Latin America 38 36 37-country median 37 55 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

A median of 55% have a favorable opinion of the UN, according to a spring Pew Research Center survey. A median of 37% have an unfavorable opinion.

About half of adults or more in Canada, the United States and most European countries surveyed have a positive view of the UN. Opinions are also generally more favorable than unfavorable across 12 Asia-Pacific nations. In India, favorable views are about twice as common as unfavorable views, though 41% do not offer an opinion.

People in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Colombia, Peru and Brazil also see the UN in a more favorable than unfavorable light.

Opinions are more mixed in Spain, Mexico, Chile and Argentina.

People view the UN more unfavorably than favorably in Pakistan, Greece, Japan, Turkey, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and Israel.

Israelis have the most negative opinion of the UN in the survey: 79% see the organization unfavorably. But there are significant differences by ethnicity, with Israeli Jews reporting much more negative views than Israeli Arabs (87% vs. 50% unfavorable).

Related: 8 in 10 Israelis view United Nations unfavorably

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at views of the United Nations in 37 countries. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work on global views of the UN. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys. How did we do this? We surveyed 45,658 people across 37 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Interviews were conducted Feb. 8-May 13, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Views of the UN over time

Favorable views of the UN are down in 10 countries over the past few years % who have a favorable opinion of the United Nations Note: Only statistically significant decreases are shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Favorable views of the UN are down in 10 countries over the past few years % who have a favorable opinion of the United Nations Country % fav in 2024 % fav in 2025 % fav in 2026 Difference Nigeria – 80 63 17 Philippines 83 – 67 16 South Korea – 74 61 13 Thailand 77 – 67 10 Peru 58 – 48 10 Australia – 63 55 8 South Africa – 57 49 8 Ghana 71 – 64 7 France – 57 51 6 U.S. – 57 54 3 Download data as .csv Note: Only statistically significant decreases are shown. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Views of the UN have become more negative in 10 countries since we last asked this question. For example, 80% of Nigerians had a favorable view of the UN in 2025, compared with 63% in 2026. And the share of Filipinos with a favorable view decreased by 16 percentage points between 2024 and 2026.

In South Korea, the share of adults with a favorable view of the organization in 2026 is the lowest we have measured since our surveys began there in 2007. In the U.S., the share has decreased by 3 points since 2025.

In some countries, the share with a favorable opinion has not shifted much over the past year but is down from relatively favorable ratings in 2020 or 2021 – during the COVID-19 pandemic. In France, for example, 51% of adults today view the UN positively, down from 63% in 2021. We also observed this in the Netherlands and Sweden, as well as in Singapore, where our favorability data only goes back to 2021.

Views of the UN improved in only one country surveyed: Sri Lanka. About two-thirds of Sri Lankans (66%) now view the UN favorably, up from 58% when we last surveyed there in 2024.

Views by age

In many nations, younger adults have more positive views of the UN than older adults % who have a favorable opinion of the United Nations Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown. In several countries, adults ages 50 and older are less likely to offer a response. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook In many nations, younger adults have more positive views of the UN than older adults % who have a favorable opinion of the United Nations Country 18-34 35-49 50+ Youngest-oldest diff Italy 76 63 53 23 Peru 60 42 38 22 Hungary 73 64 52 21 Mexico 57 46 38 19 Sri Lanka 74 68 56 18 Malaysia 66 47 50 16 Singapore 65 59 49 16 France 60 56 44 16 India 46 42 30 16 Greece 55 41 40 15 Brazil 54 48 39 15 Colombia 61 57 47 14 Netherlands 70 57 57 13 Germany 74 63 63 11 Chile 46 35 35 11 W. Bank/E. Jerusalem 25 15 15 10 South Africa 51 53 42 9 Sweden 77 79 70 7 Australia 60 51 54 6 U.S. 58 55 52 6 Israel 20 21 14 6 Download data as .csv Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown. In several countries, adults ages 50 and older are less likely to offer a response. Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In many places, young adults view the UN more favorably than older people do. This is a consistent pattern we have observed in previous surveys. For example, 76% of Italians ages 18 to 34 have a favorable view of the UN, compared with 53% of those ages 50 and older.

Even in Israel and the West Bank and East Jerusalem – where we measure very unfavorable opinions of the UN – young people have more positive views of the organization than older adults do.

Views by ideology

In some countries, people on the ideological left tend to feel more favorably toward the UN than those on the ideological right. The divide is consistently wide in the U.S., where 76% of liberals and 35% of conservatives currently express a favorable view.

There are similar gaps between people on the left and right in Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Related: How the United Nations is funded, and who pays the most