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Many across 37 countries view the UN favorably, but opinions have become more negative in some places

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The United Nations logo at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2025. (Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)
The United Nations logo at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2025. (Kay Nietfeld/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Ahead of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, which opens Sept. 8, people across 37 countries view the UN more favorably than unfavorably. However, views in some countries have turned more negative in recent years.

Views of the UN across 37 countries tend to be more positive than negative
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the United Nations
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Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Views of the UN across 37 countries tend to be more positive than negative
% who have a(n) __ opinion of the United Nations
CountryRegionUnfavorableFavorable
CanadaNorth America3265
U.S.North America4354
SwedenEurope2474
GermanyEurope3266
U.K.Europe3365
PolandEurope2960
NetherlandsEurope3560
ItalyEurope3860
HungaryEurope2959
FranceEurope4351
SpainEurope4847
GreeceEurope5043
IndonesiaAsia-Pacific2772
ThailandAsia-Pacific2867
PhilippinesAsia-Pacific2967
Sri LankaAsia-Pacific1466
South KoreaAsia-Pacific3561
SingaporeAsia-Pacific4257
MalaysiaAsia-Pacific4357
AustraliaAsia-Pacific4455
BangladeshAsia-Pacific3553
IndiaAsia-Pacific1840
PakistanAsia-Pacific4838
JapanAsia-Pacific5936
TurkeyMiddle East 6132
W. Bank/E. JerusalemMiddle East 6920
IsraelMiddle East 7918
KenyaAfrica2672
GhanaAfrica2264
NigeriaAfrica2463
South AfricaAfrica3849
ColombiaLatin America3155
PeruLatin America3748
MexicoLatin America4348
BrazilLatin America3747
ChileLatin America4538
ArgentinaLatin America3836
37-country median3755
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

A median of 55% have a favorable opinion of the UN, according to a spring Pew Research Center survey. A median of 37% have an unfavorable opinion.

About half of adults or more in Canada, the United States and most European countries surveyed have a positive view of the UN. Opinions are also generally more favorable than unfavorable across 12 Asia-Pacific nations. In India, favorable views are about twice as common as unfavorable views, though 41% do not offer an opinion.

People in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Colombia, Peru and Brazil also see the UN in a more favorable than unfavorable light.

Opinions are more mixed in Spain, Mexico, Chile and Argentina.

People view the UN more unfavorably than favorably in Pakistan, Greece, Japan, Turkey, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and Israel.

Israelis have the most negative opinion of the UN in the survey: 79% see the organization unfavorably. But there are significant differences by ethnicity, with Israeli Jews reporting much more negative views than Israeli Arabs (87% vs. 50% unfavorable).

Related: 8 in 10 Israelis view United Nations unfavorably

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at views of the United Nations in 37 countries.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This analysis builds on our previous work on global views of the UN.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our international surveys.

How did we do this?

We surveyed 45,658 people across 37 countries: Argentina, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Interviews were conducted Feb. 8-May 13, 2026. We designed the surveys so we could talk about the views of the adult population in each country. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.

Views of the UN over time

Favorable views of the UN are down in 10 countries over the past few years
% who have a favorable opinion of the United Nations
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Note: Only statistically significant decreases are shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Favorable views of the UN are down in 10 countries over the past few years
% who have a favorable opinion of the United Nations
Country% fav in 2024% fav in 2025% fav in 2026Difference
Nigeria806317
Philippines836716
South Korea746113
Thailand776710
Peru584810
Australia63558
South Africa57498
Ghana71647
France57516
U.S.57543
Download data as .csv
Note: Only statistically significant decreases are shown.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Views of the UN have become more negative in 10 countries since we last asked this question. For example, 80% of Nigerians had a favorable view of the UN in 2025, compared with 63% in 2026. And the share of Filipinos with a favorable view decreased by 16 percentage points between 2024 and 2026.

In South Korea, the share of adults with a favorable view of the organization in 2026 is the lowest we have measured since our surveys began there in 2007. In the U.S., the share has decreased by 3 points since 2025.

In some countries, the share with a favorable opinion has not shifted much over the past year but is down from relatively favorable ratings in 2020 or 2021 – during the COVID-19 pandemic. In France, for example, 51% of adults today view the UN positively, down from 63% in 2021. We also observed this in the Netherlands and Sweden, as well as in Singapore, where our favorability data only goes back to 2021.

Views of the UN improved in only one country surveyed: Sri Lanka. About two-thirds of Sri Lankans (66%) now view the UN favorably, up from 58% when we last surveyed there in 2024.

Views by age

In many nations, younger adults have more positive views of the UN than older adults
% who have a favorable opinion of the United Nations
Chart
Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown. In several countries, adults ages 50 and older are less likely to offer a response.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
In many nations, younger adults have more positive views of the UN than older adults
% who have a favorable opinion of the United Nations
Country18-3435-4950+Youngest-oldest diff
Italy76635323
Peru60423822
Hungary73645221
Mexico57463819
Sri Lanka74685618
Malaysia66475016
Singapore65594916
France60564416
India46423016
Greece55414015
Brazil54483915
Colombia61574714
Netherlands70575713
Germany74636311
Chile46353511
W. Bank/E. Jerusalem25151510
South Africa5153429
Sweden7779707
Australia6051546
U.S.5855526
Israel2021146
Download data as .csv
Note: Only statistically significant differences are shown. In several countries, adults ages 50 and older are less likely to offer a response.
Source: Spring 2026 Global Attitudes Survey.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In many places, young adults view the UN more favorably than older people do. This is a consistent pattern we have observed in previous surveys. For example, 76% of Italians ages 18 to 34 have a favorable view of the UN, compared with 53% of those ages 50 and older.

Even in Israel and the West Bank and East Jerusalem – where we measure very unfavorable opinions of the UN – young people have more positive views of the organization than older adults do.

Views by ideology

In some countries, people on the ideological left tend to feel more favorably toward the UN than those on the ideological right. The divide is consistently wide in the U.S., where 76% of liberals and 35% of conservatives currently express a favorable view.

There are similar gaps between people on the left and right in Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Related: How the United Nations is funded, and who pays the most

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Moira Fagan is a senior researcher focusing on global attitudes research at Pew Research Center.

Julia Armeli is a research assistant focusing on global attitudes research at Pew Research Center.