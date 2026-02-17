Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

What Makes People Proud of Their Country?

From diversity in Indonesia to food in France: People in 25 countries share what makes them proud, in their own words

By , , , , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. What Makes People Proud of Their Country?
  2. Where in the world are people proud of their country’s culture and lifestyle?
  3. Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s politics and economy, and why?
  4. Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s people and diversity?
  5. Where, and why, people aren’t proud of their country
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Appendix A: Survey methodology
  8. Appendix B: Coding methodology
  9. Appendix C: Codebook
  10. Appendix D: Political categorization
  11. Appendix E: Detailed tables
Pew Research Center illustration
About this research

This Pew Research Center report looks at what makes people feel proud of their country. We asked an open-ended question allowing people in 25 countries to share, in their own words, what makes them proud.  

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This project adds context to the Center’s long-standing work on national identity and national pride, in the U.S. and around the world

Learn more about Pew Research Center.  

How did we do this?

We surveyed 33,486 people across 25 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more on how we conducted the survey in each country, read Appendix A.

Responses to the open-ended question were recorded verbatim and professionally translated to English. Researchers then developed a codebook and coded each response. We are reporting the percentage of respondents in each country who mentioned each topic. Because people are often less likely to answer open-ended questions and because we coded 28 different topics, the percentages are sometimes fairly low. For more on the coding process or the codebook itself, read Appendix B or Appendix C, respectively.

Here is the survey question used for this report, with findings by topic. For a full, ordered list of topics by country, refer to the detailed tables in Appendix E.

Open-ended responses highlighted in the text of this report were chosen to represent the key themes researchers identified. They have been edited for clarity and, in some cases, shortened for brevity.

We asked more than 30,000 people in 25 countries, “What makes you feel proud of your country?” They spoke broadly about the people and diversity in their country, their government and economy, and their culture and lifestyle. To learn what people said in their own words, explore each country below.

Select a country:

Argentina Australia Brazil Canada France Germany Greece Hungary India Indonesia Israel Italy Japan Kenya Mexico Netherlands Nigeria Poland South Africa South Korea Spain Sweden Turkey U.K. U.S.