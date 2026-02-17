Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

What Makes People Proud of Their Country?

Acknowledgments

By , , , , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. What Makes People Proud of Their Country?
  2. Where in the world are people proud of their country’s culture and lifestyle?
  3. Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s politics and economy, and why?
  4. Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s people and diversity?
  5. Where, and why, people aren’t proud of their country
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Appendix A: Survey methodology
  8. Appendix B: Coding methodology
  9. Appendix C: Codebook
  10. Appendix D: Political categorization
  11. Appendix E: Detailed tables

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.

Laura Silver, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research
Laura Clancy, Research Analyst
Maria Smerkovich, Research Associate
Sneha Gubbala, Research Analyst
William Miner, Research Analyst
Julia Armeli, Research Assistant
Andrew Prozorovsky, Research Assistant
John Carlo Mandapat, Information Graphics Designer
Janakee Chavda, Associate Digital Producer

Dorene Asare-Marfo, Senior Panel Manager
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and UX
Ethan Charlip, Communications Associate
Manolo Corichi, Research Analyst
Jonathan Evans, Senior Researcher
Moira Fagan, Research Associate
Janell Fetterolf, Senior Researcher
Shannon Greenwood, Digital Production Manager
Sofia Hernandez Ramones, Research Assistant
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Carolyn Lau, International Research Methodologist
Gar Meng Leong, Communications Manager
Kirsten Lesage, Research Associate
Jordan Lippert, Research Analyst
Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods
Georgina Pizzolitto, Research Methodologist
Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research
Dana Popky, Associate Panel Manager
Jonathan Schulman, Research Associate
Sofi Sinozich, International Research Methodologist
DeVonte Smith, Communications Associate
David Tully, Senior Researcher
Brianna Vetter, Senior Program Coordinator
Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research

Special thanks are also due to the team of Pew Research Center interns who contributed to coding for this project: Hannah Bates, Sofia Conway, Noah Killeen, Sawyer Reed, Devin Teehan and Skylar Thomas.

Next: Appendix A: Survey methodology
← Prev Page
1 4 5 6 7 8 11
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. What Makes People Proud of Their Country?
  2. Where in the world are people proud of their country’s culture and lifestyle?
  3. Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s politics and economy, and why?
  4. Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s people and diversity?
  5. Where, and why, people aren’t proud of their country
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Appendix A: Survey methodology
  8. Appendix B: Coding methodology
  9. Appendix C: Codebook
  10. Appendix D: Political categorization
  11. Appendix E: Detailed tables