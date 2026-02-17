Numbers, Facts and Trends Shaping Your World

Read our research on:

  • Report

|

What Makes People Proud of Their Country?

Appendix E: Detailed tables

By , , , , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. What Makes People Proud of Their Country?
  2. Where in the world are people proud of their country’s culture and lifestyle?
  3. Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s politics and economy, and why?
  4. Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s people and diversity?
  5. Where, and why, people aren’t proud of their country
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Appendix A: Survey methodology
  8. Appendix B: Coding methodology
  9. Appendix C: Codebook
  10. Appendix D: Political categorization
  11. Appendix E: Detailed tables
← Prev Page
1 6 7 8 9 10 11
Next Page →
Icon for promotion number 1

Sign up for our weekly newsletter

Fresh data delivered Saturday mornings

Thank you for subscribing!

Topics

Related

Most Popular

Report Materials

Table of Contents

  1. What Makes People Proud of Their Country?
  2. Where in the world are people proud of their country’s culture and lifestyle?
  3. Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s politics and economy, and why?
  4. Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s people and diversity?
  5. Where, and why, people aren’t proud of their country
  6. Acknowledgments
  7. Appendix A: Survey methodology
  8. Appendix B: Coding methodology
  9. Appendix C: Codebook
  10. Appendix D: Political categorization
  11. Appendix E: Detailed tables