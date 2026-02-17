- Report
|
What Makes People Proud of Their Country?
Appendix E: Detailed tables
Table of Contents
-
- What Makes People Proud of Their Country?
- Where in the world are people proud of their country’s culture and lifestyle?
- Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s politics and economy, and why?
- Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s people and diversity?
- Where, and why, people aren’t proud of their country
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A: Survey methodology
- Appendix B: Coding methodology
- Appendix C: Codebook
- Appendix D: Political categorization
- Appendix E: Detailed tables