Appendix C: Codebook

Below is the coding scheme developed and used by researchers to code the responses to the open-ended question “What makes you feel proud of (survey country)? Please share as much detail as you would like.” Keywords listed with each code represent examples indicating how a unit of information could be coded and are not a complete list of all concepts per code.
Political system
Keywords: democracy, government system, monarchy, local government, political stability, government institutions, laws, voting, trust in government, elections, parliament, constitution, handling of current (or very recent) events
Freedom
Keywords: freedom (of speech, religion, expression, thought, etc.), secularism, right to protest
Current leaders
Keywords: PM/president (named or not), current politicians, representatives, politicians are good/effective, political party (or getting rid of past party)
Equality
Keywords: human rights, equality for all, equality, gender equality, human dignity
Services
Keywords: pensions, welfare, access to services, care for elderly, grants (from the government), social security, social system, safety net, police, labor rights, libraries
Health care
Keywords: health care, NHS, hospitals, access to health care, medicine, health policy
Infrastructure
Keywords: infrastructure, roads, public transportation, cleanliness, airport, electrical grid, nuclear power, neighborhood parks, access to water
Peace and safety
Keywords: safe, safety, no violence, physical safety, live in peace, peaceful, no civil wars
Education
Keywords: education, schooling, universities, learning
Diversity and multiculturalism
Keywords: multicultural, religious diversity, ethnic diversity, tribal groups, castes, indigenous, cultural diversity, different walks of life, inclusivity, tolerance, welcoming, accepting, immigration values, refugees
People
Keywords: the people, mateship, strength, spirit, national spirit, shared values, good people, generally a catch-all for any listed attribute that describes people (hardworking, kind, resilient, etc.), my generation, solidarity, unity, harmony, diaspora
Culture
Keywords: culture, language, traditions, monuments, celebrities, named royals, flag, national anthem, national animal, national symbols, sightseeing, tourism, hospitality, national holidays
Arts5
Keywords: art, artists (past or present), music, musicians, literature, TV, movies, media, people’s artistic abilities/know-how, architecture, crafts
History
Keywords: historical figures or events, past leaders, role in past conflicts, past era (e.g., Renaissance), longevity, persistence through previous eras (e.g., invasions)
Food
Keywords: food, gastronomy, cuisine
Sports
Keywords: sports, athletes (past or present), Olympic medals, national sports teams
Religion
Keywords: being a religious nation, religious buildings and monuments, religious leaders, religious values, “chosen people”
Economy
Keywords: economy, economic opportunities, (good) jobs, free markets, free trade, wealthy, stable economy, standard of living, can afford things, I have what I need, “can build a future,” development, stock market, economic powerhouse, economy is better than other countries’, things are getting better, progress, upward mobility, industry
Innovation
Keywords: innovation, inventions, scientific advancement, Nobel Prize, technological advancement and expertise
Natural resources
Keywords: mining, oil, gas, fertile soil, coal, agriculture, natural resources
Products and companies
Keywords: manufacturing goods, exports (including named products and companies), made in (country)
Lifestyle
Keywords: lifestyle, way of life, vibe, day to day, everything is good, things are easy, things are going well, status quo, the current situation, I am happy, I am comfortable, quality of life
Geography and the environment
Keywords: nature, natural beauty, the environment, landscapes, climate, weather, coasts, beaches, mountains, wildlife, fauna/flora, geographic position, care for the land
Cities and localities
Keywords: (city name), (town name), specific place, (state name)
International standing and affairs
Keywords: no wars, national security, diplomacy, strong alliances, EU, international aid, helping other countries, relations with other countries, stands up to invaders, cooperation, sovereignty, alliances, ability to travel, better than others, “not the U.S.,”, power compared to other nations, global superpower, powerful country, strong country
Note: Comparative mentions of a particular aspect of the country (e.g., our health care is better than others) should be coded as the topic mentioned. Only code the comparisons of one country to the other if the response is not more specific.
Military
Keywords: military, troops, tanks, fighter jets
General identity
Keywords: I am proud, born/raised/live here, naming nationality (e.g., “Proud to be Mexican,” “I am Kenyan”), personal heritage, citizenship, motherland, “roots,” family ties, “I have faith in my country”
Note: General claims of pride that are a part of a longer, more specific response do not need to be coded. For example, “I am proud, we have beautiful beaches” can be coded only as geography.
Negative
Keywords: I am not proud, I am no longer proud, shame, don’t believe in patriotism/nationalism, “once was proud, am not anymore,” nothing, not much at the moment
Other [TERMINAL CODE]
Don’t know/Refused [TERMINAL CODE]
Keywords: I can’t tell you, I can’t think of a response, no comment