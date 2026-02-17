Appendix C: Codebook

Below is the coding scheme developed and used by researchers to code the responses to the open-ended question “What makes you feel proud of (survey country)? Please share as much detail as you would like.” Keywords listed with each code represent examples indicating how a unit of information could be coded and are not a complete list of all concepts per code.

Political system

Keywords: democracy, government system, monarchy, local government, political stability, government institutions, laws, voting, trust in government, elections, parliament, constitution, handling of current (or very recent) events

Freedom

Keywords: freedom (of speech, religion, expression, thought, etc.), secularism, right to protest

Current leaders

Keywords: PM/president (named or not), current politicians, representatives, politicians are good/effective, political party (or getting rid of past party)

Equality

Keywords: human rights, equality for all, equality, gender equality, human dignity

Services

Keywords: pensions, welfare, access to services, care for elderly, grants (from the government), social security, social system, safety net, police, labor rights, libraries

Health care

Keywords: health care, NHS, hospitals, access to health care, medicine, health policy

Infrastructure

Keywords: infrastructure, roads, public transportation, cleanliness, airport, electrical grid, nuclear power, neighborhood parks, access to water

Peace and safety

Keywords: safe, safety, no violence, physical safety, live in peace, peaceful, no civil wars

Education

Keywords: education, schooling, universities, learning

Diversity and multiculturalism

Keywords: multicultural, religious diversity, ethnic diversity, tribal groups, castes, indigenous, cultural diversity, different walks of life, inclusivity, tolerance, welcoming, accepting, immigration values, refugees

People

Keywords: the people, mateship, strength, spirit, national spirit, shared values, good people, generally a catch-all for any listed attribute that describes people (hardworking, kind, resilient, etc.), my generation, solidarity, unity, harmony, diaspora

Culture

Keywords: culture, language, traditions, monuments, celebrities, named royals, flag, national anthem, national animal, national symbols, sightseeing, tourism, hospitality, national holidays

Arts

Keywords: art, artists (past or present), music, musicians, literature, TV, movies, media, people’s artistic abilities/know-how, architecture, crafts

History

Keywords: historical figures or events, past leaders, role in past conflicts, past era (e.g., Renaissance), longevity, persistence through previous eras (e.g., invasions)

Food

Keywords: food, gastronomy, cuisine

Sports

Keywords: sports, athletes (past or present), Olympic medals, national sports teams

Religion

Keywords: being a religious nation, religious buildings and monuments, religious leaders, religious values, “chosen people”

Economy

Keywords: economy, economic opportunities, (good) jobs, free markets, free trade, wealthy, stable economy, standard of living, can afford things, I have what I need, “can build a future,” development, stock market, economic powerhouse, economy is better than other countries’, things are getting better, progress, upward mobility, industry

Innovation

Keywords: innovation, inventions, scientific advancement, Nobel Prize, technological advancement and expertise

Natural resources

Keywords: mining, oil, gas, fertile soil, coal, agriculture, natural resources

Products and companies

Keywords: manufacturing goods, exports (including named products and companies), made in (country)

Lifestyle

Keywords: lifestyle, way of life, vibe, day to day, everything is good, things are easy, things are going well, status quo, the current situation, I am happy, I am comfortable, quality of life

Geography and the environment

Keywords: nature, natural beauty, the environment, landscapes, climate, weather, coasts, beaches, mountains, wildlife, fauna/flora, geographic position, care for the land

Cities and localities

Keywords: (city name), (town name), specific place, (state name)

International standing and affairs

Keywords: no wars, national security, diplomacy, strong alliances, EU, international aid, helping other countries, relations with other countries, stands up to invaders, cooperation, sovereignty, alliances, ability to travel, better than others, “not the U.S.,”, power compared to other nations, global superpower, powerful country, strong country

Note: Comparative mentions of a particular aspect of the country (e.g., our health care is better than others) should be coded as the topic mentioned. Only code the comparisons of one country to the other if the response is not more specific.

Military

Keywords: military, troops, tanks, fighter jets

General identity

Keywords: I am proud, born/raised/live here, naming nationality (e.g., “Proud to be Mexican,” “I am Kenyan”), personal heritage, citizenship, motherland, “roots,” family ties, “I have faith in my country”

Note: General claims of pride that are a part of a longer, more specific response do not need to be coded. For example, “I am proud, we have beautiful beaches” can be coded only as geography.

Negative

Keywords: I am not proud, I am no longer proud, shame, don’t believe in patriotism/nationalism, “once was proud, am not anymore,” nothing, not much at the moment

Other [TERMINAL CODE]

Don’t know/Refused [TERMINAL CODE]

Keywords: I can’t tell you, I can’t think of a response, no comment