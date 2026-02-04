Americans are divided on next steps for U.S. in Venezuela

A man walks past a mural depicting an oil pumpjack in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 15, 2026. U.S. President Donald Trump has recently encouraged American companies to invest in Venezuela’s oil industry following the ousting of the country’s leader, President Nicolás Maduro, earlier in January. (Pedro Mattey/AFP via Getty Images)

Americans are split over how involved the United States should be in governing Venezuela and whether U.S. companies should have access to the country’s oil reserves, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. This comes after a U.S. military operation captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in early January.

Americans also have relatively low confidence in President Donald Trump to make wise decisions about U.S. policy toward Venezuela.

Republicans and Democrats (including those who lean toward each party) have sharply different views on all of these questions.

Confidence in Trump on Venezuela

Americans have relatively low confidence in Trump on Venezuela; few want U.S. highly involved in governance

44% of U.S. adults say they are very (19%) or somewhat (24%) confident that Trump can make wise policy decisions on Venezuela.

55% express little or no confidence in him on this issue.

Overall, 45% of Americans say the U.S. should be not too or not at all involved in Venezuela's governance over the next several months. Another 32% say the U.S. should be somewhat involved, while 21% say it should be extremely or very involved.

The survey, conducted Jan. 20-26 among 8,512 adults, finds that:

44% of U.S. adults say they are very (19%) or somewhat (24%) confident that Trump can make wise policy decisions on Venezuela.

55% express little or no confidence in him on this issue.

However, most Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (81%) are confident in Trump’s handling of Venezuela policy, compared with just 10% of Democrats and Democratic leaners.

U.S. role in Venezuela’s governance

Overall, 45% of Americans say the U.S. should be not too or not at all involved in Venezuela’s governance over the next several months. Another 32% say the U.S. should be somewhat involved, while 21% say it should be extremely or very involved.

Republicans (77%) are more than twice as likely as Democrats (32%) to say the U.S. should be at least somewhat involved in how Venezuela is governed over the coming months. And 36% of Republicans say the U.S. should be extremely or very involved, compared with just 7% of Democrats.

Access to Venezuela’s oil

Americans are split on whether U.S. companies should be given access to Venezuelan oil

37% favor this, 40% are opposed and 22% are not sure.

Roughly six-in-ten Republicans (62%) favor giving U.S. companies access to Venezuela's oil. An identical share of Democrats oppose this.

Americans are similarly divided on whether U.S. companies should be given access to Venezuela’s oil: 37% favor this, 40% are opposed and 22% are not sure. Trump has been encouraging U.S. companies to begin investing in Venezuela’s substantial oil reserves.

Roughly six-in-ten Republicans (62%) favor giving U.S. companies access to Venezuela’s oil. An identical share of Democrats oppose this.

U.S. military actions

Similar shares of Americans approve (39%) and disapprove (40%) of the Trump administration’s initial use of military force to remove Maduro from power. Another 20% are not sure. Republicans are much more likely than Democrats to approve of these actions (69% vs. 14%).

There is little overall support for sending ground troops to Venezuela: 64% of Americans oppose this, while 18% favor it.

