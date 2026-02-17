Where in the world are people proud of their nation’s politics and economy, and why?

About this research This Pew Research Center report looks at what makes people feel proud of their country. We asked an open-ended question allowing people in 25 countries to share, in their own words, what makes them proud. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This project adds context to the Center’s long-standing work on national identity and national pride, in the U.S. and around the world. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 33,486 people across 25 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more on how we conducted the survey in each country, read Appendix A. Responses to the open-ended question were recorded verbatim and professionally translated to English. Researchers then developed a codebook and coded each response. We are reporting the percentage of respondents in each country who mentioned each topic. Because people are often less likely to answer open-ended questions and because we coded 28 different topics, the percentages are sometimes fairly low. For more on the coding process or the codebook itself, read Appendix B or Appendix C, respectively. Here is the survey question used for this report, with findings by topic. For a full, ordered list of topics by country, refer to the detailed tables in Appendix E. Open-ended responses highlighted in the text of this report were chosen to represent the key themes researchers identified. They have been edited for clarity and, in some cases, shortened for brevity.

“I am proud that we are a democracy with freedom of speech. We have an independent justice system. We have a good welfare system. We have good education for everyone. We have the right of public access. We have a good road network. We have good relations with our neighbors.” – Man, 55, Sweden

In 2025 we asked more than 30,000 people in 25 countries to answer, in their own words, “What makes you feel proud of your country?” Though responses vary from nation to nation, at least some people in each country say they are proud of their politics and economy.

The political system is a common source of national pride in several high-income countries, especially Sweden and Germany. But people elsewhere are also proud of the way their country is governed, including their democracy, constitution, elections, political stability and how their country engages with the world.

Freedom is another source of pride. Americans are more likely to say they're proud of their freedom than anything else. And people in France and Sweden regularly mention equality as something they are proud of.

People also say they are proud of their economy – including about two-in-ten in Germany, Indonesia and the Netherlands – and the services provided by their government such as health care, education and infrastructure. Swedes and South Africans are among the most likely to be proud of these things.

Where are people proud of their political system?

People in each country surveyed are proud of their political system, including democracy itself, elections, the constitution and more.

For example, one man called Sweden “a country of justice and democracy.” In fact, 53% of Swedes say they are proud of the way their country is governed – the largest share to name a single source of national pride in any country surveyed.

Germans are also more likely to say they are proud of their country’s system of government (36%) than anything else. Several claim their democracy is “the best” in the world.

Democracy is a source of pride in every country surveyed. People are proud to have it, that it has grown, and that it functions well. For many, their pride comes from elements of democracy such as the “separation of powers” and elections. “Our democratic system is very good and we actually have it all well organized. There’s a good judiciary that is independent, and there are enough institutions that monitor that,” said one Dutch man.

People who rate their democracy highly are far more likely to be proud of their political system, especially in Europe. For example, in Spain, 24% of those who are satisfied with the way their democracy is working mention their government as a source of pride. Just 5% of those who are dissatisfied with democracy do the same.

“I am proud of the democratic structures, our constitution and the basis for good coexistence. Germany is a welfare state and part of a strong European integration.” – Woman, 26, Germany

Other people say they are proud of their elections, often mentioning that they are “free” and “regular.” In a country like the Netherlands, which has a large network of political parties, one man said he was proud to “have more political parties to choose from.” And in Australia, several people take pride in their compulsory voting system.

In Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, people are proud of their monarchies. One Japanese man mentioned his country’s centuries-long “unbroken line of succession” and said the Imperial House “maintains the bonds and communication between people, and culture of the country.”

Some people – including many Americans – express pride in their constitution. One young woman in the United States said she is proud of “the Constitution and the values it holds.” A Brazilian man said he is proud of “the constitution, because it exists and it works.”

For some, being proud of their country is more about stability and unity in the government rather than a particular structure or law. One Greek man called his country “a pillar of stability.”

People also express pride in their country’s relative strength and influence in the international system. Americans are proud to consider the U.S. “the most powerful country in the world,” while Nigerians refer to their country as “the giant of Africa.” “I think [Canada] has a moderating influence globally,” said one Canadian man. And a French man said he was proud because “we are respected in the world.”

Where are people proud of their freedom?

In every country, some respondents say they are proud of their country because of the freedom it allows. About two-in-ten or more in France, the Netherlands, Sweden and the U.S. say freedom is a source of national pride. But exactly which freedoms people are proud to have varies.

Some talk about their freedom of speech and expression, like a 68-year-old in France who said he was proud because “we have the right to express ourselves and dress the way we want. We have the right to criticize our employer, the government, politicians, our neighbors, everyone.” A woman in Argentina said, “We have the right to say what we want.”

“Freedom to speak. Freedom to worship. Freedom to vote. Freedom to assemble. Freedom to associate. Freedom to own guns. Freedom to choose a profession and employer. Freedom to communicate electronically without fear of government watching my every word. Freedom to travel. Mostly free markets. Gratitude for those who sacrificed so that I can have freedom.” – Man, 59, U.S.

Others are proud of their religious freedoms. “I am proud of the freedoms we’re guaranteed here, particularly freedom of religion,” said one American man. One Swedish woman said she’s proud that “you can be yourself,” in reference to Sweden’s freedom of religion and speech.

People are also proud of their freedom of movement. “Brazil is a free country in every sense…. Here, we have the right to come and go,” said one Brazilian woman. And a British man said he’s proud of “the freedom of movement and the freedom of everything.”

Equal rights are another source of national pride, especially in Sweden (14%) and France (12%). Swedes are proud that their gender equality is “better than in other countries.” It is the only country where women are somewhat more likely than men to say equality makes them proud of their country.

“This is the land of declarations of human rights.” – Man, 80, France

In France, many are proud of the national motto, “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity.” Others mention human rights and the fact that “all citizens are equal before the law.”

In some places, people express pride in their country’s approach to human rights, both at home and internationally. “I believe that we are an open country in which human rights are respected,” said one Spanish woman. And a man in the U.K. said he was proud of “our human rights record.”

Others are proud of their country for providing aid to those who need it. Canadians, for example, emphasized pride in their country being “willing to help when asked.” One Swedish man said he was proud of “Sweden’s position in the world as a humanitarian power.” And across Europe, many mention their support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Where are people proud of their economy and government services?

Around the world, many are proud of their economy as well as the services their country provides them.

The economy is a common source of national pride, appearing as one of the top responses in around a quarter of the countries surveyed. Roughly one-in-five in Germany, Indonesia and the Netherlands say they are proud of their economy.

Some say they are proud to live in a “rich” country, or to have a “strong” or “stable” economy. One German man expressed his pride in “the prosperity that Germany offers its citizens.”

Others praise the standard of living or “livelihood” in their countries. One Dutch man explained he is proud of “the general level of prosperity” in the Netherlands.

Many are proud of the opportunities, work and jobs available to them in their country. One American woman said she is proud of “the overarching idea of being the land of opportunity and giving everyone who lives here the opportunity to achieve the American dream.”

In several countries, including Poland, South Korea and India, many express pride in their country’s economic growth. “In 20 years [Poland] has risen from economic ruin,” said one Polish man.

Some are proud of their country’s relative economic power and cooperation with other countries. One man in Germany said he was proud of “our global trade … and good neighborly relations.” “Indonesia is rich … in terms of trade relations with China, which are strong,” said an Indonesian woman. People in Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa mention their countries’ involvement in BRICS, while in Europe, many are proud of their membership in the European Union.

On the topic of trade, some express pride in specific products or companies from their country. For example, some South Koreans mention technological giants like Samsung and semiconductor exports, while several Turks are proud of Togg cars and defense manufacturing.

For others, national pride is about the government services and benefits they interact with and rely on day to day.

People around the world express pride in their national welfare programs, health care, education and infrastructure. Pride in services like these is especially common in Sweden, South Africa, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Many are proud of their social security and welfare systems, while others mention their “social safety net.” One Dutch woman said she is proud of the Netherlands “because it’s a good welfare state. You get good help with everything.”

“Social health insurance. We are actually one of the better ones, I think. Supporting people who can’t work, for example. People with disabilities.” – Woman, 55, Netherlands

People who are proud of their government services mention not only what benefits them personally, but also what helps the most vulnerable in their country. Many say they are proud of the “care” and “help” offered to all citizens, particularly the elderly, children and the poor. “There is a concern for the most vulnerable people both in Sweden and the world,” said one Swedish woman.

In some countries, people name specific social programs that make them proud:

In South Africa, where services are a common source of national pride, many say they are grateful for social grants and subsidized housing offered by the government.

Some Indonesians take pride in an initiative that offers free food assistance to students.

Hungarians express pride in pension policy and government support for families.

“Free universal health care would be my #1 point of pride in Australia.” – Man, 30, Australia

In many of the countries surveyed with universal health care people express pride in their health systems, emphasizing free health care that everyone can access. One 62-year old Spanish man said he was proud of “universal public health care [that] is envied by the rest of the world.”

In some of the countries that stand out for pride in their health care system, people on the ideological left are more likely than those on the right to mention it. In Canada, for example, the share on the left who are proud of their health care is about double the share on the right who say this (23% vs. 12%).

Education is another source of national pride, especially in Sweden and South Africa. Some are proud of free education or children’s access to education, while others mention the “high level of education” in their country. One French man said he was proud of “the ability to give your children a proper education.”

South Africans frequently mention government economic assistance for education. One South African student said his college is paid for through a government program and he is proud “to go to school for free.”

Some are proud of their country’s infrastructure, including the condition of roads – “money well spent,” according to one French woman – as well as the cleanliness of public spaces, water and energy infrastructure, and transit systems. “No litter anywhere you go,” said one Japanese woman, while several in the Netherlands said they were proud of their “water management.”

And some express pride in their country’s safety and security, their police, and having “no wars.” This is especially the case in Japan and Kenya. “Safety. You can go outside alone. You can go outside without locking your door, go abroad relatively freely, and due to little crime, you can move around without worrying about your surroundings,” said one Japanese man.