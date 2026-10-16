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Republicans’ Views of Some Countries and International Organizations Differ Widely by Age

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Guests listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on June 18, 2024, in Racine, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

When Pew Research Center has asked Americans about their views of various countries and international organizations, differences by age tend to be much larger for Republicans than for Democrats. In fact, younger Republicans’ views are sometimes closer to Democrats’ views than they are to those of older Republicans.

On some topics, age gaps within the GOP have been consistent over the last several years of our surveys. For example, older Republicans have consistently been more likely than younger Republicans to call Russia and China “enemies” of the United States, and to express more positive attitudes toward the Israeli government.

On other topics, gaps have more recently widened. For example, older Republicans have become less positive toward NATO over time, and younger Republicans have become more negative toward the Israeli people.

Here is how younger and older Republicans differ in their views of other countries and international organizations. Throughout this analysis, Republicans and Democrats include independents who lean toward each party.

About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at age differences in Republicans’ foreign policy opinions.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have measured Americans’ foreign policy attitudes for decades. We did this analysis to better illustrate the relationship between partisanship and age in views of some foreign policy issues.

Learn more about Pew Research Center and our work on generations, age and politics.

How did we do this?

All the findings in this analysis come from previous Center publications. Details about these publications, including methodological information and survey field dates, can be found at the links in the text.

Ratings of other countries

In a September 2026 survey, we asked Americans to rate several countries on a scale from 0 to 100. Zero means they feel as cold and negative toward that country as possible, and 100 means they feel as warm and positive as possible.

Younger Republicans feel more positively toward several countries than older Republicans do
Average ratings that Republicans and Republican-leaning independents give each country, on a scale of 0 to 100
Note: Only countries with significant differences between Republicans ages 18-34 and Republicans 50 and older are shown. See the topline for the full question wording.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 14-20, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Younger Republicans feel more positively toward several countries than older Republicans do
Average ratings that Republicans and Republican-leaning independents give each country, on a scale of 0 to 100
Country18-3435-4950+Lower bound 18-34Upper bound 18-34Lower bound 35-49Upper bound 35-49Lower bound 50+Upper bound 50+Youngest – Oldest Diff.
China35332330.240.628.737.82025.7+12
Russia33332328.138.728.437.22026.1+10
Canada6359555769.353.864.751.158+8
Mexico49474343.755.241.252.839.545.9+6
Download data as .csv
Note: Only countries with significant differences between Republicans ages 18-34 and Republicans 50 and older are shown. See the topline for the full question wording.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 14-20, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Republicans differ by age in their views of two major powers, China and Russia, as well as the U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico. Republicans younger than 35 rate all four countries more positively than Republicans 50 and older do, including double-digit differences for China and Russia.

Younger Democrats also rate China and Russia higher than older Democrats do. But the opposite is true for Canada. There are no age differences in Democrats’ views of Mexico.

Related: How Do Americans Feel About G20 Countries?

Views of Israel

Although younger Republicans rate several countries more positively than older Republicans do, the opposite is true when it comes to views of the Israeli government and its people.

Large age differences, especially within the GOP, on views of Israel
% who have a favorable view of …
Chart
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Large age differences, especially within the GOP, on views of Israel
% who have a favorable view of …
CategoryGroupTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
Israeli governmentTotal325116
Israeli governmentAges 18-34182812
Israeli government35-49274115
Israeli government50+436820
Israeli peopleTotal526543
Israeli peopleAges 18-34354329
Israeli people35-49485742
Israeli people50+657953
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Republicans ages 50 and older are more than twice as likely as Republicans under 35 to see the Israeli government favorably (68% vs. 28%), according to a May 2026 survey.

Similarly, Republicans 50 and older are much more likely to have a positive view of the Israeli people than Republicans under 35 (79% vs. 43%).

In 2019, this age gap was much smaller. Then, 71% of Republicans under 35 viewed the Israeli people favorably, compared with 82% of Republicans 50 and older.

Related: Americans’ views of Israelis have grown increasingly negative, but views of Palestinians have held fairly steady

Views of China’s relationship to the U.S.

Young Republicans are far less likely than older Republicans to see China as an enemy
% who say they think of China as an enemy of the U.S.
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Young Republicans are far less likely than older Republicans to see China as an enemy
% who say they think of China as an enemy of the U.S.
GroupTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
Total284414
Ages 18-3417299
35-49233612
50+385518
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

In a January 2026 survey, we asked Americans whether they see China as an enemy, competitor or partner of the U.S. Older Republicans are much more likely than those under age 35 to view China as an enemy:

  • 55% of Republicans 50 and older describe China as an enemy of the U.S. This is greater than the share from that age group who describe China as a competitor (41%) or partner (2%).
  • Republicans under 35 are twice as likely to call China a competitor of the U.S. than an enemy (60% vs. 29%).

Among Democrats, differences by age are much smaller. Overall, 14% of Democrats describe China as an enemy of the U.S. and 72% describe it as a competitor.

Related: Americans’ views of China have grown somewhat more positive in recent years

Views of Russia’s relationship to the U.S.

Young Republicans are much less likely than older Republicans to describe Russia as an enemy
% who say they think of Russia as an enemy of the U.S.
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Young Republicans are much less likely than older Republicans to describe Russia as an enemy
% who say they think of Russia as an enemy of the U.S.
GroupTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
Total514757
Ages 18-34383542
35-49433851
50+625871
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Like with views of China, Republicans differ by age in how they see Russia.

A majority of Republicans ages 50 and older (71%) describe Russia as an enemy. By contrast, Republicans under 35 are more likely to see Russia as a competitor (48%) than an enemy (35%).

Unlike for our other questions in this analysis, the age differences between Democrats on Russia are as wide or even wider than among Republicans. Democrats 50 and older are much more likely than Democrats under 35 to describe Russia as an enemy (71% vs. 42%).

Related: NATO Gets High Marks From Member States

Views of international organizations

Older Republicans tend to view international organizations more negatively than younger Republicans do.

Older Republicans are the most negative toward NATO, UN
% who have a favorable view of …
Chart
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Older Republicans are the most negative toward NATO, UN
% who have a favorable view of …
CategoryGroupTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
NATOTotal574275
NATOAges 18-34605371
NATO35-49564571
NATO50+553480
UNTotal543872
UNAges 18-34584868
UN35-49554268
UN50+523177
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

When it comes to views of NATO, this is a recent development. In 2022, 55% of Republicans had a positive view of NATO, and views did not differ significantly by age.

But by 2026, an age gap emerged within the GOP. Republicans ages 50 and older are now much more negative toward the organization than Republicans under 35 are.

Republicans’ views of the UN have differed by age since at least 2020. Republicans ages 50 and older have consistently been the most negative toward the UN.

For both organizations, views differ more by age among Republicans than they do among Democrats.

Related: Republicans have become less likely to say NATO membership benefits the U.S.

Topics

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Jonathan Schulman is a research associate focusing on global attitudes research at Pew Research Center.

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William Miner is a research analyst focusing on global attitudes and religion at Pew Research Center.