Republicans’ Views of Some Countries and International Organizations Differ Widely by Age

Guests listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on June 18, 2024, in Racine, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

When Pew Research Center has asked Americans about their views of various countries and international organizations, differences by age tend to be much larger for Republicans than for Democrats. In fact, younger Republicans’ views are sometimes closer to Democrats’ views than they are to those of older Republicans.

On some topics, age gaps within the GOP have been consistent over the last several years of our surveys. For example, older Republicans have consistently been more likely than younger Republicans to call Russia and China “enemies” of the United States, and to express more positive attitudes toward the Israeli government.

On other topics, gaps have more recently widened. For example, older Republicans have become less positive toward NATO over time, and younger Republicans have become more negative toward the Israeli people.

Here is how younger and older Republicans differ in their views of other countries and international organizations. Throughout this analysis, Republicans and Democrats include independents who lean toward each party.

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at age differences in Republicans’ foreign policy opinions. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. We have measured Americans’ foreign policy attitudes for decades. We did this analysis to better illustrate the relationship between partisanship and age in views of some foreign policy issues. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our work on generations, age and politics. How did we do this? All the findings in this analysis come from previous Center publications. Details about these publications, including methodological information and survey field dates, can be found at the links in the text.

Ratings of other countries

In a September 2026 survey, we asked Americans to rate several countries on a scale from 0 to 100. Zero means they feel as cold and negative toward that country as possible, and 100 means they feel as warm and positive as possible.

Younger Republicans feel more positively toward several countries than older Republicans do Average ratings that Republicans and Republican-leaning independents give each country, on a scale of 0 to 100 Note: Only countries with significant differences between Republicans ages 18-34 and Republicans 50 and older are shown. See the topline for the full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 14-20, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Younger Republicans feel more positively toward several countries than older Republicans do Average ratings that Republicans and Republican-leaning independents give each country, on a scale of 0 to 100 Country 18-34 35-49 50+ Lower bound 18-34 Upper bound 18-34 Lower bound 35-49 Upper bound 35-49 Lower bound 50+ Upper bound 50+ Youngest – Oldest Diff. China 35 33 23 30.2 40.6 28.7 37.8 20 25.7 +12 Russia 33 33 23 28.1 38.7 28.4 37.2 20 26.1 +10 Canada 63 59 55 57 69.3 53.8 64.7 51.1 58 +8 Mexico 49 47 43 43.7 55.2 41.2 52.8 39.5 45.9 +6 Download data as .csv Note: Only countries with significant differences between Republicans ages 18-34 and Republicans 50 and older are shown. See the topline for the full question wording. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Sept. 14-20, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Republicans differ by age in their views of two major powers, China and Russia, as well as the U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico. Republicans younger than 35 rate all four countries more positively than Republicans 50 and older do, including double-digit differences for China and Russia.

Younger Democrats also rate China and Russia higher than older Democrats do. But the opposite is true for Canada. There are no age differences in Democrats’ views of Mexico.

Related: How Do Americans Feel About G20 Countries?

Views of Israel

Although younger Republicans rate several countries more positively than older Republicans do, the opposite is true when it comes to views of the Israeli government and its people.

Large age differences, especially within the GOP, on views of Israel % who have a favorable view of … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Large age differences, especially within the GOP, on views of Israel % who have a favorable view of … Category Group Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem Israeli government Total 32 51 16 Israeli government Ages 18-34 18 28 12 Israeli government 35-49 27 41 15 Israeli government 50+ 43 68 20 Israeli people Total 52 65 43 Israeli people Ages 18-34 35 43 29 Israeli people 35-49 48 57 42 Israeli people 50+ 65 79 53 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted May 4-17, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Share

Republicans ages 50 and older are more than twice as likely as Republicans under 35 to see the Israeli government favorably (68% vs. 28%), according to a May 2026 survey.

Similarly, Republicans 50 and older are much more likely to have a positive view of the Israeli people than Republicans under 35 (79% vs. 43%).

In 2019, this age gap was much smaller. Then, 71% of Republicans under 35 viewed the Israeli people favorably, compared with 82% of Republicans 50 and older.

Related: Americans’ views of Israelis have grown increasingly negative, but views of Palestinians have held fairly steady

Views of China’s relationship to the U.S.

Young Republicans are far less likely than older Republicans to see China as an enemy % who say they think of China as an enemy of the U.S. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Young Republicans are far less likely than older Republicans to see China as an enemy % who say they think of China as an enemy of the U.S. Group Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem Total 28 44 14 Ages 18-34 17 29 9 35-49 23 36 12 50+ 38 55 18 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In a January 2026 survey, we asked Americans whether they see China as an enemy, competitor or partner of the U.S. Older Republicans are much more likely than those under age 35 to view China as an enemy:

55% of Republicans 50 and older describe China as an enemy of the U.S. This is greater than the share from that age group who describe China as a competitor (41%) or partner (2%).

Republicans under 35 are twice as likely to call China a competitor of the U.S. than an enemy (60% vs. 29%).

Among Democrats, differences by age are much smaller. Overall, 14% of Democrats describe China as an enemy of the U.S. and 72% describe it as a competitor.

Related: Americans’ views of China have grown somewhat more positive in recent years

Views of Russia’s relationship to the U.S.

Young Republicans are much less likely than older Republicans to describe Russia as an enemy % who say they think of Russia as an enemy of the U.S. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Young Republicans are much less likely than older Republicans to describe Russia as an enemy % who say they think of Russia as an enemy of the U.S. Group Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem Total 51 47 57 Ages 18-34 38 35 42 35-49 43 38 51 50+ 62 58 71 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Like with views of China, Republicans differ by age in how they see Russia.

A majority of Republicans ages 50 and older (71%) describe Russia as an enemy. By contrast, Republicans under 35 are more likely to see Russia as a competitor (48%) than an enemy (35%).

Unlike for our other questions in this analysis, the age differences between Democrats on Russia are as wide or even wider than among Republicans. Democrats 50 and older are much more likely than Democrats under 35 to describe Russia as an enemy (71% vs. 42%).

Related: NATO Gets High Marks From Member States

Views of international organizations

Older Republicans tend to view international organizations more negatively than younger Republicans do.

Older Republicans are the most negative toward NATO, UN % who have a favorable view of … Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Older Republicans are the most negative toward NATO, UN % who have a favorable view of … Category Group Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem NATO Total 57 42 75 NATO Ages 18-34 60 53 71 NATO 35-49 56 45 71 NATO 50+ 55 34 80 UN Total 54 38 72 UN Ages 18-34 58 48 68 UN 35-49 55 42 68 UN 50+ 52 31 77 Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

When it comes to views of NATO, this is a recent development. In 2022, 55% of Republicans had a positive view of NATO, and views did not differ significantly by age.

But by 2026, an age gap emerged within the GOP. Republicans ages 50 and older are now much more negative toward the organization than Republicans under 35 are.

Republicans’ views of the UN have differed by age since at least 2020. Republicans ages 50 and older have consistently been the most negative toward the UN.

For both organizations, views differ more by age among Republicans than they do among Democrats.

Related: Republicans have become less likely to say NATO membership benefits the U.S.