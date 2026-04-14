U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for trade talks at Gimhae Air Base, near Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 30, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

For the better part of a decade, most Americans have had negative views of China. This is still the case, but the share with a favorable view has ticked up, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in March.

Most Americans have an unfavorable view of China, but positive views are increasing % of U.S. adults who have a(n) __ opinion of China Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans have an unfavorable view of China, but positive views are increasing % of U.S. adults who have a(n) __ opinion of China Date Label Phone trend Favorable Phone trend Unfavorable ATP Favorable ATP Unfavorable 3/1/2005 Spring 2005 43% 35% 3/1/2006 Spring 2006 52% 29% 3/1/2007 Spring 2007 42% 40% 3/1/2008 Spring 2008 40% 42% 3/1/2009 Spring 2009 49% 38% 3/1/2010 Spring 2010 49% 37% 3/1/2011 Spring 2011 52% 36% 3/1/2012 Spring 2012 41% 40% 3/1/2013 Spring 2013 36% 51% 3/1/2014 Spring 2014 35% 55% 3/1/2015 Spring 2015 38% 54% 3/1/2016 Spring 2016 37% 55% 3/1/2017 Spring 2017 43% 47% 3/1/2018 Spring 2018 38% 48% 3/1/2019 Spring 2019 26% 60% 3/1/2020 Spring 2020 27% 66% 7/1/2020 Summer 2020 22% 73% 3/1/2020 March 2020 19% 79% 3/1/2021 Spring 2021 21% 77% 3/1/2022 Spring 2022 16% 82% 3/1/2023 Spring 2023 14% 83% 3/1/2024 Spring 2024 16% 81% 3/1/2025 Spring 2025 21% 77% 3/1/2026 Spring 2026 27% 71% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Today, 27% of Americans have a positive opinion of China. That has risen 6 percentage points since last year and nearly doubled since 2023. And it’s part of a modest softening of Americans’ opinion of China on multiple fronts:

Confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs has gone up 4 points since last year and roughly doubled since 2023.

When asked whether China is a partner, enemy or competitor of the United States, fewer Americans call China an enemy now than in 2025. But most Americans still see it as a competitor.

Slightly fewer say now than last year that China is benefiting from trade at the expense of the U.S. (For more on Americans’ views of trade, read “How Americans view Trump’s handling of trade and tariffs.”)

About this research This Pew Research Center analysis looks at what Americans think about China, its president and U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of U.S.-China policy. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research adds to the Center’s long-standing research on views of China. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? This analysis uses data from two Center surveys. One survey polled 3,507 U.S. adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. The other was of 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took part in these surveys is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses, and the methodologies for the March and January surveys.

How are views of China changing?

Democrats are more favorable toward China than Republicans are, but opinions warm in both parties % who have a favorable opinion of China, by party Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats are more favorable toward China than Republicans are, but opinions warm in both parties % who have a favorable opinion of China, by party Date Label Phone trend Rep/Lean Rep Phone trend Dem/Lean Dem ATP Rep/Lean Rep ATP Dem/Lean Dem 3/1/2005 Spring 2005 46% 40% 3/1/2006 Spring 2006 54% 53% 3/1/2007 Spring 2007 39% 44% 3/1/2008 Spring 2008 41% 41% 3/1/2009 Spring 2009 43% 55% 3/1/2010 Spring 2010 44% 55% 3/1/2011 Spring 2011 48% 55% 3/1/2012 Spring 2012 35% 47% 3/1/2013 Spring 2013 29% 41% 3/1/2014 Spring 2014 30% 40% 3/1/2015 Spring 2015 28% 45% 3/1/2016 Spring 2016 29% 42% 3/1/2017 Spring 2017 38% 48% 3/1/2018 Spring 2018 37% 40% 3/1/2019 Spring 2019 20% 30% 3/1/2020 Spring 2020 23% 30% 7/1/2020 Summer 2020 15% 25% 3/1/2020 March 2020 15% 22% 3/1/2021 Spring 2021 13% 25% 3/1/2022 Spring 2022 10% 20% 3/1/2023 Spring 2023 10% 18% 3/1/2024 Spring 2024 9% 21% 3/1/2025 Spring 2025 16% 26% 3/1/2026 Spring 2026 18% 34% Download data as .csv Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The increase in favorability toward China comes largely from Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. The share of Democrats who view China positively is up 8 points from last year. Opinion among Republicans and Republican leaners is largely unchanged.

Still, favorability has increased markedly in both parties since 2023.

Share of Americans who call China an enemy of the U.S. has shrunk in recent years % who say China is an enemy of the United States, by party Note: Those who said China is a “partner,” said China is a “competitor” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Share of Americans who call China an enemy of the U.S. has shrunk in recent years % who say China is an enemy of the United States, by party Date Label Total Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem 3/1/2021 Spring 2021 34% 53% 20% 1/1/2022 January 2022 35% 52% 22% 3/1/2022 Spring 2022 25% 42% 12% 3/1/2023 Spring 2023 38% 53% 27% 3/1/2024 Spring 2024 42% 59% 28% 3/1/2025 Spring 2025 33% 45% 22% 1/1/2026 January 2026 28% 44% 14% Download data as .csv Note: Those who said China is a “partner,” said China is a “competitor” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Americans’ views of the United States’ relationship with China are also shifting, according to a Center survey from January. Fewer call China an enemy of the U.S. now than in 2025 (28% vs. 33%), while more call it a competitor (60% vs. 56%). In both years, about one-in-ten have said China is a partner of the U.S.

Like with favorability, that movement comes mostly from Democrats: 14% of Democrats say China is an enemy, down from 22% in 2025 and 28% in 2024. A large majority of Democrats (72%) still view China as a competitor.

How views of China differ by age

Republicans’ views of the U.S.-China relationship differ sharply by age % who say China is a(n) __ of the United States, by age and party Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Republicans’ views of the U.S.-China relationship differ sharply by age % who say China is a(n) __ of the United States, by age and party Group Party Age Enemy Competitor Partner Rep/Lean Rep ages 18-49 Rep/Lean Rep 18-49 32% 57% 10% Rep/Lean Rep 50+ Rep/Lean Rep 50+ 55% 41% 2% Dem/Lean Dem ages 18-49 Dem/Lean Dem 18-49 10% 73% 15% Dem/Lean Dem 50+ Dem/Lean Dem 50+ 18% 71% 9% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Younger Americans have more positive views of China than older adults do. About a third of adults under 50 (34%) have a favorable opinion of China. Just 19% of those ages 50 and older agree.

Americans under 50 are also much less likely than those 50 and older to say China is an enemy of the U.S. (20% vs. 38%). Republicans of different ages particularly diverge on this:

Republicans younger than 50 are 23 points less likely than Republicans 50 and older to think China is an enemy.

Among younger and older Democrats, the gap is just 8 points.

How do Americans see the way Trump and Xi handle foreign affairs?

Americans are growing less confident in Trump’s handling of China … % of U.S. adults who are __ President Donald Trump can make good decisions on U.S. policy toward China … and slightly more confident in President Xi’s handling of world affairs % of U.S. adults who have __ in Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs Note: Those who did not answer, or said they have “never heard of” Xi, are not shown. In previous surveys, the question read “wise decisions” instead of “good decisions.” In 2024, we asked about presidential candidate Trump and issues he “may face next year.” Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Date Label A lot/Some confidence Not too much/No confidence at all Very/somewhat confident in Trump Not too/Not at all confident in Trump 3/1/2023 Spring 2023 8% 77% 3/1/2024 Spring 2024 9% 79% 7/1/2024 July 2024 48% 49% 3/1/2025 Spring 2025 13% 75% 8/1/2025 August 2025 45% 55% 3/1/2026 Spring 2026 17% 71% 39% 60% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer, or said they have “never heard of” Xi, are not shown. In previous surveys, the question read “wise decisions” instead of “good decisions.” In 2024, we asked about presidential candidate Trump and issues he “may face next year.” Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026. Chart Data Download Image Share

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Xi Jinping at a May summit, Americans’ confidence in Trump to make good policy decisions toward China is slipping. About four-in-ten (39%) express confidence today, down from 45% last August.

However, there are stark differences by party on this question: 71% of Republicans, but only 11% of Democrats, think Trump can make good decisions about China. Confidence has fallen by 7 points among Republicans, while Democrats’ views are largely unchanged.

Younger adults have less confidence in Trump than older ones do. This is particularly the case for Republicans: 64% of those under 50 and 78% of those 50 and older express confidence in Trump on this issue.

Americans evaluate Trump’s ability to make good decisions about policy toward China similarly to his ability to make policy toward other countries, including North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela. For more, read “Do Americans think Trump can make good decisions about various foreign policy issues?”

Americans also broadly lack confidence in Xi to do the right thing regarding world affairs – though confidence in him has grown 4 points over each of the last two years. As is the case with overall views of China, Democrats and younger adults continue to have more confidence in Xi than their counterparts do.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses, and the methodologies for the March and January surveys.