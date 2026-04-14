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Americans’ views of China have grown somewhat more positive in recent years

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U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for trade talks at Gimhae Air Base, near Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 30, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for trade talks at Gimhae Air Base, near Busan, South Korea, on Oct. 30, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

For the better part of a decade, most Americans have had negative views of China. This is still the case, but the share with a favorable view has ticked up, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in March.

Most Americans have an unfavorable view of China, but positive views are increasing
% of U.S. adults who have a(n) __ opinion of China
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Most Americans have an unfavorable view of China, but positive views are increasing
% of U.S. adults who have a(n) __ opinion of China
DateLabelPhone trend FavorablePhone trend UnfavorableATP FavorableATP Unfavorable
3/1/2005Spring 200543%35%
3/1/2006Spring 200652%29%
3/1/2007Spring 200742%40%
3/1/2008Spring 200840%42%
3/1/2009Spring 200949%38%
3/1/2010Spring 201049%37%
3/1/2011Spring 201152%36%
3/1/2012Spring 201241%40%
3/1/2013Spring 201336%51%
3/1/2014Spring 201435%55%
3/1/2015Spring 201538%54%
3/1/2016Spring 201637%55%
3/1/2017Spring 201743%47%
3/1/2018Spring 201838%48%
3/1/2019Spring 201926%60%
3/1/2020Spring 202027%66%
7/1/2020Summer 202022%73%
3/1/2020March 202019%79%
3/1/2021Spring 202121%77%
3/1/2022Spring 202216%82%
3/1/2023Spring 202314%83%
3/1/2024Spring 202416%81%
3/1/2025Spring 202521%77%
3/1/2026Spring 202627%71%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Today, 27% of Americans have a positive opinion of China. That has risen 6 percentage points since last year and nearly doubled since 2023. And it’s part of a modest softening of Americans’ opinion of China on multiple fronts:

  • Confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs has gone up 4 points since last year and roughly doubled since 2023.
  • When asked whether China is a partner, enemy or competitor of the United States, fewer Americans call China an enemy now than in 2025. But most Americans still see it as a competitor.
  • Slightly fewer say now than last year that China is benefiting from trade at the expense of the U.S. (For more on Americans’ views of trade, read “How Americans view Trump’s handling of trade and tariffs.”)
About this research

This Pew Research Center analysis looks at what Americans think about China, its president and U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of U.S.-China policy.

Why did we do this?

Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research adds to the Center’s long-standing research on views of China.

Learn more about Pew Research Center.

How did we do this?

This analysis uses data from two Center surveys. One survey polled 3,507 U.S. adults from March 23 to 29, 2026. The other was of 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took part in these surveys is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys represent the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses, and the methodologies for the March and January surveys.

How are views of China changing?

Democrats are more favorable toward China than Republicans are, but opinions warm in both parties
% who have a favorable opinion of China, by party
Chart
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Democrats are more favorable toward China than Republicans are, but opinions warm in both parties
% who have a favorable opinion of China, by party
DateLabelPhone trend Rep/Lean RepPhone trend Dem/Lean DemATP Rep/Lean RepATP Dem/Lean Dem
3/1/2005Spring 200546%40%
3/1/2006Spring 200654%53%
3/1/2007Spring 200739%44%
3/1/2008Spring 200841%41%
3/1/2009Spring 200943%55%
3/1/2010Spring 201044%55%
3/1/2011Spring 201148%55%
3/1/2012Spring 201235%47%
3/1/2013Spring 201329%41%
3/1/2014Spring 201430%40%
3/1/2015Spring 201528%45%
3/1/2016Spring 201629%42%
3/1/2017Spring 201738%48%
3/1/2018Spring 201837%40%
3/1/2019Spring 201920%30%
3/1/2020Spring 202023%30%
7/1/2020Summer 202015%25%
3/1/2020March 202015%22%
3/1/2021Spring 202113%25%
3/1/2022Spring 202210%20%
3/1/2023Spring 202310%18%
3/1/2024Spring 20249%21%
3/1/2025Spring 202516%26%
3/1/2026Spring 202618%34%
Download data as .csv
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

The increase in favorability toward China comes largely from Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. The share of Democrats who view China positively is up 8 points from last year. Opinion among Republicans and Republican leaners is largely unchanged.

Still, favorability has increased markedly in both parties since 2023.

Share of Americans who call China an enemy of the U.S. has shrunk in recent years
% who say China is an enemy of the United States, by party
Chart
Note: Those who said China is a “partner,” said China is a “competitor” or did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Share of Americans who call China an enemy of the U.S. has shrunk in recent years
% who say China is an enemy of the United States, by party
DateLabelTotalRep/Lean RepDem/Lean Dem
3/1/2021Spring 202134%53%20%
1/1/2022January 202235%52%22%
3/1/2022Spring 202225%42%12%
3/1/2023Spring 202338%53%27%
3/1/2024Spring 202442%59%28%
3/1/2025Spring 202533%45%22%
1/1/2026January 202628%44%14%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who said China is a “partner,” said China is a “competitor” or did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Americans’ views of the United States’ relationship with China are also shifting, according to a Center survey from January. Fewer call China an enemy of the U.S. now than in 2025 (28% vs. 33%), while more call it a competitor (60% vs. 56%). In both years, about one-in-ten have said China is a partner of the U.S.

Like with favorability, that movement comes mostly from Democrats: 14% of Democrats say China is an enemy, down from 22% in 2025 and 28% in 2024. A large majority of Democrats (72%) still view China as a competitor.

How views of China differ by age

Republicans’ views of the U.S.-China relationship differ sharply by age
% who say China is a(n) __ of the United States, by age and party 
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Republicans’ views of the U.S.-China relationship differ sharply by age
% who say China is a(n) __ of the United States, by age and party 
GroupPartyAgeEnemyCompetitorPartner
Rep/Lean Rep ages 18-49Rep/Lean Rep 18-4932%57%10%
Rep/Lean Rep 50+Rep/Lean Rep 50+55%41%2%
Dem/Lean Dem ages 18-49Dem/Lean Dem18-4910%73%15%
Dem/Lean Dem 50+Dem/Lean Dem50+18%71%9%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer are not shown.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Jan. 20-26, 2026.
PEW RESEARCH CENTER

Younger Americans have more positive views of China than older adults do. About a third of adults under 50 (34%) have a favorable opinion of China. Just 19% of those ages 50 and older agree.

Americans under 50 are also much less likely than those 50 and older to say China is an enemy of the U.S. (20% vs. 38%). Republicans of different ages particularly diverge on this:

  • Republicans younger than 50 are 23 points less likely than Republicans 50 and older to think China is an enemy.
  • Among younger and older Democrats, the gap is just 8 points.

How do Americans see the way Trump and Xi handle foreign affairs?

Americans are growing less confident in Trump’s handling of China …
% of U.S. adults who are __ President Donald Trump can make good decisions on U.S. policy toward China
Chart
… and slightly more confident in President Xi’s handling of world affairs
% of U.S. adults who have __ in Xi Jinping to do the right thing regarding world affairs
Chart
Note: Those who did not answer, or said they have “never heard of” Xi, are not shown. In previous surveys, the question read “wise decisions” instead of “good decisions.” In 2024, we asked about presidential candidate Trump and issues he “may face next year.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.
DateLabelA lot/Some confidenceNot too much/No confidence at allVery/somewhat confident in TrumpNot too/Not at all confident in Trump
3/1/2023Spring 20238%77%
3/1/2024Spring 20249%79%
7/1/2024July 202448%49%
3/1/2025Spring 202513%75%
8/1/2025August 202545%55%
3/1/2026Spring 202617%71%39%60%
Download data as .csv
Note: Those who did not answer, or said they have “never heard of” Xi, are not shown. In previous surveys, the question read “wise decisions” instead of “good decisions.” In 2024, we asked about presidential candidate Trump and issues he “may face next year.”
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted March 23-29, 2026.

As U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Xi Jinping at a May summit, Americans’ confidence in Trump to make good policy decisions toward China is slipping. About four-in-ten (39%) express confidence today, down from 45% last August.

However, there are stark differences by party on this question: 71% of Republicans, but only 11% of Democrats, think Trump can make good decisions about China. Confidence has fallen by 7 points among Republicans, while Democrats’ views are largely unchanged.

Younger adults have less confidence in Trump than older ones do. This is particularly the case for Republicans: 64% of those under 50 and 78% of those 50 and older express confidence in Trump on this issue.

Americans evaluate Trump’s ability to make good decisions about policy toward China similarly to his ability to make policy toward other countries, including North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela. For more, read “Do Americans think Trump can make good decisions about various foreign policy issues?

Americans also broadly lack confidence in Xi to do the right thing regarding world affairs – though confidence in him has grown 4 points over each of the last two years. As is the case with overall views of China, Democrats and younger adults continue to have more confidence in Xi than their counterparts do.

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses, and the methodologies for the March and January surveys.

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Laura Silver is an associate director focusing on global attitudes at Pew Research Center.

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Laura Clancy is a research analyst focusing on global attitudes research at Pew Research Center.