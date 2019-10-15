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European Public Opinion Three Decades After the Fall of Communism

Acknowledgments

By , , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. European Public Opinion Three Decades After the Fall of Communism
  2. 1. Political and economic changes since the fall of communism
  3. 2. Democratic values
  4. 3. Democratic satisfaction
  5. 4. The European Union
  6. 5. National conditions
  7. 6. Minority groups
  8. 7. Gender equality
  9. 8. Political parties
  10. Acknowledgments
  11. Methodology
  12. Appendix A: Classifying European populist parties
  13. Appendix B: Governing party categorization

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals.   

Richard Wike, Director, Global Attitudes Research Jacob Poushter, Associate Director, Global Attitudes Research Laura Silver, Senior Researcher Alexandra Castillo, Research Associate Kat Devlin, Research Associate Janell Fetterolf, Research Associate Moira Fagan, Research Analyst Christine Huang, Research Assistant Christine Tamir, Research Assistant    

James Bell, Vice President, Global Strategy Jeremiah Cha, Research Assistant Andrew Cohen, Director, Communications Stefan S. Cornibert, Communications Manager Claudia Deane, Vice President, Research Michael Keegan, Senior Information Graphics Designer David Kent, Copy Editor Colin Lahiff, Communications Associate Clark Letterman, Senior Researcher Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer Dan Morrison, Vice President, Communications Martha McRoy, Research Methodologist Mara Mordecai, Research Assistant Patrick Moynihan, Associate Director, International Research Methods Stacy Pancratz, Research Methodologist Audrey Powers, Senior Operations Associate Stacy Rosenberg, Associate Director, Digital Production

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Table of Contents

  1. European Public Opinion Three Decades After the Fall of Communism
  2. 1. Political and economic changes since the fall of communism
  3. 2. Democratic values
  4. 3. Democratic satisfaction
  5. 4. The European Union
  6. 5. National conditions
  7. 6. Minority groups
  8. 7. Gender equality
  9. 8. Political parties
  10. Acknowledgments
  11. Methodology
  12. Appendix A: Classifying European populist parties
  13. Appendix B: Governing party categorization