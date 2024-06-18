Satisfaction with democracy has declined in recent years in high-income nations

This Pew Research Center analysis focuses on views of democracy in 31 countries across the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and sub-Saharan Africa.

This analysis draws on nationally representative surveys of 36,412 adults conducted from Jan. 5 to May 15, 2024. All surveys were conducted over the phone with adults in Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Surveys were conducted face-to-face in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ghana, Hungary, India, Israel, Kenya, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Thailand. In Australia, we used a mixed-mode probability-based online panel.

In the United States, we surveyed 3,600 adults from April 1 to 7, 2024. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

The survey was conducted right after the 2024 legislative elections in South Korea. In India, Mexico and South Africa, the survey was completed before the most recent elections.

To compare views of those who support the governing party or parties with those who do not, we grouped respondents based on their answers to a question asking them which political party, if any, they identified with in their country. For more, including country specific classifications, read our Political Categorization Appendix.

To compare educational groups across countries, we standardized education levels based on the UN’s International Standard Classification of Education.

Prior to 2024, combined totals were based on rounded topline figures. For all reports beginning in 2024, totals will be based on unrounded topline figures, so combined totals might be different than in previous years. Refer to the 2024 topline to see our new rounding procedures applied to past years’ data.

Here is the question used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.