“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls”

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About this research This Pew Research Center report looks at Americans’ views of artificial intelligence’s impact on U.S. healthcare. Why did we do this? Pew Research Center does research to help the public, media and decision-makers understand important topics. This research builds on our work studying Americans’ views on AI in healthcare. Learn more about Pew Research Center and our research on artificial intelligence, health and other topics at the intersection of science and society. How did we do this? For this report, we surveyed 3,488 U.S. adults from June 22 to 28, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Key takeaways: Americans are generally open to AI handling administrative and medical tasks, but they largely don’t want AI operating without human oversight.

The largest share is open to AI – either on its own or with human review – translating for patients, and the smallest share is receptive to AI deciding on health insurance claims.

A majority (60%) is uncomfortable with AI being used for healthcare tasks like diagnoses and treatments, double the share who says they’re comfortable (30%).

Americans are split on whether the use of AI in health and medicine would improve or worsen patient outcomes. Young adults have grown more pessimistic since 2022.

About half say AI would worsen the patient-doctor relationship and security of patient health information, but about three-in-ten say it could improve healthcare access. And large shares are unsure about AI’s impact.

At a time of robust discussion and research about whether artificial intelligence can do a better job than doctors, a new Pew Research Center survey finds that U.S. adults are open to AI use for certain healthcare tasks, particularly administrative work. But Americans still want a human in the loop, reviewing what AI does.

This study explores Americans’ views on how artificial intelligence may affect U.S. healthcare and their comfort with AI playing different roles at the doctor’s office. This builds on our previous research looking at AI’s impact on healthcare and health information. It’s based on a survey of 3,488 U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

Related: Americans want transparency when AI is used in their healthcare

Americans are generally open to AI in healthcare but want human oversight

Americans’ openness to AI doing different healthcare tasks – either alone or with human review – depends on what’s at stake.

Americans generally want humans reviewing what AI does in healthcare When it comes to AI doing each of the following as part of healthcare, % of U.S. adults who say they are open to … Note: Respondents who gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans generally want humans reviewing what AI does in healthcare When it comes to AI doing each of the following as part of healthcare, % of U.S. adults who say they are open to … AI doing this on its own AI doing this if a human does a final review Not open to AI doing this Translating for a patient 26 52 12 Scheduling an appointment 29 44 18 Ordering prescription refills 17 53 21 Taking notes during an appointment 13 56 23 Analyzing medical scans 6 60 26 Explaining lab results 8 53 31 Making a diagnosis 3 47 41 Making a decision on an insurance claim 5 38 46 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

When asked if they are open to AI use in eight healthcare tasks we asked about, solid majorities of Americans are receptive to AI translating for patients and scheduling, either on its own or with human review. But the largest shares want a human doing a final review when AI is used for these roles.

For instance, about eight-in-ten (78%) are open to AI translating for a patient either with a human final review (52%) or AI doing this totally on its own (26%). A small share (12%) says they don’t want AI to have any part in translation.

Americans also are receptive to AI playing a role in analyzing and explaining results from medical scans and lab tests. About half or more are open to AI handling these tasks with human review.

The openness drops off for decisions that directly drive diagnoses or insurance decisions. For example, nearly half (46%) do not want AI to have anything to do with making insurance claim decisions. And just 5% are open to AI making these calls on its own, with no human review. There are similarly tepid views on AI making diagnoses on its own.

Previous Center research found a similar pattern in Americans’ expectations about being informed about AI in their healthcare: They especially wanted transparency when AI is used in more direct medical decisions, compared with back-office administrative tasks.

Greater openness among Asian Americans and those with higher education and income levels

Asian adults are more likely than those of other racial and ethnic groups to be open to AI being used for several healthcare tasks we asked about, including diagnoses and insurance decisions. For example, 65% of Asian adults are open to AI playing some role in decisions on health insurance claims, significantly higher than the shares of White (40%), Hispanic (45%) and Black Americans (39%) who are receptive. This finding aligns with previous Center research showing more positive views of AI among Asian Americans.

For all eight healthcare tasks we asked about, Americans with higher education and income levels are more likely than those with the lowest levels to be open to AI being used, either with human review or by itself. For instance, 86% of upper-income Americans are open to AI being used for prescription refills, compared with 59% of lower-income adults.

How comfortable are Americans with their own doctor using AI for things like diagnoses and treatments?

Majority of Americans uncomfortable with their doctor using AI for things like diagnoses and treatments % of U.S. adults who say they would feel __ if their doctor used AI for things like diagnoses and treatments Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Majority of Americans uncomfortable with their doctor using AI for things like diagnoses and treatments % of U.S. adults who say they would feel __ if their doctor used AI for things like diagnoses and treatments Share Comfortable 30% Uncomfortable 60% Not sure 10% Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Echoing their mixed reactions to AI handling higher-stakes medical decisions, a majority of Americans (60%) are uncomfortable with AI in their own healthcare for tasks like diagnoses and treatment. That’s double the share who says they’re comfortable (30%).

Americans of higher education and income levels are more likely to say they’re comfortable with AI playing this role in their healthcare. (Refer to Appendix for findings by demographic group.)

Will AI improve patient health outcomes?

Supporters say AI has the potential to transform healthcare for the better. But while Americans express some openness to AI playing a role in healthcare, they are split on whether it will lead to better patient health outcomes.

Americans are split over whether AI will make patient health outcomes better or worse % who say using AI for things like diagnoses and treatments will lead to __ patient health outcomes * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans are split over whether AI will make patient health outcomes better or worse % who say using AI for things like diagnoses and treatments will lead to __ patient health outcomes group Worse Better Not make much difference U.S. adults group1 36 37 26 Men group2 30 44 26 Women group2 42 31 25 White group3 35 39 25 Hispanic group3 41 31 25 Black group3 42 27 29 Asian* group3 23 54 22 Ages 18-29 group4 45 31 23 30-49 group4 39 35 24 50-64 group4 35 38 26 65+ group4 26 42 30 Postgrad group5 26 51 21 College grad group5 33 43 24 Some college group5 41 36 22 HS or less group5 38 28 32 Upper income group6 26 55 19 Middle income group6 36 39 24 Lower income group6 41 25 32 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Some 37% of Americans say the use of AI for things like diagnoses and treatments will lead to better health outcomes. A similar share (36%) says it will lead to worse health. And 26% say AI in healthcare will not make much difference one way or the other.

The public’s views on this have largely remained unchanged since we last asked this in 2022.

Some groups are more optimistic than others

Men, Asian adults, adults 65 and older, and those with higher levels of education and income are more positive than negative about the impact of AI on patient health.

For example, 55% of upper-income adults say AI will lead to better patient health outcomes. Far fewer say it will lead to worse outcomes (26%) or will not have much of an impact (19%).

In comparison, a quarter of adults with lower incomes say the use of AI will lead to better health outcomes. A larger share (41%) says it will make it worse, and 32% don’t think it will make much difference.

Young adults have grown more pessimistic

Younger adults are among the most pessimistic about the impact of AI on patient outcomes. For example, 45% of adults under 30 say the use of AI will lead to worse health outcomes, compared with 31% who say it will lead to better outcomes.

Younger Americans have become more likely to say AI will lead to worse health outcomes since 2022 % of U.S. adults who say using AI in healthcare for things like diagnoses and treatments will lead to __ patient health outcomes Note: Respondents who answered “Not make much difference” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Younger Americans have become more likely to say AI will lead to worse health outcomes since 2022 % of U.S. adults who say using AI in healthcare for things like diagnoses and treatments will lead to __ patient health outcomes Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ Better Worse Better Worse Better Worse Better Worse 2022 44 29 39 32 33 39 34 33 2026 31 45 35 39 38 35 42 26 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who answered “Not make much difference” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

But this wasn’t always the case. In 2022, younger adults were on balance more optimistic toward the use of AI in healthcare. There’s been an uptick in negativity among the youngest adults – from 29% in 2022 to 45% in 2026.

Adults ages 65 and older take the opposite view: The largest share (42%) says the use of AI will better patient health. This share has increased 8 percentage points since we last asked this in 2022.

Still, the oldest adults are not wholesale positive: 26% still say AI will worsen patient health, and 30% say it will not make much difference.

Related: Young adults in the U.S. are increasingly wary of AI, concerned it will take jobs

Hispanic and Black adults have also become more pessimistic since 2022, with the shares who say the use of AI will worsen health outcomes increasing 11 and 12 points, respectively.

Do Americans think AI will worsen or improve healthcare availability, costs and patient-doctor relationships?

AI’s impact on healthcare may extend beyond just health outcomes, potentially transforming patient-doctor relationships and access and privacy.

About half of Americans think AI will make the patient-doctor relationship relationship, security of patients’ health information worse % of U.S. adults who say that, thinking about healthcare in the U.S., AI will make each of the following … Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About half of Americans think AI will make the patient-doctor relationship relationship, security of patients’ health information worse % of U.S. adults who say that, thinking about healthcare in the U.S., AI will make each of the following … Worse Better Neither better nor worse Not sure Security of patients’ personal health information 51 8 16 25 Patient-doctor relationship 47 10 21 22 Costs for patients 26 19 22 32 Accuracy of diagnoses 24 29 16 31 Availability of services 20 31 21 28 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

When asked about AI’s impact on five dimensions of healthcare, 22% to 32% of Americans say they aren’t sure how AI may affect them.

But when they do express opinions one way or the other, Americans are especially pessimistic about AI’s impact on the security of patients’ health information and the patient-doctor relationship.

Americans have concerns about data privacy when it comes to AI. When it comes to safeguarding sensitive patient data, Americans aren’t confident their personal information will be protected as AI reshapes healthcare. Far more say AI will make the security of personal health information worse (51%) than say it will make it better (8%).

And at a time when many see AI eroding human connection in general, 47% say AI will make the relationship between patients and their doctors worse, compared with 10% who say it will make it better.

Views of AI’s impact on the costs of healthcare also tilt negative, but by a much narrower margin: 26% say AI will make costs worse, while 19% say AI will make it better.

But it’s not all negative. Americans see benefits to the use of AI in some areas of healthcare. On the positive side, more say AI will improve access to healthcare services than worsen it (31% vs. 20%). Views of AI’s effect on the accuracy of medical diagnoses also lean more positively, though opinions are more closely divided.

Who do Americans trust to make sure AI is used in patients’ best interest?

AI is being used in healthcare faster than policies are being written to regulate it. And Americans don’t have much confidence in many institutions and actors to make sure AI is used in patients’ best interests.

Low confidence in insurance and AI companies, government to ensure AI works in patients’ interests % of U.S. adults who say they have __ (of) confidence in each of the following to make sure AI is used in the best interest of patients Note: Respondents who gave other responses of “Not sure,” “They don’t have this responsibility” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Low confidence in insurance and AI companies, government to ensure AI works in patients’ interests % of U.S. adults who say they have __ (of) confidence in each of the following to make sure AI is used in the best interest of patients Not too much/None Some A great deal/Quite a bit Health insurance companies 58 14 11 The federal government 55 16 11 AI companies 50 18 16 Their state government 50 20 11 Hospital leadership 42 26 16 Doctors 25 34 26 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who gave other responses of “Not sure,” “They don’t have this responsibility” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

For four of six actors we asked about – health insurance companies, federal government, AI companies and state government – half or more Americans have low or no confidence they can ensure healthcare AI is putting patients first.

Americans tend to express more confidence in doctors: 26% have a great deal or quite a bit of confidence in them, while 25% have not too much or none. The largest share (34%) has some confidence in doctors.