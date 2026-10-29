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Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls

Acknowledgments

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Table of Contents
  1. Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/science.

Primary research team       

Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Giancarlo Pasquini, Former Research Associate
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst
Delsia Maldonado, Research Assistant
Isabelle Pula, Former Research Assistant

Editorial and graphic design          

Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing      

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of current and former members of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky Allsop, Anna Brown, Deji Suolang and Arnold Lau.

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Table of Contents

  1. Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix