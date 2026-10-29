Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/science.

Primary research team

Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research

Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research

Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher

Giancarlo Pasquini, Former Research Associate

Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst

Delsia Maldonado, Research Assistant

Isabelle Pula, Former Research Assistant

Editorial and graphic design

Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant

Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager

Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate

Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of current and former members of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky Allsop, Anna Brown, Deji Suolang and Arnold Lau.