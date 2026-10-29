Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/science.
Primary research team
Eileen Yam, Director, Science and Society Research
Galen Stocking, Associate Director, Science and Society Research
Brian Kennedy, Senior Researcher
Giancarlo Pasquini, Former Research Associate
Emma Kikuchi, Research Analyst
Delsia Maldonado, Research Assistant
Isabelle Pula, Former Research Assistant
Editorial and graphic design
Mia Hennen, Editorial Assistant
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer
Communications and web publishing
Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Maya Pottiger, Communications Associate
Reem Nadeem, Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of current and former members of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Andrew Mercer, Ashley Amaya, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Dana Popky Allsop, Anna Brown, Deji Suolang and Arnold Lau.