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Welcoming machines as audience: A guide for nonprofit communicators thinking about AI

Key takeaways shared in “From AI Insight to AI Impact,” a ComNet 2026 session hosted by Claudia Deane, Executive Vice President, and Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research, at Pew Research Center. For more about how Americans view AI, visit Pew Research Center’s Artificial Intelligence topic page.

Artificial intelligence systems have become an intermediary between trusted
information and the people who need it. For communications professionals,
it is vital to understand how AI tools may be changing the way people find, understand, and trust your organization’s work.

Accept

AI is here to stay. Your audiences are using it. It impacts direct traffic to your site. Accept that this is the reality today. 

Adapt

Take a deeper look at your work. Test how your organization is appearing in AI engines. Experiment with making your current content more machine-readable.

Advance

Incorporate what you learn into your future content. You’re now writing for humans and machines.

An actionable checklist for nonprofit professionals:


1. Do you want people using AI chatbots to find and learn from your organization’s work?


2. How is your work showing up today? Is that what you want?


3. How do you make your work readable for machines?


4. How do you know if you are succeeding?

Download a PDF of the above guide for nonprofit communicators thinking about AI.

Learn how Americans view AI, including how adoption, use and concerns are changing at Pew Research Center’s Artificial Intelligence topic page.

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