Adults with more education and higher incomes are slightly more comfortable with doctors using AI in their healthcare

% who say they would feel __ if their doctor used AI for things like diagnoses and treatments

* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.

“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER