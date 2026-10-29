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Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls

Appendix

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Table of Contents
  1. Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix
Adults with more education and higher incomes are slightly more comfortable with doctors using AI in their healthcare
% who say they would feel __ if their doctor used AI for things like diagnoses and treatments
Chart
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.
“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Adults with more education and higher incomes are slightly more comfortable with doctors using AI in their healthcare
% who say they would feel __ if their doctor used AI for things like diagnoses and treatments
groupUncomfortableComfortableNot sure
U.S. adultsall603010
Mengender543610
Womengender652410
Whiterace59319
Hispanicrace642411
Blackrace573013
Asian*race54397
Ages 18-29age68239
30-49age602911
50-64age553410
65+age57349
Postgradedu53416
College gradedu59347
Some collegeedu612810
HS or lessedu622513
Upper incomeincome49437
Middle incomeincome593110
Lower incomeincome652212
Download data as .csv
* Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.
Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. Family income tiers are based on adjusted 2024 earnings. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026.
“Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
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Table of Contents

  1. Americans Are Open to AI in Healthcare, but Want Humans Making Final Calls
  2. Acknowledgments
  3. Methodology
  4. Appendix