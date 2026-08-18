Young adults in the U.S. are increasingly wary of AI, concerned it will take jobs

Americans have become increasingly worried about artificial intelligence over the years, and young adults’ concern has continued to climb. Worry over job loss, too, is on the rise.

Americans have grown more concerned about AI over time % of U.S. adults who say the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in daily life makes them feel … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Americans have grown more concerned about AI over time % of U.S. adults who say the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in daily life makes them feel … More concerned than excited Equally concerned and excited More excited than concerned 2021 37 45 18 2022 38 46 15 2023 52 36 10 2024 51 38 11 2025 50 38 10 2026 52 37 9 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Today, 52% of Americans say they are more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in daily life – up from 37% in 2021. Another 9% are more excited than concerned and 37% say they’re equally excited and concerned, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted June 22-28, 2026.

Concern about AI is up among younger and older Americans alike since we first asked this question in 2021. But while the rise was mainly in the first two years for Americans ages 30 and older, concern continues to climb for adults under 30 – whose skepticism of AI has made headlines in recent months.

Young adults’ worry over AI continues to climb, while their excitement has dropped off % of U.S. adults who say the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in daily life makes them feel … Note: Those who said they were “equally concerned and excited” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Young adults’ worry over AI continues to climb, while their excitement has dropped off % of U.S. adults who say the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in daily life makes them feel … Year Ages 18-29 30-49 50-64 65+ More concerned than excited 2026 55 51 47 59 2025 47 48 52 56 2024 39 47 56 59 2023 42 48 59 61 2022 29 34 43 45 2021 31 34 41 43 More excited than concerned 2026 11 12 8 4 2025 14 15 7 4 2024 19 14 7 4 2023 17 13 7 4 2022 19 18 14 10 2021 25 21 13 11 Download data as .csv Note: Those who said they were “equally concerned and excited” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

For the first time, a majority of adults under 30 (55%) now say they’re more concerned than excited about AI. About one-in-ten say they’re more excited than concerned, and roughly a third feel both equally. Their concern is now on par with those in their 30s and 40s, and those 65 and up.

Across age groups, about half or more say they’re more concerned than excited about AI. Excitement, in turn, has dropped off since 2021 among all age groups.

AI and jobs

More Americans think AI will take people’s jobs than 2 years ago % of U.S. adults who say they think artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to __ in the U.S. over the next 20 years Note: Those who were not sure (16% in 2024 and 14% in 2026) or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook More Americans think AI will take people’s jobs than 2 years ago % of U.S. adults who say they think artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to __ in the U.S. over the next 20 years Fewer jobs Will not make much difference More jobs 2024 64 14 5 2026 71 10 5 Download data as .csv Note: Those who were not sure (16% in 2024 and 14% in 2026) or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Even in 2021, job loss was one of the top reasons behind Americans’ concern about AI. Today, Americans largely – and increasingly – think AI-related job loss is on the horizon.

In our new survey, 71% of adults think AI will lead to fewer jobs in the United States over the next two decades, up from 64% in 2024. Few (5%) say AI will lead to more jobs. One-in-ten say it won’t make much difference, and a slightly larger share are unsure.

Across most age groups, it’s become more common for Americans to foresee job loss from AI. For example, 73% of adults under 30 now say AI will lead to fewer jobs, up from 61% two years ago.

The youngest adults are now just as likely as those ages 30 to 64 to hold this view. Americans 65 and older are a bit less likely to think AI will lead to fewer jobs, though this is still the majority view among this age group.

Young adults are now just as likely as those 30 to 64 to think AI will take people’s jobs % of U.S. adults who say they think artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to fewer jobs in the U.S. over the next 20 years Note: Those who said “more jobs,” “will not make much difference” or “not sure” or who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Young adults are now just as likely as those 30 to 64 to think AI will take people’s jobs % of U.S. adults who say they think artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to fewer jobs in the U.S. over the next 20 years 2024 2026 Ages 18-29 61 73 30-49 66 74 50-64 69 72 65+ 58 63 Download data as .csv Note: Those who said “more jobs,” “will not make much difference” or “not sure” or who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Worry over job loss has shown up throughout our research about AI, including among workers and even teenagers. And there’s no shortage of expert debate – many warn AI is a threat to jobs, while others have argued it creates them.

Young adults aren’t the only ones concerned about AI’s increasing use in daily life, or about job loss. Still, our past work shows they stand out in other ways.

Adults under 30 are most likely to think AI will be bad for society – and for them. They largely think it will make connection and creativity harder to come by. And though most say they use chatbots, they’re just as likely to say these tools hurt their own creativity as help it.

Note: Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.