Democrats are now more worried than Republicans about AI and its impact on jobs

For the first time, Democrats are now more likely than Republicans to be concerned about the growing role of artificial intelligence in daily life and its potential to take jobs.

Democrats are now more likely than Republicans to express concern about the use of AI in daily life % of U.S. adults who say that, overall, the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in daily life makes them feel … Note: Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Democrats are now more likely than Republicans to express concern about the use of AI in daily life % of U.S. adults who say that, overall, the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) in daily life makes them feel … Group U.S. adults Rep/Lean Rep Dem/Lean Dem 2021 More concerned than excited 37 45 31 2022 More concerned than excited 38 45 31 2023 More concerned than excited 52 59 46 2024 More concerned than excited 51 55 46 2025 More concerned than excited 50 50 51 2026 More concerned than excited 52 49 56 2021 Equally concerned and excited 45 40 48 2022 Equally concerned and excited 46 41 50 2023 Equally concerned and excited 36 31 40 2024 Equally concerned and excited 38 35 42 2025 Equally concerned and excited 38 39 39 2026 Equally concerned and excited 37 40 34 2021 More excited than concerned 18 14 21 2022 More excited than concerned 15 13 19 2023 More excited than concerned 10 9 12 2024 More excited than concerned 11 10 12 2025 More excited than concerned 10 11 10 2026 More excited than concerned 9 10 9 Download data as .csv Note: Respondents who did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In a June Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults, 56% of Democrats said they are more concerned than excited about AI’s increased use in daily life, compared with about half of Republicans. (Democrats and Republicans include independents who lean toward each party.)

This reflects movement in both parties:

Democrats have grown more wary of AI : Among Democrats, the share who say they are more concerned than excited about AI has risen from 46% in 2023 to 56% today. And their concern is up 25 percentage points since 2021.

Among Democrats, the share who say they are more concerned than excited about AI has risen from 46% in 2023 to 56% today. And their concern is up 25 percentage points since 2021. Fewer Republicans are concerned about AI: Since 2023, the share of Republicans who say this has fallen 10 percentage points to 49%.

These changes are largely driven by those at the ends of the ideological spectrum. Among liberal Democrats, concern about the increased use of AI rose from 45% in 2023 to 63% today. During the same period, it dropped 14 percentage points among conservative Republicans. Views among moderate and conservative Democrats, as well as among moderate and liberal Republicans, have not changed significantly since 2023.

These findings come as AI emerges as a midterm election issue. Candidates in both parties are debating the development of data centers, government regulation for AI and its impact on jobs.

Americans overall have become more concerned than excited about AI’s growing presence in recent years. About half of U.S. adults now say this, up from 37% in 2021. Few adults are more excited than concerned, while just over a third say they’re equally concerned and excited.

How will AI affect jobs?

In another shift, Democrats are now more likely than Republicans to predict that AI will lead to fewer jobs over the next 20 years (75% vs. 68%).

More Democrats than Republicans expect AI to lead to fewer jobs, a shift from two years prior % of U.S. adults who say they think artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to __ in the U.S. over the next 20 years Note: Those who were not sure or did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook More Democrats than Republicans expect AI to lead to fewer jobs, a shift from two years prior % of U.S. adults who say they think artificial intelligence (AI) will lead to __ in the U.S. over the next 20 years Group Fewer jobs Will not make much difference More jobs 2024 U.S. adults 64 14 5 2026 U.S. adults 71 10 5 2024 Rep/Lean Rep 70 13 4 2026 Rep/Lean Rep 68 11 7 2024 Dem/Lean Dem 58 16 7 2026 Dem/Lean Dem 75 8 4 Download data as .csv Note: Those who were not sure or did not give an answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

This is a change from two years ago, when more Republicans than Democrats expected AI-related job losses.

Since then, the share of Democrats who think AI will lead to fewer jobs has risen 17 percentage points, while Republicans’ views have changed little.

Relatively few Americans in either party believe that AI will lead to more jobs or that it won’t make much of a difference.

Note: Here are the questions used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.