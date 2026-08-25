Americans want transparency when AI is used in their healthcare

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Whether for reading X-rays or taking notes on patient-doctor conversations, artificial intelligence is reshaping healthcare.

A new Pew Research Center survey asked U.S. adults about their views on AI at the doctor’s office. A common thread in their responses is that they’re uncertain about whether it’s used in their healthcare, and they want to be informed if it is. Here are more key takeaways from the survey.

Americans want doctors to tell them if AI is being used in their healthcare

Most Americans say it’s highly important that their healthcare provider tells them if they are using AI % of U.S. adults who think it is __ important that a doctor or other healthcare provider tells them if they are using AI in their healthcare Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most Americans say it’s highly important that their healthcare provider tells them if they are using AI % of U.S. adults who think it is __ important that a doctor or other healthcare provider tells them if they are using AI in their healthcare Extremely/Very Somewhat Not too/Not at all U.S. adults 72 16 7 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

About seven-in-ten U.S. adults (72%) say it’s extremely or very important that a doctor or other healthcare provider tells them if they’re using AI in their healthcare. And majorities across age, gender, education, and racial and ethnic groups say this. (Read the appendix for a detailed breakdown.)

This comes as discussion is rapidly evolving about medical professionals’ legal and ethical obligations to get patients’ consent before using AI tools.

Many Americans say doctors should tell them if AI is being used, even for administrative tasks

Eight-in-ten or more want a provider or their office to tell them if AI is used for things that can directly affect care or medical decisions, like analyzing medical scans, diagnosing conditions and explaining lab results.

Majority of Americans say they should be told if AI is being used in their healthcare, even for administrative tasks % of U.S. adults who say a healthcare provider or their office should tell them if AI is being used in their healthcare to … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Majority of Americans say they should be told if AI is being used in their healthcare, even for administrative tasks % of U.S. adults who say a healthcare provider or their office should tell them if AI is being used in their healthcare to … No Yes Not sure Analyze medical scans 10 81 9 Make a diagnosis 10 81 9 Explain lab results 11 80 9 Take notes during a medical appointment 18 72 9 Order prescription refills from a pharmacy 25 64 10 Schedule a medical appointment 33 56 10 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

When it comes to AI being used to take notes in the background during an appointment, 72% of Americans say they should be told.

Smaller shares – but still more than half – feel this way about behind-the-scenes administrative activities. These include scheduling medical appointments (56%) and getting prescription refills (64%). Scheduling is the task that the largest share feels they do not need to be told about (33%).

For each of the tasks we asked about, another 9% to 10% say they’re not sure whether they need to be informed about AI use.

White adults were more likely than Black or Hispanic adults to say they want to be told if AI is used for the three tasks we asked about that directly shape medical decisions. (Read the appendix to explore more differences by race and ethnicity.)

A majority of Americans want more say over whether AI is used in their healthcare

Many Americans don’t think they have a say whether AI is used in their healthcare, and would like more % of U.S. adults who say that in general, they think they have __ (of a) say over whether a doctor or other healthcare provider uses AI in their healthcare Download Image % of U.S. adults who say they __ over whether AI is used in their healthcare Download Image Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Many Americans don’t think they have a say whether AI is used in their healthcare, and would like more Not too much/None Some A great deal/Quite a bit Not sure % of U.S. adults who say they have ___ (of a) say whether a healthcare provider uses AI in their healthcare… 53 16 17 14 World like more say Are comfortable with how much say they have Not sure % of U.S. adults who say they __ over whether AI is used in their healthcare 63 21 16 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Americans tend to feel like they don’t have a lot of control over AI use in their healthcare. The largest share (53%) say they have not too much or no say about whether a provider uses AI in their care. Another 33% feel they have at least some say.

White adults (60%) are more likely than Hispanic (40%), Black (43%) and Asian adults (42%) to say they have little to no say. (Read the appendix to explore more differences by race and ethnicity.)

In addition, Americans are three times as likely to say that they want more input on whether AI is used in their healthcare as they are to say they’re comfortable with how much input they have (63% vs. 21%). Another 16% aren’t sure.

Many Americans are unsure whether and how AI is being used in their healthcare

Nearly half of Americans are not sure if AI has been used in their healthcare % of U.S. adults who say that to the best of their knowledge, doctors or other healthcare providers have/have not used AI in their healthcare Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Nearly half of Americans are not sure if AI has been used in their healthcare % of U.S. adults who say that to the best of their knowledge, doctors or other healthcare providers have/have not used AI in their healthcare Yes Not sure No U.S. adults 16 46 37 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

A small share (16%) say their doctors or other healthcare providers have ever used AI in their healthcare. Much larger shares say it hasn’t been used (37%) or they’re not sure (46%). This comes as AI use in hospitals and doctor’s offices is increasingly common.

Adults with higher education levels are more likely to say their providers have used AI. For example, 25% of those with a postgraduate degree say this, compared with 11% of those with a high school diploma or less education. Yet across education levels, Americans are similarly likely to say they’re not sure (ranging from 46% among those with a high school diploma or less to 48% of those with a postgraduate degree). (Read the appendix for more details.)

Mixed understanding of how AI is used in their healthcare Among those who say their doctor or healthcare provider has used AI in their healthcare, % of U.S. adults who say they understand __ well how AI has been used Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Mixed understanding of how AI is used in their healthcare Among those who say their doctor or healthcare provider has used AI in their healthcare, % of U.S. adults who say they understand __ well how AI has been used Extremely/Very Somewhat Not too/Not at all U.S. adults 22 44 32 Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Among those who say their providers have used AI in their care, the largest share say they understand somewhat well how it’s been used (44%). But they are more likely to say they understand it not too or not at all well (32%) than extremely or very well (22%).

Note: Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.

Appendix

Most Americans across demographic groups say it is highly important their healthcare provider tells them if they are using AI % of U.S. adults who think it is __ important that a doctor or other healthcare provider tells them if they are using AI in their healthcare Extremely/

Very Somewhat Not too/

Not at all U.S. adults 72 16 7 Men 68 18 8 Women 74 14 5 White 75 15 6 Hispanic 66 16 9 Black 67 17 6 Asian* 62 23 8 Ages 18-29 68 14 10 30-49 69 16 7 50-64 73 18 5 65+ 76 14 5 Postgrad 70 17 8 College grad 75 16 6 Some college 75 15 5 HS or less 67 16 8 * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who said “Not sure” or did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Download Image Share

White adults are more likely than Black or Hispanic adults to say they want to be told if AI is used for diagnoses, medical scans or explaining lab results % of U.S. adults who say a healthcare provider or their office should tell them if AI is being used in their healthcare to … Yes No Not sure Schedule a medical appointment White 57 33 9 Hispanic 60 25 14 Black 46 37 14 Asian* 53 41 6 Take notes during a medical appointment White 75 17 7 Hispanic 69 18 13 Black 62 21 15 Asian* 67 24 9 Make a diagnosis White 86 7 7 Hispanic 72 14 13 Black 64 18 15 Asian* 83 10 6 Analyze medical scans White 85 8 7 Hispanic 78 10 12 Black 65 16 16 Asian* 84 8 8 Order prescription refills White 65 26 8 Hispanic 64 21 15 Black 58 22 18 Asian* 63 31 7 Explain lab results White 84 9 7 Hispanic 75 13 12 Black 65 18 15 Asian* 77 17 7 * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanic adults are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Download Image Share

White adults are more likely than other racial and ethnic groups to say they have little to no say whether AI is used in their healthcare % of U.S. adults who say that in general, they think they have __ (of a) say over whether a doctor or other healthcare provider uses AI in their healthcare A great deal/

Quite a bit Some Not too much/

None Not sure White 12 15 60 12 Hispanic 27 16 40 17 Black 23 16 43 17 Asian* 20 24 42 13 * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only

Note: Respondents who did not answer are not shown. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic; Hispanics are of any race. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted June 22-28, 2026. PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Download Image Share