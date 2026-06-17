How opinions and use of AI differ by age

For decades, age has been a key factor in Americans’ technology use, and artificial intelligence (AI) is no exception. In February, Pew Research Center surveyed over 5,000 U.S. adults to understand how that story is playing out today.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|Question
|Negative
|Positive
|Not sure
|U.S. adults
|Society
|40%
|16%
|13%
|Ages 18-29
|Society
|48%
|14%
|8%
|30-49
|Society
|39%
|17%
|12%
|50-64
|Society
|38%
|18%
|12%
|65+
|Society
|35%
|15%
|21%
|U.S. adults
|Them, personally
|31%
|23%
|19%
|Ages 18-29
|Them, personally
|37%
|20%
|12%
|30-49
|Them, personally
|30%
|26%
|17%
|50-64
|Them, personally
|28%
|24%
|19%
|65+
|Them, personally
|28%
|17%
|29%
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
Among the takeaways:
While most adults under 30 use chatbots, they’re the most skeptical about AI’s future impact.
Roughly half of adults under 30 say AI will negatively impact society. Far fewer say the impact will be positive (14%).
Smaller shares of adults age 30 and older – roughly-four-in-ten or fewer – say AI’s impact will be negative. Still, views tilt more negative than positive across all age groups.
Young adults are also most likely to think AI will be negative for them. About four-in-ten say so, versus about three-in-ten in other age groups.
Older adults are more uncertain. Americans ages 65 and older are most likely to say they’re unsure about both AI’s personal and societal impact.
And some Americans think the good and bad will even out. The shares who say this range from about a quarter to about three-in-ten across age groups.
At the same time, majorities of younger and older adults alike say AI is advancing too quickly. Across age groups, this share ranges from 61% to 65%.
This is part of a larger survey on Americans’ views of and experiences with AI. Read the main story to learn more.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|U.S. adults
|Ages 18-29
|30-49
|50-64
|65+
|2024*
|33
|55
|41
|25
|12
|2026
|49
|66
|61
|42
|23
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
Chatbot use
Even as AI chatbots have become fixtures in some Americans’ lives, people’s experiences vary by age.
Americans under 50 are far more likely than those 50 and older to use chatbots. About six-in-ten adults under 50 (63%) now use these tools, compared with about four-in-ten of those ages 50 to 64 and even fewer of those 65 and older.
Chatbot use has risen over time among adults of all ages. In fact, the steep increase for those in their 30s and 40s now puts them on par with younger adults.5
Daily chatbot use is also more common among adults under age 50. A third of adults under 50 say they use these tools daily. Fewer older adults say the same.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|Several times a day or more
|About once a day
|NET Daily
|U.S. adults
|16%
|8%
|24%
|Ages 18-29
|21%
|11%
|31%
|30-49
|23%
|10%
|34%
|50-64
|13%
|6%
|19%
|65+
|4%
|3%
|7%
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
Which chatbots Americans are using
ChatGPT tops the list across age groups. Adults under 30 are most likely to use it, and those in their 30s and 40s aren’t far behind.
|U.S. adults
|Ages
18-29
|30-49
|50-64
|65+
|ChatGPT
|44
|61
|55
|37
|19
|Gemini
|24
|30
|34
|20
|11
|Copilot
|17
|17
|22
|19
|10
|Meta AI
|14
|14
|17
|13
|10
|Grok
|8
|9
|10
|7
|3
|Claude
|6
|10
|9
|4
|1
|Character.ai
|3
|7
|3
|1
|1
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|U.S. adults
|Ages 18-29
|30-49
|50-64
|65+
|ChatGPT
|44%
|61%
|55%
|37%
|19%
|Gemini
|24%
|30%
|34%
|20%
|11%
|Copilot
|17%
|17%
|22%
|19%
|10%
|Meta AI
|14%
|14%
|17%
|13%
|10%
|Grok
|8%
|9%
|10%
|7%
|3%
|Claude
|6%
|10%
|9%
|4%
|1%
|Character.ai
|3%
|7%
|3%
|1%
|1%
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
Smaller shares of older adults use the chatbot. Still, ChatGPT use has risen in all age groups since 2023. That includes an uptick in the past year for all but the youngest adults, whose use remains relatively high. (Go to the appendix for a full breakdown.)6
Gemini, Copilot and Meta AI are next on the list. For adults under 50, Gemini ranks second, followed by Copilot and Meta AI. Among older adults, roughly equal shares use Gemini and Copilot.
About one-in-five or fewer in each age group use Meta AI. One-in-ten or fewer use Grok, Claude or Character.ai.
How people use chatbots
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|Ages 18-29
|30-49
|50-64
|65+
|To search for information
|54%
|53%
|37%
|20%
|For tasks at work (among employed adults)
|41%
|43%
|29%
|18%
|To create or edit images or videos
|34%
|34%
|18%
|5%
|For fun or entertainment
|33%
|36%
|20%
|7%
|To get diet and fitness information
|30%
|25%
|14%
|7%
|To get medical advice
|27%
|25%
|17%
|11%
|For emotional support or advice
|20%
|13%
|4%
|2%
|To get news
|15%
|17%
|13%
|8%
|For companionship
|7%
|6%
|2%
|1%
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
People under 50 are more likely than older adults to say they use chatbots in each of the ways we asked about.
About half of adults ages 18 to 49 use chatbots to search for information. Smaller shares of adults 50 to 64 (37%) or 65 and older (20%) say they ever do this.
Roughly four-in-ten employed adults under age 50 use chatbots for work. Fewer older workers report doing the same.
Younger adults are also more likely to use these tools for fun or for medical advice.
And as experts debate AI’s impact on well-being, one-in-five adults under 30 say they ever turn to chatbots for emotional support or advice.
This drops to about one-in-ten of those ages 30 to 49 and an even smaller share of those 50 and up.
Awareness and confidence
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|A lot
|A little
|NET
|U.S. adults
|44%
|43%
|87%
|Ages 18-29
|66%
|29%
|95%
|30-49
|52%
|41%
|93%
|50-64
|35%
|53%
|89%
|65+
|20%
|50%
|70%
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
Most Americans have heard at least a little about AI chatbots. But just one-in-five Americans 65 and older say they’ve heard a lot about these tools.
That said, the shares of adults who’ve heard at least a little about chatbots have risen in all age groups since 2024.
And while more than nine-in-ten across age groups have heard about AI overall, the shares who’ve heard a lot vary by age as well.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|Extremely/Very
|Somewhat
|Not too/Not at all
|Do not use
|U.S. adults
|18%
|22%
|8%
|51%
|Ages 18-29
|31%
|27%
|7%
|34%
|30-49
|23%
|28%
|9%
|39%
|50-64
|12%
|21%
|9%
|58%
|65+
|6%
|11%
|6%
|77%
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
What’s more, far fewer older adults are confident in using chatbots. Still, no age group is overwhelmingly confident in using these tools.
About three-in-ten adults under 30 say they’re extremely or very confident using chatbots. This drops to 6% of adults 65 and older.
Chatbots’ impact on people’s lives
Americans overall are more likely to think using AI chatbots helps rather than hurts their creativity. But young adults’ views are about evenly split.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|Helps
|Hurts
|Neither helps nor hurts
|Does not use
|U.S. adults
|21%
|11%
|17%
|51%
|Ages 18-29
|25%
|20%
|20%
|34%
|30-49
|27%
|14%
|20%
|39%
|50-64
|20%
|7%
|15%
|58%
|65+
|10%
|2%
|11%
|77%
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
A quarter of adults under 30 say chatbots help their creativity, while a similar share say these tools hurt it (20%).
For older age groups, views tilt positive over negative. Still, for some – like those 65 and older – fairly small shares think chatbots help creativity.
For other impacts – like on productivity or personal relationships – patterns don’t differ much by age.
AI search summaries and AI-enabled smart devices
Many popular search engines now present short, AI-powered snippets to users.
While majorities of Americans ages 18 to 64 say they ever read these, that share drops substantially for those 65 and older.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|They do
|They don’t
|Not sure
|U.S. adults
|60%
|30%
|10%
|Ages 18-29
|72%
|20%
|7%
|30-49
|68%
|24%
|9%
|50-64
|59%
|31%
|10%
|65+
|38%
|47%
|14%
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|Percent
|U.S. adults
|37%
|Ages 18-29
|44%
|30-49
|44%
|50-64
|35%
|65+
|24%
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
Smartwatches and smart home devices
Like other types of AI use, having a smartwatch varies by age: Adults under 50 are more likely to have a smartwatch than older adults.
And with AI also built into a range of everyday devices, we also asked about several smart home devices that use AI.
Those in their 30s and 40s stand out – they’re more likely than other groups to have smart speakers, doorbells and thermostats that have AI features.7
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|U.S. adults
|Ages 18-29
|30-49
|50-64
|65+
|Smart speaker
|35%
|33%
|41%
|36%
|24%
|Smart doorbell
|18%
|18%
|23%
|18%
|14%
|Robot vacuum
|13%
|9%
|15%
|14%
|12%
|Smart thermostat
|11%
|7%
|15%
|12%
|8%
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”