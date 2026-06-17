What do Americans think AI is?

About this research This study is Pew Research Center’s latest effort to explore how Americans use and view artificial intelligence (AI). The study also dives into who uses chatbots and has smart home devices with AI features. It also explores what impact people think AI will have on society and on them, personally. Why did we do this? The Center conducts research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. Tracking the rise of AI in society has been a key priority for us over the years. It’s important to understand how people use AI in their lives and how they feel these tools will impact themselves and society. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,119 U.S. adults from Feb. 17 to 23, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.



Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.

The existence of artificial intelligence (AI) has moved from a question of if to when, and now. But when people think of AI, they associate it with a range of things – from chatbots to smartwatches or even science fiction.

Chatbots are most commonly top of mind when Americans think of AI; but about 1 in 10 point to robots and sci-fi % of U.S. adults who say that __ are the first type of technology that come to mind when thinking about AI Note: Verbatim responses have been coded into categories. Only responses that were given by at least 3% of respondents are shown. Refer to the topline for the full list of categories. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Chatbots are most commonly top of mind when Americans think of AI; but about 1 in 10 point to robots and sci-fi % of U.S. adults who say that __ are the first type of technology that come to mind when thinking about AI Percent Chatbots 29% Robots & sci-fi 8% Images & videos 7% Generative AI & LLMs 6% Internet & tech generally 4% Negative views of AI 4% Search engines 3% Download data as .csv Note: Verbatim responses have been coded into categories. Only responses that were given by at least 3% of respondents are shown. Refer to the topline for the full list of categories. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

For the first time, Pew Research Center asked Americans: What technology comes to mind when you first think of AI?

We found that not only are more people using chatbots, this is the most common technology people first associate with AI. About three-in-ten answer with chatbots generally or name specific brands when asked about the first technology that comes to mind when thinking of AI, according to a survey of 5,119 U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

About one-in-ten mention robots and science-fiction, including films like “The Terminator” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

Roughly similar shares name images and videos or generative AI and large language models (LLMs) first.

Meanwhile, 3%-4% cite the internet or technology generally (e.g., computers or phones), a negative view of AI, or search engines as being top of mind.

Go to the topline for the full list of categories. This is part of a larger study of Americans about their experiences and views of AI. Jump to the main report for more.

How often do Americans think they interact with AI?

36% of Americans say they interact with AI at least several times a day % of U.S. adults who say they interact with AI … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook 36% of Americans say they interact with AI at least several times a day % of U.S. adults who say they interact with AI … Almost constantly/Several times a day About once a day/Several times a week Less often U.S. adults 36% 30% 34% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

As AI continues to expand into different tools, some say they are regularly interacting with this technology.

Today, nearly four-in-ten U.S. adults say they engage with AI at least several times a day. This includes 7% who report doing so almost constantly.

Another three-in-ten say they do so about once a day or several times a week. And about a third report engaging with AI less often.

How aware are Americans of AI?

About half of Americans say they are highly aware of AI, up from 26% in 2022 % of U.S. adults who say they have heard or read __ about AI * Prior to 2026, the question included a short preamble. Go to the topline for full question wording.

Note: Figures may not add up to NET values due to rounding. Those who said “nothing at all” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About half of Americans say they are highly aware of AI, up from 26% in 2022 % of U.S. adults who say they have heard or read __ about AI A lot A little NET 2022 26% 59% 85% 2023 33% 56% 90% 2024 40% 53% 94% 2025 47% 48% 95% 2026* 48% 48% 96% Download data as .csv * Prior to 2026, the question included a short preamble. Go to the topline for full question wording.

Note: Figures may not add up to NET values due to rounding. Those who said “nothing at all” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

As AI becomes part of daily life, more people are calling for ways to increase AI literacy. Overall, awareness of AI is now nearly universal: 96% of adults say they know at least a little about AI.

In fact, the share who say they’ve heard a lot about AI has grown substantially over the past five years. Today, that group is about half of U.S. adults, up from 26% in 2022.

Far more Americans know about chatbots now than in 2024 % of U.S. adults who say they have heard __ about AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot Note: Those who said “Nothing at all” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Far more Americans know about chatbots now than in 2024 % of U.S. adults who say they have heard __ about AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot A lot A little NET 2024 28% 44% 72% 2026 44% 43% 87% Download data as .csv Note: Those who said “Nothing at all” or did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Americans have also become far more aware of chatbots over the past couple years. Roughly nine-in-ten U.S. adults report hearing at least a little about these tools, including 44% who have heard a lot.

This is far higher than in August 2024. Then, about seven-in-ten Americans had heard of chatbots, with 28% reporting hearing a lot.

Confidence in using chatbots

Roughly 1 in 5 U.S. adults are highly confident using AI chatbots % of U.S. adults who say they are __ confident in their ability to use AI chatbots Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Roughly 1 in 5 U.S. adults are highly confident using AI chatbots % of U.S. adults who say they are __ confident in their ability to use AI chatbots Percent Extremely/Very 18% Somewhat 22% Not too/Not at all 8% Does not use AI chatbots 51% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

When it comes to the public’s confidence in using chatbots, about one-in-five adults are extremely or very confident in their ability to use a chatbot. A slightly larger share report that they are somewhat confident.

Fewer Americans lack confidence in using chatbots. About one-in-ten say they are not too or not at all confident using these tools. About half of adults do not use chatbots at all.