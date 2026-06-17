The gender gap in AI

About this research This study is Pew Research Center’s latest effort to explore how Americans use and view artificial intelligence (AI). The study also dives into who uses chatbots and has smart home devices with AI features. It also explores what impact people think AI will have on society and on them, personally. Why did we do this? The Center conducts research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. Tracking the rise of AI in society has been a key priority for us over the years. It’s important to understand how people use AI in their lives and how they feel these tools will impact themselves and society. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,119 U.S. adults from Feb. 17 to 23, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.



Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.

Does gender factor into how people use and think about artificial intelligence (AI)? In some ways, it does.

Men, women are now equally likely to say they use chatbots % of U.S. adults who say they ever use AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot * In 2024, the question was “Have you ever used an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Copilot?” and was asked of those who had heard at least a little about chatbots. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Men, women are now equally likely to say they use chatbots % of U.S. adults who say they ever use AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot Year U.S. adults Men Women 2024 33 39 28 2026 49 50 47 Download data as .csv * In 2024, the question was “Have you ever used an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Copilot?” and was asked of those who had heard at least a little about chatbots. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Men report using chatbots more regularly than women and are more likely to turn to them for a variety of things, including work. Women, on the other hand, are more skeptical about AI, including how it will impact their own lives.

This work is part of a Pew Research Center survey on Americans’ views of and experiences with AI, conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026. Read the main story to learn more.

Here’s more on what we found:

Men are more likely than women to report using Gemini, Copilot and Grok % of U.S. adults who say they ever use the following AI chatbots Note: Statistically significant differences in DIFF column are in bold and are based on subtracting the rounded values in the chart. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Men are more likely than women to report using Gemini, Copilot and Grok % of U.S. adults who say they ever use the following AI chatbots Men Women Men-Women DIFF Gemini 29% 20% 9% Copilot 22% 13% 9% Grok 11% 4% 7% Claude 9% 4% 5% Character.ai 4% 2% 2% ChatGPT 44% 44% 0% Meta AI 13% 15% -2% Download data as .csv Note: Statistically significant differences in DIFF column are in bold and are based on subtracting the rounded values in the chart. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Chatbot use is on the rise for both men and women – but women saw a steeper increase since 2024.

– but women saw a steeper increase since 2024. The gender gap in overall chatbot use has closed . A similar share of men and women now report using AI chatbots. This is a shift from two years ago, when men were 11 percentage points more likely than women to say this.

. A similar share of men and women now report using AI chatbots. This is a shift from two years ago, when men were 11 percentage points more likely than women to say this. But a higher share of men use these tools regularly. Men are more likely than women to say they use chatbots on a daily basis (27% vs. 20%).

Along with tracking use of chatbots overall, we also looked at which platforms men and women turn to.

Men stand out for their use of some specific brands. For example, men are more likely than women to say they ever use Copilot (22% vs. 13%).

Larger shares of men than women also report using Gemini, Grok and Claude.

ChatGPT – the most widely used chatbot in our survey – is used by identical shares of men and women.

Reasons for using chatbots

Men are more likely than women to say they use chatbots for search, work % of U.S. adults who say they ever use AI chatbots … Note: “Employed” refers to those working full or part time for pay at the time of the survey. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Men are more likely than women to say they use chatbots for search, work % of U.S. adults who say they ever use AI chatbots … Men Women To search for information 45% 39% For fun or entertainment 28% 22% For tasks at work (among employed adults) 40% 35% To create or edit images or videos 24% 23% To get medical advice 21% 19% To get diet or fitness information 20% 19% To get news 15% 12% For emotional support or advice 8% 11% For companionship 4% 4% Download data as .csv Note: “Employed” refers to those working full or part time for pay at the time of the survey. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

On a broad level, men and women tend to use chatbots for similar reasons, with search and work tasks (for those who are employed) topping the list for both groups. But there are some modest differences in what they go to chatbots for.

In several categories, men are somewhat more likely than women to say they use chatbots. These include searching for information, work tasks, fun or entertainment or getting news.

Women are slightly more likely than men to say they use chatbots for emotional support or advice. There are no gender differences in reporting using chatbots for companionship.

Helpfulness of chatbots

Men are more likely than women to say chatbots help their productivity % of U.S. adults who say they think using AI chatbots helps each of the following Note: “Helps a lot/a little” responses are combined. Those who gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Men are more likely than women to say chatbots help their productivity % of U.S. adults who say they think using AI chatbots helps each of the following Men Women Their productivity 35% 25% How informed they are 30% 26% Their creativity 23% 19% Their happiness 9% 7% Their relationships 6% 6% Download data as .csv Note: “Helps a lot/a little” responses are combined. Those who gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

In addition to understanding how men and women are using chatbots, we also wanted to understand if they felt differently about whether they’ve found these tools helpful or not.

Men are more likely to say chatbots are helpful for their productivity. While 35% of men say these tools help their productivity, the share drops to 25% among women.

There are modest or no gender differences in how people view chatbots’ impact on their knowledge, creativity, happiness or personal relationships.

AI-enabled smart devices and AI summaries

Chatbots tell one part of the AI adoption story, but there’s also a range of things people incorporate in their lives and homes that use AI.

Women are more likely than men to say they have a smartwatch (40% vs. 34%).

(40% vs. 34%). Larger shares of men report reading AI summaries that appear at the top of search engine results, compared to women (63% vs. 57%).

that appear at the top of search engine results, compared to women (63% vs. 57%). But there is little or no gender difference in having other devices that use AI, like smart speakers or robot vacuums.

Views about AI

Women are more negative about the future of AI than men % of U.S. adults who say they think the impact of AI on __ over the next 20 years will be positive or negative Note: “Very/Somewhat positive” and “Very/Somewhat negative” responses are combined. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Women are more negative about the future of AI than men % of U.S. adults who say they think the impact of AI on __ over the next 20 years will be positive or negative Question Positive Negative Equally positive and negative Not sure U.S. adults Them, personally 23% 31% 27% 19% Men Them, personally 29% 27% 27% 16% Women Them, personally 17% 33% 27% 22% U.S. adults Society 16% 40% 31% 13% Men Society 22% 36% 30% 12% Women Society 11% 43% 31% 15% Download data as .csv Note: “Very/Somewhat positive” and “Very/Somewhat negative” responses are combined. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Across our surveys, there’s a consistent pattern where women tend to view AI more negatively than men. These gender differences also show up in other surveys of teenagers and AI experts.

In our new survey, women are about twice as likely to say AI will have a negative impact on them personally over the next 20 years than a positive one (33% vs. 17%).

Men, by comparison, are more evenly split. Roughly an equal share of men predict positive outcomes as negative ones.

When it comes to its societal impact, 43% of women expect AI will affect society negatively. Far fewer think it will be positive for society.

While men’s views about societal impact also tilt negative, the gap is not as large.

The speed of AI development

Women are more likely to think AI is advancing too quickly % of U.S. adults who say they think AI is advancing … Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Women are more likely to think AI is advancing too quickly % of U.S. adults who say they think AI is advancing … Too quickly At about the right pace Too slowly Not sure U.S. adults 63% 19% 2% 16% Men 58% 23% 3% 15% Women 68% 14% 1% 17% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

We also asked the public if AI was advancing too quickly, too slowly, or at the right pace and found some gender differences there as well.

Majorities of Americans believe AI is moving too fast, but women are more likely than men to say this (68% vs. 58%).

Relatively few Americans believe AI is moving too slowly, but men are about 10 percentage points more likely than women to think it’s advancing at the right pace.

AI literacy and confidence

As AI rapidly evolves, there have been more conversations about and efforts to increase the public’s understanding of the technology.

Men are more likely than women to say they’ve heard a lot about AI, chatbots % of U.S. adults who say they have heard a lot about … Note: The question about AI generally asked how much the respondent has heard or read about AI. Those who gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Men are more likely than women to say they’ve heard a lot about AI, chatbots % of U.S. adults who say they have heard a lot about … Men Women AI 55% 41% AI chatbots 48% 38% Download data as .csv Note: The question about AI generally asked how much the respondent has heard or read about AI. Those who gave other responses are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Just as with certain uses and views, men and women also differ in their familiarity and confidence in using AI.

Nearly all men and women today have some familiarity with AI. But men are more likely to say they’ve heard a lot about the technology.

Just over half of men say they’ve heard a lot about AI overall, compared with 41% of women.

When it comes to chatbots, similar gender differences are present. Men are also more likely than women to say they have heard a lot about chatbots (48% vs. 38%).

Confidence in using chatbots

Confidence in chatbot use also varies by gender. Men are more likely than women to say they’re extremely or very confident using chatbots (22% vs. 15%)