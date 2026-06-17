Appendix: Detailed chart and tables

Majorities of adults under 50 now use ChatGPT

% of U.S. adults who say they ever use ChatGPT

Note: Dotted line indicates a change in question wording. From 2023 to 2025, the question was “Have you ever used ChatGPT?” and was asked of those who had heard at least a little about ChatGPT. In 2026, the question also asked about other chatbots.

Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”

PEW RESEARCH CENTER