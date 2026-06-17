Appendix: Detailed chart and tables

Majorities of adults under 50 now use ChatGPT
% of U.S. adults who say they ever use ChatGPT
Note: Dotted line indicates a change in question wording. From 2023 to 2025, the question was “Have you ever used ChatGPT?” and was asked of those who had heard at least a little about ChatGPT. In 2026, the question also asked about other chatbots.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Majorities of adults under 50 now use ChatGPT
% of U.S. adults who say they ever use ChatGPT
|Year
|U.S. adults
|Ages 18-29
|30-49
|50-64
|65+
|2023
|18%
|33%
|21%
|13%
|4%
|2024
|23%
|43%
|27%
|17%
|6%
|2025
|34%
|58%
|41%
|25%
|10%
|2026
|44%
|61%
|55%
|37%
|19%
Note: Dotted line indicates a change in question wording. From 2023 to 2025, the question was “Have you ever used ChatGPT?” and was asked of those who had heard at least a little about ChatGPT. In 2026, the question also asked about other chatbots.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER