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Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact

Appendix: Detailed chart and tables

By , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact
  2. What do Americans think AI is?
  3. Why don’t people use chatbots?
  4. How opinions and use of AI differ by age
  5. The gender gap in AI
  6. Racial and ethnic differences in how adults use and view AI
  7. Appendix: Detailed chart and tables
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology
Majorities of adults under 50 now use ChatGPT
% of U.S. adults who say they ever use ChatGPT
Chart
Note: Dotted line indicates a change in question wording. From 2023 to 2025, the question was “Have you ever used ChatGPT?” and was asked of those who had heard at least a little about ChatGPT. In 2026, the question also asked about other chatbots.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
Majorities of adults under 50 now use ChatGPT
% of U.S. adults who say they ever use ChatGPT
YearU.S. adultsAges 18-2930-4950-6465+
202318%33%21%13%4%
202423%43%27%17%6%
202534%58%41%25%10%
202644%61%55%37%19%
Download data as .csv
Note: Dotted line indicates a change in question wording. From 2023 to 2025, the question was “Have you ever used ChatGPT?” and was asked of those who had heard at least a little about ChatGPT. In 2026, the question also asked about other chatbots.
Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
PEW RESEARCH CENTER
A table showing Awareness of AI, by demographic group
A table showing Awareness of chatbots, by demographic group
A table showing Share of Americans who say they use a chatbot, by demographic group
A table showing Attitudes about AI’s future impact on society, by demographic group
A table showing Attitudes about AI’s future impact on them, by demographic group
A table showing Share of Americans with smartwatches, by demographic group
A table showing Shares of Americans with smart home devices, by demographic group

Next: Acknowledgments
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Table of Contents

  1. Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact
  2. What do Americans think AI is?
  3. Why don’t people use chatbots?
  4. How opinions and use of AI differ by age
  5. The gender gap in AI
  6. Racial and ethnic differences in how adults use and view AI
  7. Appendix: Detailed chart and tables
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology