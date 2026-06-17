Acknowledgments

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/internet.
Primary researchers
Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Internet and Technology Research
William Bishop, Research Associate
Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research
Michelle Faverio, Research Associate
Eugenie Park, Research Assistant
Colleen McClain, Senior Researcher
Research team
Olivia Sidoti, Research Analyst
Editorial and graphic design
Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer
Shifra Dayak, Editorial Specialist
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist
Communications and web publishing
Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Sara Atske, Digital Producer
In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Scott Keeter, Ashley Amaya, Andrew Mercer, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky.