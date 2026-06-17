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Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact

Acknowledgments

By , , , , and
Table of Contents
  1. Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact
  2. What do Americans think AI is?
  3. Why don’t people use chatbots?
  4. How opinions and use of AI differ by age
  5. The gender gap in AI
  6. Racial and ethnic differences in how adults use and view AI
  7. Appendix: Detailed chart and tables
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/internet.

Primary researchers

Jeffrey Gottfried, Associate Director, Internet and Technology Research
William Bishop, Research Associate
Monica Anderson, Director, Internet and Technology Research
Michelle Faverio, Research Associate          
Eugenie Park, Research Assistant
Colleen McClain, Senior Researcher

Research team        

Olivia Sidoti, Research Analyst

Editorial and graphic design

Peter Bell, Associate Director, Design and Production
Sharon McGill, Information Graphics Designer
Shifra Dayak, Editorial Specialist
David Kent, Senior Editorial Specialist

Communications and web publishing

Haley Nolan, Communications Manager
Ashley Loprete, Communications Associate
Sara Atske, Digital Producer

In addition, the project benefited greatly from the guidance of Pew Research Center’s methodology team: Courtney Kennedy, Scott Keeter, Ashley Amaya, Andrew Mercer, Dorene Asare-Marfo, Anna Brown, Arnold Lau and Dana Popky.

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Table of Contents

  1. Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact
  2. What do Americans think AI is?
  3. Why don’t people use chatbots?
  4. How opinions and use of AI differ by age
  5. The gender gap in AI
  6. Racial and ethnic differences in how adults use and view AI
  7. Appendix: Detailed chart and tables
  8. Acknowledgments
  9. Methodology