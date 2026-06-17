Racial and ethnic differences in how adults use and view AI

About this research This study is Pew Research Center’s latest effort to explore how Americans use and view artificial intelligence (AI). The study also dives into who uses chatbots and has smart home devices with AI features. It also explores what impact people think AI will have on society and on them, personally. Why did we do this? The Center conducts research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. Tracking the rise of AI in society has been a key priority for us over the years. It’s important to understand how people use AI in their lives and how they feel these tools will impact themselves and society. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,119 U.S. adults from Feb. 17 to 23, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.



Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.

Americans’ use of and views about artificial intelligence (AI) aren’t the same across groups, with race and ethnicity often playing a big factor.

Asian adults stand out for their chatbot use and are often more optimistic about the future and impact of AI.

This is part of a larger survey by Pew Research Center on how U.S. adults use and think about AI. Jump to the main story to learn more.

AI chatbot use and awareness

Asian adults are more likely to use chatbots on a daily basis than Hispanic, Black and White adults % of U.S. adults who say they ever use AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: “Daily” includes those who responded “Almost constantly,” “Several times a day” and “About once a day.” “Several times a week or less” includes those who responded “Several times a week” or “Less often.” White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Asian adults are more likely to use chatbots on a daily basis than Hispanic, Black and White adults % of U.S. adults who say they ever use AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot Daily Several times a week or less Net Uses AI chatbots U.S. adults 24 25 49 White 20 26 46 Hispanic 26 23 49 Black 24 25 49 Asian* 47 23 70 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: “Daily” includes those who responded “Almost constantly,” “Several times a day” and “About once a day.” “Several times a week or less” includes those who responded “Several times a week” or “Less often.” White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Overall, about half of U.S. adults say they use chatbots. But this share is higher for Asian adults.

Seven-in-ten Asian adults say they use these tools. By contrast, roughly half or fewer of Hispanic, Black or White adults report doing so.

This pattern is similar to what we found in 2024.

Asian Americans are also more likely to say they use chatbots daily. Roughly half report doing so, compared with about a quarter or less of Hispanic, Black and White Americans.

Awareness of AI chatbots

About 7 in 10 Asian Americans have heard a lot about AI chatbots % of U.S. adults who say they have heard __ about AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who responded “Nothing at all” are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook About 7 in 10 Asian Americans have heard a lot about AI chatbots % of U.S. adults who say they have heard __ about AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot A lot A little NET Heard of AI chatbots U.S. adults 44 43 87 White 41 46 87 Hispanic 41 43 84 Black 44 39 83 Asian* 68 27 95 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who responded “Nothing at all” are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

The vast majority of Americans are at least somewhat familiar with AI chatbots. But Asian Americans are especially likely to say they’ve heard a lot about these tools.

About seven-in-ten Asian adults say this. By comparison, less than half of Black, Hispanic, and White adults say the same.

Awareness of AI more broadly generally follows a similar pattern.

How people use chatbots

Americans use chatbots in a variety of ways, particularly to search for information and, among those employed, for tasks at work.

Asian Americans more likely to use chatbots for a variety of tasks % of U.S. adults who say they ever use AI chatbots … White Hispanic Black Asian* To search for information 39 41 42 66 For tasks at work (among employed adults) 36 37 36 60 For fun or entertainment 22 27 28 35 To create or edit images or videos 22 24 23 38 To get medical advice 18 23 21 39 To get diet and fitness information 16 25 21 31 To get news 10 17 18 29 For emotional support or advice 7 13 15 17 For companionship 2 7 5 9 * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Employed refers to those working full or part time for pay at the time of this survey. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Not all percentage differences shown are statistically significant. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Asian Americans more likely to use chatbots for a variety of tasks % of U.S. adults who say they ever use AI chatbots … White Hispanic Black Asian* To search for information 39 41 42 66 For tasks at work (among employed adults) 36 37 36 60 For fun or entertainment 22 27 28 35 To create or edit images or videos 22 24 23 38 To get medical advice 18 23 21 39 To get diet and fitness information 16 25 21 31 To get news 10 17 18 29 For emotional support or advice 7 13 15 17 For companionship 2 7 5 9 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: Employed refers to those working full or part time for pay at the time of this survey. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Not all percentage differences shown are statistically significant. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share View Preview↗

Still, Asian adults are far more likely than other groups to use chatbots to search for information. About two-thirds of Asian adults do this, compared with about four-in-ten Hispanic, Black and White adults.

Similarly, 60% of employed Asian adults use chatbots for tasks at work. This is higher than the shares of Hispanic, Black and White workers who do so.

Asian adults are also most likely to create or edit images or videos, seek medical advice and get news with chatbots.

White adults are least likely to use chatbots in a few different ways, such as getting news or diet and fitness information.

Views about AI

In addition to using chatbots at higher rates, Asian adults are the only group in which views about AI’s personal impact tilt more positive than negative.

Asian adults are most positive about AI’s impact on themselves and society % of U.S. adults who say they think the impact of AI on __ over the next 20 years will be positive or negative * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: “Very/Somewhat positive” and “Very/Somewhat negative” responses are combined. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Asian adults are most positive about AI’s impact on themselves and society % of U.S. adults who say they think the impact of AI on __ over the next 20 years will be positive or negative Question Negative Positive Equally both Not sure U.S. adults Society 40 16 31 13 White Society 43 15 30 12 Hispanic Society 36 18 29 18 Black Society 35 15 32 18 Asian* Society 24 30 38 8 U.S. adults Them, personally 31 23 27 19 White Them, personally 33 21 27 18 Hispanic Them, personally 26 23 25 24 Black Them, personally 26 20 26 27 Asian* Them, personally 20 41 29 10 Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: “Very/Somewhat positive” and “Very/Somewhat negative” responses are combined. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

For example, Asian adults are about twice as likely to say AI will have a positive impact on them personally over the next 20 years than a negative one (41% vs. 20%).

Asian adults are also more likely to say the technology will have a positive impact on society than other groups. Views on societal impact tilt negative for White, Hispanic and Black Americans.

But people are generally in agreement that AI is advancing too quickly. Majorities of each group say this, including about six-in-ten or more White, Hispanic and Asian adults, and more than half of Black adults. Much smaller shares in each group say AI is advancing at the right pace, and few say it is advancing too slowly.