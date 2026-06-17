Racial and ethnic differences in how adults use and view AI

Americans’ use of and views about artificial intelligence (AI) aren’t the same across groups, with race and ethnicity often playing a big factor.
Asian adults stand out for their chatbot use and are often more optimistic about the future and impact of AI.10
This is part of a larger survey by Pew Research Center on how U.S. adults use and think about AI. Jump to the main story to learn more.
AI chatbot use and awareness
Note: “Daily” includes those who responded “Almost constantly,” “Several times a day” and “About once a day.” “Several times a week or less” includes those who responded “Several times a week” or “Less often.” White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|Daily
|Several times a week or less
|Net Uses AI chatbots
|U.S. adults
|24
|25
|49
|White
|20
|26
|46
|Hispanic
|26
|23
|49
|Black
|24
|25
|49
|Asian*
|47
|23
|70
Note: “Daily” includes those who responded “Almost constantly,” “Several times a day” and “About once a day.” “Several times a week or less” includes those who responded “Several times a week” or “Less often.” White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
Overall, about half of U.S. adults say they use chatbots. But this share is higher for Asian adults.
Seven-in-ten Asian adults say they use these tools. By contrast, roughly half or fewer of Hispanic, Black or White adults report doing so.
This pattern is similar to what we found in 2024.
Asian Americans are also more likely to say they use chatbots daily. Roughly half report doing so, compared with about a quarter or less of Hispanic, Black and White Americans.
Awareness of AI chatbots
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who responded “Nothing at all” are not shown.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|A lot
|A little
|NET Heard of AI chatbots
|U.S. adults
|44
|43
|87
|White
|41
|46
|87
|Hispanic
|41
|43
|84
|Black
|44
|39
|83
|Asian*
|68
|27
|95
Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who responded “Nothing at all” are not shown.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
The vast majority of Americans are at least somewhat familiar with AI chatbots. But Asian Americans are especially likely to say they’ve heard a lot about these tools.
About seven-in-ten Asian adults say this. By comparison, less than half of Black, Hispanic, and White adults say the same.
Awareness of AI more broadly generally follows a similar pattern.
How people use chatbots
Americans use chatbots in a variety of ways, particularly to search for information and, among those employed, for tasks at work.
|White
|Hispanic
|Black
|Asian*
|To search for information
|39
|41
|42
|66
|For tasks at work (among employed adults)
|36
|37
|36
|60
|For fun or entertainment
|22
|27
|28
|35
|To create or edit images or videos
|22
|24
|23
|38
|To get medical advice
|18
|23
|21
|39
|To get diet and fitness information
|16
|25
|21
|31
|To get news
|10
|17
|18
|29
|For emotional support or advice
|7
|13
|15
|17
|For companionship
|2
|7
|5
|9
Note: Employed refers to those working full or part time for pay at the time of this survey. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Not all percentage differences shown are statistically significant.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|White
|Hispanic
|Black
|Asian*
|To search for information
|39
|41
|42
|66
|For tasks at work (among employed adults)
|36
|37
|36
|60
|For fun or entertainment
|22
|27
|28
|35
|To create or edit images or videos
|22
|24
|23
|38
|To get medical advice
|18
|23
|21
|39
|To get diet and fitness information
|16
|25
|21
|31
|To get news
|10
|17
|18
|29
|For emotional support or advice
|7
|13
|15
|17
|For companionship
|2
|7
|5
|9
Note: Employed refers to those working full or part time for pay at the time of this survey. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Not all percentage differences shown are statistically significant.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
Still, Asian adults are far more likely than other groups to use chatbots to search for information. About two-thirds of Asian adults do this, compared with about four-in-ten Hispanic, Black and White adults.
Similarly, 60% of employed Asian adults use chatbots for tasks at work. This is higher than the shares of Hispanic, Black and White workers who do so.
Asian adults are also most likely to create or edit images or videos, seek medical advice and get news with chatbots.
White adults are least likely to use chatbots in a few different ways, such as getting news or diet and fitness information.
Views about AI
In addition to using chatbots at higher rates, Asian adults are the only group in which views about AI’s personal impact tilt more positive than negative.
Note: “Very/Somewhat positive” and “Very/Somewhat negative” responses are combined. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
|Question
|Negative
|Positive
|Equally both
|Not sure
|U.S. adults
|Society
|40
|16
|31
|13
|White
|Society
|43
|15
|30
|12
|Hispanic
|Society
|36
|18
|29
|18
|Black
|Society
|35
|15
|32
|18
|Asian*
|Society
|24
|30
|38
|8
|U.S. adults
|Them, personally
|31
|23
|27
|19
|White
|Them, personally
|33
|21
|27
|18
|Hispanic
|Them, personally
|26
|23
|25
|24
|Black
|Them, personally
|26
|20
|26
|27
|Asian*
|Them, personally
|20
|41
|29
|10
Note: “Very/Somewhat positive” and “Very/Somewhat negative” responses are combined. White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown.
“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact”
For example, Asian adults are about twice as likely to say AI will have a positive impact on them personally over the next 20 years than a negative one (41% vs. 20%).
Asian adults are also more likely to say the technology will have a positive impact on society than other groups. Views on societal impact tilt negative for White, Hispanic and Black Americans.
But people are generally in agreement that AI is advancing too quickly. Majorities of each group say this, including about six-in-ten or more White, Hispanic and Asian adults, and more than half of Black adults. Much smaller shares in each group say AI is advancing at the right pace, and few say it is advancing too slowly.