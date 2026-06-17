Why don’t people use chatbots?

About this research This study is Pew Research Center’s latest effort to explore how Americans use and view artificial intelligence (AI). The study also dives into who uses chatbots and has smart home devices with AI features. It also explores what impact people think AI will have on society and on them, personally. Why did we do this? The Center conducts research to inform the public, journalists and decision-makers. Tracking the rise of AI in society has been a key priority for us over the years. It’s important to understand how people use AI in their lives and how they feel these tools will impact themselves and society. Learn more about Pew Research Center. How did we do this? We surveyed 5,119 U.S. adults from Feb. 17 to 23, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.



Here are the questions used for this report, the topline and the survey methodology.

Although chatbot use is rising in the United States, about half of U.S. adults say they never use one, according to Pew Research Center’s February survey of U.S. adults.

And for now, these non-users don’t feel like they’re missing out – most are not interested and have no plans to use chatbots soon.

Majority of Americans 50 and older don’t use chatbots % of U.S. adults who say they __ AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Majority of Americans 50 and older don’t use chatbots % of U.S. adults who say they __ AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini or Copilot Group Ever use Do not ever use U.S. adults total 49% 51% Ages 18-29 age 66% 34% 30-49 age 61% 39% 50-64 age 42% 58% 65+ age 23% 77% White race/eth 46% 54% Hispanic race/eth 49% 50% Black race/eth 49% 51% Asian* race/eth 70% 29% Download data as .csv * Estimates for Asian adults are representative of English speakers only.

Note: White, Black and Asian adults include those who report being only one race and are not Hispanic. Hispanics are of any race. Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

This is part of a broader survey on Americans’ views of and experiences with artificial intelligence (AI). To learn more, read the report overview.

Who doesn’t use chatbots

Older adults are often less likely to be the first adopters of new technologies. Chatbot use follows a similar pattern.

Roughly three-quarters of adults 65 and older say they never use chatbots. A smaller share – though still a majority – of those ages 50 to 64 say the same. Adults under 50 are the least likely to not use these tools. About four-in-ten or less report not using them.

Differences also exist by race and ethnicity. Non-adopters are more likely to be White, Black and Hispanic than Asian.

Why people aren’t using chatbots

New technologies are rarely adopted equally across populations. As chatbots are spreading into the daily lives of many, some opt out by choice while others aren’t sure how to keep up.

To better understand what’s behind non-adoption, we asked those who don’t use these tools about five potential reasons they don’t use chatbots.

Lack of interest, concerns around privacy and accuracy are common reasons why people don’t use chatbots Among U.S. adults who say they do not ever use AI chatbots, % who say the following is a reason why Note: Figures may not add up to NET value due to rounding. Those who did not answer or said “Not a reason” are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Lack of interest, concerns around privacy and accuracy are common reasons why people don’t use chatbots Among U.S. adults who say they do not ever use AI chatbots, % who say the following is a reason why Major reason Minor reason NET Not interested in using them 60% 23% 83% Concerned about how their personal information will be used 54% 24% 79% Don’t trust them to give accurate information 45% 30% 76% Don’t know how to use them 29% 26% 55% Think others will judge them for it 3% 11% 14% Download data as .csv Note: Figures may not add up to NET value due to rounding. Those who did not answer or said “Not a reason” are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Majorities of those who don’t use chatbots say it’s due to lack of interest, privacy concerns, potential inaccuracies or not knowing how.

But there are differences in the degree to which they cite these reasons.

Six-in-ten non-adopters cite lack of interest as a major factor behind not using these tools. This is followed by concerns about data privacy and accuracy.

Less than a third point to not knowing how to use chatbots as a major reason why they don’t use it.

Few – less than one-in-five – cite fear of judgment as a reason for avoiding these tools.

Likelihood of using chatbots in the future

Most who don’t use chatbots say they are unlikely to in the near future Among U.S. adults who say they do not ever use AI chatbots, % who say they are __ likely to use chatbots in the next 12 months Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Share this chart Share on X Share on Facebook Most who don’t use chatbots say they are unlikely to in the near future Among U.S. adults who say they do not ever use AI chatbots, % who say they are __ likely to use chatbots in the next 12 months Percent Not too/Not at all 67% Somewhat 16% Extremely/Very 5% Not sure 12% Download data as .csv Note: Those who did not answer are not shown. Source: Survey of U.S. adults conducted Feb. 17-23, 2026.

“Americans and AI 2026: Chatbots, Smart Devices and Views on Impact” PEW RESEARCH CENTER Chart Data Download Image Share

Most who don’t use chatbots say they won’t use these tools in the near future.

Roughly seven-in-ten adults who don’t use chatbots say they’re unlikely to use the technology in the next 12 months. This includes 40% who say they’re not at all likely to.

Only 5% of chatbot non-users think it’s highly likely they’ll use a chatbot over the next year. Another 16% say they’re somewhat likely.

About one-in-ten say they’re not sure about whether they will use these tools or not.